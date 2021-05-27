MR. JENKINS: Oh, you know, it's funny. We talked about this a couple weeks ago because it's been--you know, we filmed this show in 2019 and in 2020. It's crazy. So much has happened. It's been a while. But she said my posture had changed, and I think what it was was I was trying to put on a very strong face for the crew because we're having this conversation about the themes and the tone of the piece and what it says about America and this and that, but it's also a work of art that has to be constructed. And so, I was shouldering both the burden of creating this thing and orchestrating this huge production but also, too, these very heavy emotions. I was just, like, keeping it all in. Trying to be strong for the crew is how I phrase it to myself, and she, one day, just walked over and said, "You've been asking me to speak to all these other people, but I think now you need to speak to me." And so, she pulled me off. We had a little, like, hour session, which is expensive, Michele, because an hour when we're not filming anything is expensive, and that's one more portrait I could have gotten. But it was very--it was awesome.