MR. CAPEHART: And another police shooting of an unarmed Black man where the police report differed wildly from the video that came out later was Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina. I want to get your reaction to Minnesota State Attorney General Keith Ellison, who I interviewed here on Friday about all of this, and here's what he had to say about the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and a message to you and your fellow negotiators, especially when it comes to qualified immunity. Here's the quote: "I want Cory Booker and Karen Bass to fight like hell. I want Tim Scott to go back to his colleagues and say we've got to pass this, even if qualified immunity reform is in it. But don't let the bill die over an item that we can come back for later." What do you say to that? Is a George Floyd Justice in Policing Act with or without qualified immunity--let's say without qualified immunity reform--if it's not in there, is that a bill worth passing?