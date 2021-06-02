Mark Mason
Provided by representatives with Citi.
Mark Mason was named Chief Financial Officer of Citi in February 2019. He is responsible for the financial management of the company and also spearheads Citi’s Expense Management and Citi Ventures Initiatives. Prior to being named Citi CFO, Mr. Mason served as CFO of Citi’s Institutional Clients Group (ICG) and was the executive responsible for Citi’s Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) submission process.
Mr. Mason joined Citi in 2001 and has held several senior operational, strategic, and financial executive positions, including CEO of Citi Private Bank, CEO of Citi Holdings and CFO and Head of Strategy and M&A for Citi’s Global Wealth Management Division.
Prior to his tenure at Citi, Mr. Mason was Director of Strategy and Business Development with Lucent Technologies. He also spent several years as Strategy Consultant with Marakon Associates, working with a number of Fortune 100 companies to develop strategies to maximize shareholder value. Mr. Mason also has investment banking experience with Goldman, Sachs & Co.
Mr. Mason has been a Director of Primerica, Inc. since March 2010. He serves as a Trustee of Howard University where he received a BBA in Finance and graduated with honors. He also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Mr. Mason resides in New Jersey with his wife and two children.