And we should note that "The Underground Railroad" is an Amazon Prime production and The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, and so there is a connection there. And just for reasons of transparency, we just wanted to put that out there.
So, this is an adaptation of an award-winning book, now adapted by an award-winning director, and as we saw in the introduction, you deliberated on whether or not you should bring this project to film. What was it that you were deliberating about? Was it the largeness of the subject? Was it the painful chapters that you would have to go through as a director and then bring the viewer through, or was it whether you wanted to lean into that silence that you talked about and force people to look at something they ignore?
MR. JENKINS: Yeah, it was a combination of all those things. You know, it was just the very delicate nature of the subject matter. Also, too, I was thinking in re-creating this era and creating these images, what am I going to do to the cast and crew who are tasked with embodying these characters? It was a combination of all those different things, trying to have the moral or the ethical conversation with myself about why it was I wanted to make this and then also, too, really debating if it was necessary to give voice to this very turbulent time in our nation's history, even through the magical, realist, alternative, alternative history gaze, given to us by the brilliant Colson Whitehead.
MS. NORRIS: How did you take care of the cast? Because let's just say up front, this is tough viewing. I mean, it's tough in all kinds of ways. You hit painful parts of my soul that I didn't even know were there, in these nine episodes, and so how did you take care of the cast on set and how did you take care of yourself?
MR. JENKINS: Yeah. We had a guidance counselor/therapist on set, a woman named Ms. Kim Whyte, who is a licensed clinician, and she was great. She was tasked with just watching out for all of our mental well-being. Typically, on a film, the director gets to call "action" or "cut," get to dictate what we do or don't do, when we start and we stop, but on this set, Ms. Kim, her power superseded mine. And so, she--we all empowered her to just be a watchful eye on set, and sometimes people would go to her and express that they were feeling certain things, but just as often, she would just walk up on people and just check in and ask, "How are you doing?"
And there was a moment when she pulled me off my own set because some of the things that we were dealing with--and not even just visually, these things were very difficult to process. Mentally, emotionally, some of these things were very difficult to process.
MS. NORRIS: Are you willing to say more about that? What did she see, and why did she pull you off set?
MR. JENKINS: Oh, you know, it's funny. We talked about this a couple weeks ago because it's been--you know, we filmed this show in 2019 and in 2020. It's crazy. So much has happened. It's been a while. But she said my posture had changed, and I think what it was was I was trying to put on a very strong face for the crew because we're having this conversation about the themes and the tone of the piece and what it says about America and this and that, but it's also a work of art that has to be constructed. And so, I was shouldering both the burden of creating this thing and orchestrating this huge production but also, too, these very heavy emotions. I was just, like, keeping it all in. Trying to be strong for the crew is how I phrase it to myself, and she, one day, just walked over and said, "You've been asking me to speak to all these other people, but I think now you need to speak to me." And so, she pulled me off. We had a little, like, hour session, which is expensive, Michele, because an hour when we're not filming anything is expensive, and that's one more portrait I could have gotten. But it was very--it was awesome.
She basically explained it to me, "It's great that you want to be strong for this crew, but who is going to be strong for you if you don't find a way to process and then at least share this burden? Yeah.
MS. NORRIS: That's important. It's like when you're on a plane and they tell you to put your oxygen mask on first before you deal with anybody else.
MR. JENKINS: Exactly.
MS. NORRIS: It was that moment for you.
A lot of people have read this book, but let's walk through the characters. At the center of this story is this petite woman who is strong in will and strong in character, and her name is Cora. Can you tell us more about her and her search for freedom?
MR. JENKINS: Yeah. Cora is a young enslaved woman who--I think for me what I loved about this book was primarily she's driven by this fractured relationship she has with her mother. So, right away, it's not about the brutality or the legacy of American slavery that's driving her person, her character. It's this fractured connection she has with her mother, and I do think if there's any journey she's going on over these ten episodes, it's not a journey to vanquish the institution of American slavery. It's to reconcile this abandonment she feels from her mother.
And the young woman who plays her, Thuso Mbedu, she did such a wonderful job because she is our protagonist, and she is--we're on this very heroic journey with our heroine, and yet, at the beginning, she's very bitter. She was very angry, as she should be, because I think anyone born into the condition that she's born into can justifiably be bitter and angry, and so I think Thuso did a really wonderful job of calibrating that.
And for me, as someone who grew up with the relationship to my mother that I didn't quite understand and having these feelings of abandonment, I saw a very direct line between myself and her.
MS. NORRIS: And can we just say a word about her eyes? Because she, without saying a word, speaks volumes just by lowering her eyelids, and--
MR. JENKINS: Yeah.
MS. NORRIS: --the facial expressions are just so powerful.
MR. JENKINS: Yeah. It's one of the things that was really important to me. You know, having fidelity to the time period and the experience of these characters, of my ancestors, I knew that she was going to need to express herself more with her body posture, with her eyes in the early goings of the show, and as she gets further and further away from the plantation, from that first state, that she gains more and more possession of herself, then she can begin to use language, to use verbal language to express herself.
And Thuso just does such a wonderful job, even to the idea of the brutality that we were talking about earlier. In the first episode of the show, we do show--this is between showing and telling--we do show these acts because they are the catalyst for our character to decide this is too much. As the show goes on, however, even though these acts of brutality continue to happen, we don't show them. Instead, one character will be telling a story, and rather than cutting to what they're telling, we just go to Thuso and we go to Cora's face, and you can read the wave of her emotion she's going through. I think it's a really wonderful, granular, nuanced performance.
MS. NORRIS: But because you've seen those earlier things, they're in your mind, and you know they're animated in your mind as well.
MR. JENKINS: Exactly.
MS. NORRIS: She's like a plant or a flower or almost something that's dried and opens up when she gets outside of the plantation, and there's a clip I'd like to share with her and another one of the main characters. She's here with a character named Caesar. Let's just take a look at that before we continue talking.
[Video plays]
MS. NORRIS: There is a wonderful intimacy between Cora and Caesar there but also this moment where the camera floats above them, almost as if they themselves have floated above and out of their circumstances.
MR. JENKINS: Yeah. I mean, momentarily, momentarily. If you've seen the whole show, the context of that image with the image that's come before and the images that will come after--it's funny because I haven't watched it in a while. It's crazy how much she's smiling and how genuine the smile is.
MS. NORRIS: Yeah.
MR. JENKINS: I mean, it's pretty tragic knowing what's going to happen, but yeah. It was this idea of the possibility of what Reconstruction could have been or what Reconstruction should have been. Since that chapter of the show was set, more or less, during the era of Reconstruction and Colson's alternate history, and there's something just brutally, bitterly sweet about the possibility of American exceptionalism, about the possibility of the American Dream realized for all folks, especially Black folks, in the aftermath of the Civil War, and yet here we still are, Michele. Here we still are.
MS. NORRIS: And watching that and watching that obvious prosperity and pride in a moment where we're walking up to the anniversary on the calendar of the 100-year anniversary commemorating the Tulsa Massacre, you look at an image like that with such pride, and it reminds you of what people faced there in Tulsa.
MR. JENKINS: I'll just jump in one more image that we're mirroring there, I don't get to talk about as much, but again, this chapter, because of the skyscraper, we're sort of borrowing from the era of Reconstruction. There were all these Black men in Congress, and D.W. Griffith very famously in "Birth of a Nation," which is the dawn of the modern sort of cinematic medium of feature films, he has a scene with those Black men in Congress. They're drinking moonshine, and they're eating fried chicken, and their feet are up on the desk. It's really horrific imagery.
The character here, Aaron Pierre, Caesar, he's dressed the same way those Black congressmen were dressed at the first-class [audio distortion], and so it's one thing of taking that image from D.W. Griffith and recontextualizing it.
MS. NORRIS: So, people who read Colson Whitehead's books tend not to read just one, and I also like how this is in conversation with some of his earlier works. The skyscraper, of course, brings to mind "The Intuitionist," which I believe was his first--it was the first book of his that I read, and I think that one of the characters, Grace, when we learned her real name, Fanny Briggs was also the name of a character in one of his earlier books as well. It looks like there's all kinds of East Briggs inside here for those who--
MR. JENKINS: That was part of the fun of making the show because I tried to adapt Colson's first book, "The Intuitionist," many, many years ago. I've always had a fondness for it, and so we're borrowing quite a few things from it.
The elevator inspector, if this was a feature film and you saw it in a movie theater, his name tag says "James Fulton," who was a very prominent character in "The Intuitionist," and then, yes, the character of Grace, we learn her real name is Fanny Briggs, who was a character who is quite notable, I mean, in "The Intuitionist" as well.
It was just really, really fun, again, because as heavy as some of the show is, it also was very awesome to realize we could step into this universe of Colson's mind and really create this almost mythic world for our Black characters.
MS. NORRIS: I'm hoping you do make--do an adaptation of "The Intuitionist" because I'll be the first in line to see that.
But in this film, you tell the story of those who were enslaved. You talk--you show in-depth lives of people who enslave them, but really one of the other characters, most important characters that creates a tension in the film is someone who searches for slaves, who are searching for their freedom, a character named Ridgeway. And his backstory is interesting and complicated, and he travels with a young Black boy, who is like a man-child, named Homer, who has earned his freedom.
Tell us about why you decided to step inside that storyline with the depth that you did and Homer's character, which, of course, is another pan to the "Odyssey" and "Gulliver's Travels" and the stories within stories that are all inside of this film.
MR. JENKINS: Yeah. Homer was the burden that was gifted to me by Colson because it's a very strange character. It was a character I had to really struggle and fight to understand, and I always want to find a way to empathize with the characters I'm exploring, and he was a very difficult one to empathize with, and yet I think that's the challenge of creating art. You want to be led into places you don't quite understand or you're fearful of. I think something really beautiful comes out of that, and the young actor who plays Homer, Chase Dillon, who was ten at the time of filming, he did just such a wonderful job embodying this young dude in a way that he is a fully realized person with very strange motivations.
The character, Ridgeway, to me, it was sort of about this idea of good and evil, heroes and anti-heroes, and this idea of how we frame history. We oftentimes just know that people were bad or people were evil. We don't really understand how they became evil, why they became evil, or why they are evil, and Colson has this great idea in the book about the great spirit, which is this very unified principle that defies ethnicity, defies culture, and he says any man who can see into another man, the spirit is with or within him. And I thought that's a very strange place for this character to originate from, and so I thought it was worth exploring, not to empathize or redeem the character but to truly show this is what's at the foundation, at the root of folks who become evil.
I also thought too, it was a really great opportunity. In the show, the age of our main character, Cora is, it's more or less the age that the character Ridgeway is in his backstory episode when you look at how different the world is for these two people. I thought that was something that was really interesting and challenging to explore as well.
MS. NORRIS: And he was searching for a kind of freedom of his own.
MR. JENKINS: He was. He was.
MS. NORRIS: [Audio distortion] but he was, you know, a seeker as well.
MR. JENKINS: And yet that doesn't justify any other things he does, and I think that's a very important distinction to make. I think it makes the way we view evil and the way we view aggression much more complicated and I think realistic, and hopefully, it's a way for us to look into some of the evil or some of the ill that's being done right now and maybe see it with a greater context and understanding.
MS. NORRIS: "Freedom" is an interesting word in America because when we talk about freedom, it is usually around political freedoms, freedom of voice, freedom of speech. The word "freedom" is not attached to enslavement in the way that it probably should be in our schools, in our political discussions.
There's a clip where Cora, the character who--Cora is talking about what freedom means to her. Let's take a quick listen to that.
[Video plays]
MS. NORRIS: There is a lot going on in that scene. She's talking about a railroad, but it is a railroad that is truly underground that takes her on this state odyssey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Indiana, and she's talking with someone who has the ability and freedom to use their wealth and their will to provide freedom for others. And at the same time, she's talking about herself who is in a state of freedom but doesn't feel it in her mind. It seems to be that you're saying almost that the hardest jails to escape sometimes are gateless.
MR. JENKINS: Yeah. And also, too, and oftentimes once we do escape, the simplest thing is often the most difficult thing or the last thing, which is to help someone else escape. That is a heavy conversation, man. I'm upset with you, Michele Norris. I am not ready to unpack that one. You know, it's funny. You make these things and--
MS. NORRIS: We need to get Kim Whyte to come in for that one for us, right? We need her to break it down.
MR. JENKINS: Yeah. The privilege of being an artist is that you come up with all the naughty things and you don't have to explain them.
But, yeah, I think it was really important for the show to have the space to contain these different viewpoints. You know, even though Cora has arrived at a safe space, it's not enough for her. It's not enough for her. She's like, "Oh, if this space is only safe for me, is it truly safe? If freedom is only given to me, is it truly freedom?" This is, in some ways, the story of America, you know, this idea of American exceptionalism, this idea of there being one right way to be American, all these different things. Can America be free if everyone--not everyone has access, full and equal access to that freedom?
What's heartbreaking, Michele, is that these characters are speaking, more or less, in circa 1850, pre-Civil War, and yet so much of that conversation in particular could very much take place right down the street here in 2021.
MS. NORRIS: I want to talk to you about the sound in this film because having worked in audio for so long, the sound in this film was so lush and beautiful and haunting, whether it was the crickets--there were always crickets, and they were loud, and the cotton and the making of horseshoes and the fires, and there were fires everywhere. That seems to be one of your signatures, the use of sound as its own character.
MR. JENKINS: Yeah. It was very particular to this piece, though. You know, again, I was trying to do whatever I could to contextualize the experience of these characters, and one of the things I realized is, again, they didn't have full possession of the person, especially those who were enslaved, and yet their minds, no one can control what you hear. And so, I feel like they were very in tune with their surroundings and also to moving from feature films where you're in this big theater with a big screen to television. The one thing that is proximal, whether you're wearing earphones or whether you've got your little 5.1 set up in your living room or your media room, that is very proximal, and so it felt like that was the way to really immerse the audience in the main character's journey.
And so, yeah, there's a whole world of sound that Cora is living in that, hopefully, we did a decent job of translating to the audience, and I think there's something just very, very keen about the freedom that I feel my ancestors who--again, I think because their bodies were restrained, their minds must have been robust, just so robust.
And I tried to take almost like an Afrofuturist sort of approach to them. We always think of Afrofuturism as something that's in the future with spaceships and Sun Ra and those things, but I think that these folks, my ancestors, I think their minds, because they had to be so active in order to ensure the physical hardships they faced, there was something Afrofuturistic about the soundscape you could create for Cora as well.
MS. NORRIS: You keep saying "my ancestors." This film must have meant something very different to you because you were writing about--you're working with, you were crafting something; you're directing characters who are portraying people who stepped this earth ahead of you. Had you ever been on a plantation? Had you ever been in a cotton field?
MR. JENKINS: I had never been in a cotton field before prepping for this show. It was fascinating to see what cotton actually looks like, to reach down and touch, touch the branches. Yes, exactly. It was really fascinating to go to a plantation, to all these different spaces.
You know, I've been to Krakow, Poland, and didn't go to Auschwitz. I was over there for a film festival, but even just being in that space, there's something you feel, and for whatever reason, because of the way this history is taught in schools, I just wasn't prepared for how heavy the level of synesthesia that would arise from just physically being in these spaces, and then we're re-creating these images in the space. It was almost entirely in the state of Georgia and some of these spaces where these things happened, and it was overwhelming at times.
I went through a whole range of emotions, but one of those ranges was there was this distance between myself and my ancestors, I feel, before making this show, and over the process of making it, that distance, it just shrank and shrank and shrank and shrank, until it sort of felt like it became like this.
There were so many background actors on this show and principal cast as well, but I really loved working with the background actors because there were times where we would call "cut," I would assume everyone would want to flee the set and get out of their wardrobe. But we rebuilt the slave quarter from the ground up, spec to spec, as it would have been, and it was just so beautiful to see so many of these wonderful people inhabit the bodies of, yes, my ancestors. It was a really beautiful thing. Making the show felt like hugging them in a certain way, and sometimes that hug was encoded in tears, but sometimes it was also encoded in dignity and joy and pride.
MS. NORRIS: What do you want people to take away from this series after watching all ten episodes, and what do you say to those who can't get past the first ten minutes, who can't watch that whipping scene, who can't stay all the way to the end because of what they're seeing done to Black bodies again and again and again?
MR. JENKINS: Yeah, I think a couple things. I think, one, there's only two of these ten episodes that takes place on the plantation, the first and the last. I think the journey that we go on is a part of this idea. I think often I've been saying that we're trying to refer to my ancestors now as "enslaved" rather than "slaves," and what that does is it places the onus on what was done to them. It takes the onus off of defining who they were or what they did, and I think this show over the course of those ten episodes seeks to recontextualize, to fill in this very flat depiction of who they were, and recontextualize and repurpose that image to show what they did, who they were, how they lived, and how they endure.
We think of sacrifice as being this thing that's raw and death, and I think in this case, if there's anything that I've learned about my ancestors through this was the sacrifice was in living. And I wanted to really give a three-dimensional depiction of the lives that they lived.
As far as the first ten minutes, the only thing I could say is that in making this show, we strove to do whatever we could to tell the truth about these events but also to--Hilton Als wrote this review of "Moonlight" where there's a scene where the character, Little, asked Juan a very particular question about a very particular word, and Hilton said he unpacks the word, but he doesn't unpack the boy with it. And I think we tried to unpack these imagines but not unpack ourselves or the audience with it.
The whipping scene you're referring to, it takes place at night, which was done intentionally. You can only see so much and a great big wide shot. I'm going to use this as an example of why I think people should, if they're on the fence, watch the show. We then go from the acute trauma in this wide shot, and we pan over, and we come off the physical trauma. And now we land with the other enslaved who are there to bear witness, and now we're showing how this acute trauma has metastasized and becomes communal trauma.
I think in that way, we're presenting the image, but we're trying to unearth some different aspects of it, aspects of it that haven't been shown in other works dealing with these images.
That said, I am not demanding that anyone watch the show. I think the conversation that we're having around people will or won't watch, what people can and cannot endure, I think it's very worthy, but I do think that if you want to dip your toe in, just know that the show was made with you in mind and that we're not here to devour anyone in the creation of these images.
MS. NORRIS: There are scenes where you watch some of the things that happen to the characters and some of the things that happen to people you don't really get to know much. You don't know, but you're still invested in them because they're human beings.
MR. JENKINS: Exactly.
MS. NORRIS: And you make sure that in case we come to see them in--see their humanity, and there is a callousness in the people who are holding the whip and the people who are sipping tea or dancing, dancing when the fiddler is playing beautiful music while someone is literally burned at the stake. Are you concerned that in a depiction like this, which is true to the book, that people would look at a scene like that and say, "Oh, that couldn't possibly happen. People couldn't possibly be that diabolical"?
MR. JENKINS: Oh, there is so much worse that happened. People were absolutely that diabolical, and this is set in the 1850s. My experience with scenes like that were in these images from the Jim Crow South, which is much more recent than the time period depicted in this show, and always the aftermath, a group of White citizens standing beneath a tree looking back at the camera while one of my ancestors is inanimate on display for these people's pleasure. These things absolutely did happen. They're not beyond belief for sure, and the research that I did and that Colson did, again, much, much worse, much worse happened.
But I don't even think that's the point. That's not the point. I think for our main character, it takes an extreme act to get her to believe that her freedom is worth pursuing, that her life is worth fleeing from the horrors of this condition.
I will say even in the depiction of that scene, because my experience with these images is again a still photo from the Jim Crow era of my ancestor inanimate, what we sought to do is give agency to the person who's in the background of that photo, to bring them so into the foreground that the audience is forced to embody them, even for a brief moment, just so that I think as an audience member but also within the scene, we have to understand that these things are not going to remain unnoticed. And this vacuum, this cavity of the American historical record must be filled.
MS. NORRIS: You mentioned the communal scenes that you--and there are many of them, and sometimes they are in the field, and sometimes they're watching something horrible. Sometimes they're in a train station, but this notion that we are legions.
MR. JENKINS: Mm-hmm.
MS. NORRIS: And it made me think about the people who were enslaved and seeking their freedom, but it also made me think about the audience. So, we're watching via a streaming medium, right? And I'm wondering if you yearn for a day when a group of people may be able to watch this in communion with each other. That's a very different experience. As a director, you regret in some way that we couldn't see this in a movie theater.
MR. JENKINS: In some way, but I think, especially with the conversation we've had just now, I felt like it was important because I knew there were going to be places where I was going to be very forthright about these images, that I empower the viewer, that they have the right to decide with whom they watch, when they watch, how they watch. I think that's very important because of some of the veracity of a few of these images.
That said, there is a communal nature to the show, especially in the later chapters, and nothing would make me happier, especially because I've had the experience. Many of the shots you're talking about were not planned. It was just the experience, the feeling of being in these spaces. That train station, by the way, is in Macon, Georgia, where we have the largest number of our background actors, and there is still a sign in that station that says "Colored Only." There's a Colored Only section. And to have all these Black people overtake, overrun, dominate this space in the service of honoring all these Black folks who came before us, all our ancestors, there was something so beautiful about that. I had to stop production, and basically, you know, I'm that grandma now running around going, "Okay. Baby, get in the photo. We got to take a picture of everybody. Get cousin this and cousin that. Everybody get in," and that was what we did whenever those things happened.
It just came out of this wonderful feeling, and so I haven't actually--I haven't thought of it, Michele, the idea of a communal experience of watching this. Maybe as the show evolves and more people dip their toe in and experience it, maybe there is a version where we could do that at some point. Yeah, yeah, yeah. But it had to be television. It had to be.
MS. NORRIS: I love the image of you running around trying to get everybody in that shot when you saw something that had to be commemorated.
MR. JENKINS: This is literally what happened multiple times because--also because sometimes the light is so perfect, and it's not planned. Literally, you're that grandma trying to grab all the little cousins, all the nephews, get everybody in front of the camera just for that moment, and they made the show. Not even that they're in the show, they make the show. They make the show. They make the endurance required for that first hour so much worth the beauty of that eighth and ninth hour.
MS. NORRIS: Well, I am so glad we got you in front of the camera to talk about your art and your vision and this series, "The Underground Railroad." Barry Jenkins, it has been a pleasure to talk to you.
MR. JENKINS: Mutual, my dear. Mutual, Ms. Norris. Thank you very much.
MS. NORRIS: Good. Thanks for being with us.
And that's it for this conversation. I hope you will join my colleague, Tracy Jan, on Tuesday, June 1st, at 12:30 p.m. in conversation about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, important to remember that day and hope you will join Tracy for that conversation. She'll be speaking with Mary Elliott and Paul Gardullo from the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Don't miss it.
I'm Michele Norris, and thank you for watching Washington Post Live. Have a great day.
