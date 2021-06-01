Mary Elliott
Provided by Mary Elliott.
Mary Elliott is Curator of American Slavery at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). She co-curated the museum’s “Slavery and Freedom” inaugural exhibition and she is a team member of the museum’s Slave Wrecks Project. Mary also curated and wrote the special broadsheet section of the award winning New York Times featured publication entitled “The 1619 Project.”
Ms. Elliott is a graduate of Howard University and the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law. Prior to her work at the Smithsonian, she helped produce local history exhibits and public programs in the Washington, D.C. area, as she worked with various organizations including the Humanities Council of Washington, D.C., National Visionary Leadership Project, Association for the Study of African American Life and History, and the Reginald Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History.
She is an elected Council member for the American Historical Association. Ms. Elliott publishes and lectures on topics including slavery and freedom, Reconstruction, community engagement, material culture and public history. She’s worked with U.S. representatives on both sides of the aisle in both the House and the Senate. Mary served as an invited speaker at various academic institutions including Brown University and Duke University, as well as universities in Africa, Europe and the Caribbean. She has been interviewed by several media outlets and programs — including CBS 60 Minutes, C-SPAN, Slate, BBC, NPR and PBS. She also had the pleasure of serving as one of several advisors for the Golden Globe winning Disney Pixar film entitled “Soul.”
Ms. Elliott has over twenty years of experience in researching and presenting African American History and culture. Her personal research focuses on Antebellum slavery, Reconstruction and African Americans in Indian Territory, with a specific concentration on Black kinship networks, migration and community development.
Paul Gardullo
Provided by Paul Gardullo.
Dr. Paul Gardullo is an historian and a curator at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. He directs the NMAAHC’s Center for the Study of Global Slavery, which hosts or co-convenes three international collaborative initiatives, the Slave Wrecks Project and the Global Curatorial Project. The Center has also recently joined the Slave Voyages consortium.
Since 2007, Paul has worked at the NMAAHC and was part of the core team focused on building the museum’s foundational collections and conceiving and crafting its inaugural exhibitions. He curated the inaugural exhibition “The Power of Place” that contains the Museum’s exhibition on the Tulsa Race Massacre and the resilience of the Greenwood community. He is the project director for a new exhibition entitled “Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and its Legacies” that will open with the Museum’s 5th anniversary and is co-editor of the companion volume that accompanies the exhibition.