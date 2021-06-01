And so, this chair, which was founded in a consignment shop from one of our friends in Tulsa, Vanessa Adams-Harris, who is herself a playwright, who's written a play using the testimonies from survivors and witnesses to the race massacre, donated this chair to the museum, and I think it really becomes a way of talking about what we still have to understand about our past. I think it's also a tremendous window into the story of Black churches and Black spirituality, both as the targets of racial violence of which there were at least eight churches that were burned to the ground during the massacre but also as sites of sanctuary, not just during that massacre but in the relief efforts that Mary was talking about, the ways in which churches galvanize themselves with businesses to provide relief immediately. Even before the Red Cross could come in, there were churches that were advertising, sometimes through the Black press nationally, to help our brothers and sisters in Greenwood recoup, reclaim themselves, piece their lives back together.