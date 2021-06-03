I think on climate, it's one of the few areas where the U.S. and China kind of coalesced. It was last year that President Xi Jinping made a speech at the UN where he talked about 2016, net zero carbon target, and China wants to be seen as a leader in globalization. But you look at all the other areas between the U.S. and China, and the trends are much more worrying; it's much more competitive. You look at trade. You look at technology. You look at geographic issues. The nature of the U.S. relationship with China has changed dramatically in the last six years. From the end of the Obama administration to the beginning of the Biden administration, it's like 180 degrees different playbook, and I think that means that kind of one of the few areas where they can come together is on climate. And I think there would not have been the Paris Agreement in 2015 had it not been for President Xi and President Obama coming to an agreement in 2014.