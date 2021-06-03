We’ll also examine the Biden administration approach on eliminating fossil fuels, and focus on how energy and transportation will need to be transformed in order to reach these goals.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D)
Kate Brown is Oregon’s 38th Governor, with nearly 30 years of experience advocating for working families and ensuring that every voice is heard in our democracy. As Governor, she dramatically expanded access to the ballot box with the nation’s first automatic voter registration program, made historic investments in education, transportation, and affordable housing, and expanded the Oregon Health Plan to reach 94 percent of adults and all Oregon children so they have access to the quality health care they deserve.
As the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Brown is striving to protect the health and safety of all Oregonians, and build a safe and strong Oregon that works for everyone. And, as our nation grapples with the impacts of systemic racism, Governor Brown is committed to centering racial justice in a new vision for community safety, in the state budget and in her administration’s agenda.
Governor Brown came to Oregon to attend Lewis and Clark’s Northwestern School of Law, where she received her law degree and Certificate in Environmental Law. With her husband Dan, Brown raised Dan’s son and daughter in SE Portland. When Governor Brown is not busy at the Capitol in Salem, you will find her playing out in nature with her dog, Jory.
Daniel Yergin
Daniel Yergin is a highly respected authority on energy, international politics, and economics, and a Pulitzer Prize winner. He is Vice Chairman of IHS Markit, a leading information and advisory firm with 16,000 employees worldwide, and chairman of IHS Markit’s CERAWeek conference, which CNBC has called “the Super Bowl of energy”.
Time Magazine said, “If there is one man whose opinion matters more than any other on global energy markets, it’s Daniel Yergin.” Fortune has called him “one of the planet’s foremost thinkers about energy and its implications.”
Dr. Yergin’s new book The Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations is described by NPR as “a master class on how the world works”, by the London Sunday Times as a “wonderful book” and, by columnist David Von Drehle in The Washington Post in May 2021 as “a tour de force of geopolitical understanding.”. USA Today said, “At a time when solid facts and reasoned arguments are in full retreat, Daniel Yergin rides to the rescue.”
Dr. Yergin is the author of the bestseller The Quest: Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World, described as “a fantastic book” by Bill Gates in his review. Dr. Yergin’s book The Prize: The Epic Quest for Oil Money and Power was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, was a number one New York Times bestseller, and has been translated into 20 languages.
He co-authored Commanding Heights: the Battle for the World Economy, of which the Wall Street Journal said “No one could ask for a better account of the world’s political and economic destiny since World War II.”
Dr. Yergin has served on the Secretary of Energy Advisory Board under four presidents. He is a member of the board of the Council on Foreign Relations, a senior trustee of the Brookings Institution, and a member of the Energy Think Tank of the government of Indiaand of the Energy Governors of the World Economic Forum.
He holds a BA from Yale University, where he founded The New Journal, and a Ph.D. from Cambridge University, where he was a Marshall Scholar.
Hicham Abdessamad
Hicham Abdessamad is a transformational leader, and a global business visionary with 20+ years of senior leadership experience. Prior to his current roles, he held multiple executive roles within Hitachi, including CEO of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings and President & CEO of Hitachi Consulting.
Skilled at delivering industry-leading results in growth, profitability, and innovation, Hicham’s current role allows him to utilize his experience to lead Hitachi America in achieving it business growth objectives, and driving the Global Social Innovation Business to execute on a mission of powering good while establishing new markets and next-generation digital business models that create environmental, social and economic value.
Alistair Dormer
As of April 2021, as Chief Environmental Officer, Alistair Dormer is in charge of Environmental Strategy for Hitachi on a global level. He was appointed Representative Executive Officer in Hitachi, Ltd. leading the Mobility Sector in April 2019.
Alistair joined Hitachi in 2003 to establish Hitachi’s Rail business in Europe. He was promoted to CEO of Hitachi Rail Europe Ltd. in 2007 and having built a successful business in Europe was promoted to Senior Vice President and Executive Officer Group CEO, Rail Systems Business Unit Hitachi, Ltd. in April 2014, responsible for Hitachi’s global rail business. Under Dormer’s leadership, the Hitachi’s rail business has globalized and grown by more than 300%.