But corporate America is already trying to do its part in addressing systemic racism. Here to talk about what Citi is doing to tackle the racial wealth gap and the role corporate America can play in addressing systemic racism is Mark Mason, Citi's chief financial officer.
Mark, welcome to Washington Post Live.
MR. MASON: Thank you, Jonathan. Great to see you, and great to be here with you.
MR. CAPEHART: Likewise. And thank you for that assist in saying, "I can't hear you. I can't hear you."
MR. CAPEHART: Thank you.
Well, let's start this conversation by trying to understand the racial wealth gap. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that, quote, "The median net worth of Black households is about one-eighth that of White households according to government data," and this is despite income gains by Black families. Why is that?
MR. MASON: Yeah. You know, it's an interesting question, and we've done some research around this. And that wealth gap is real, and it's persisted for many, many, many, many, many years. And as we've looked at it, we've looked at kind of the racial gaps that exist that range from gaps in wages, housing, education, and investments, and if we were able to have closed that gap 20 years ago, there would be over $16 trillion of additional capacity in this economy today. And, in fact, if we could actually close that gap in those categories--so, again, housing, education, wages, investments--there would be another $5 trillion over the next five years in terms of additional GDP. So, this is a meaningful gap that has persisted for many, many years, that it's important that we get after and find a way to help folks.
MR. CAPEHART: All right. This is great. Housing, education, wages, and investment. Let's go through each of these. With housing, talk about how did redlining rob generations of Black Americans of generational wealth, and what role, if any, can federal policy play today on homeownership?
MR. MASON: Yeah. Look, I mean, if you think about how wealth is created in various ethnicities, a lot of times, it's created through passing along housing, passing along as inheritance, homes, and that gives a foundation to the next generation. By not allowing Blacks into certain communities or chasing Blacks out of certain communities, you take away that opportunity to transition wealth from generation to generation.
We're actually doing a lot here at Citi around this topic because of its importance. We're doing a lot in the way of affordable housing. We did a large bond issue, over $2.5 billion, the first ever focused on affordable housing. We used minority broker-dealers to do so, again, with an effort towards how can we do or play our part in closing that racial wealth gap that exists out there. Housing is a very important part of that. The social policies that are being considered are very important elements of that, and corporations, particularly banks, play a very important role in that.
MR. CAPEHART: Part of the story, though, is that banks--and I would love for you to talk about the role of banks in fostering this problem with discriminatory lending and housing practices that have hurt communities of color. Can you talk about that, and what is the industry trying to do to try to course correct?
MR. MASON: Yeah. Look, the history around that is when you look at banking, there is a history of lending only to--only in certain communities, lending to only certain types of people, associating that with credit risk or perceived credit risk that, again, precludes Blacks from being able to buy homes and live in certain communities, and that has to change. And many of the banks have made considerable efforts to do that with taking hard looks at our underwriting and changing our practices and policies to ensure that we're rooting out come of the inherent racism that may have existed for years and years and years, and again, part of the efforts that we try to put in place as we look at the initiatives that we're going to talk about here have been largely around how do we actually change the way we do business so that we can root out those types of practices, whether they're blatant or not so blatant.
MR. CAPEHART: All right. Let's go down to education, and let's talk about student loan debt. The president of the NAACP yesterday commented on President Biden's plan, and here's his quote. He says that the plan "fails to address the student loan debt crisis that disproportionately affects African Americans. You cannot begin to address the racial wealth gap without addressing the student loan debt crisis." Should the government be doing more to tackle the student loan debt as a means of narrowing the racial wealth gap?
MR. MASON: Look, I mean, student loan debt--and more importantly, education, I think, is a fundamental issue to addressing this racial wealth gap, and we are doing a whole lot as it relates to really trying to do more recruiting at HBCUs but also trying to support students who are joining our firm and organization as it relates to their student debt.
The answer is that there's a lot that we have to do collectively as a society to try and address this. Affordability should not be an issue that precludes Black youth from being able to pursue higher education. We should be able to find a way in America to support that and to do so without creating debt burdens that don't allow for us to cover them and get out of the communities that--or grow out of the communities that we've been a part of.
MR. CAPEHART: Now you've mentioned a couple of times you wanted to talk about the initiatives that Citi is engaging in, so let's talk about them. What's the role of financial institutions in tackling the racial wealth gap, and what specifically is Citi doing to address it?
MR. MASON: Yeah. You know, Jonathan, you got to take--or we should take a step back for a second and just perhaps talk a little bit about how we got to where we are today and the important initiative that we launched back in September of 2020.
We just recently acknowledged the one-year anniversary, so to speak, of the horrific George Floyd murder, and we all can think back to where we were when that occurred and the impact that it had really around the world. In many ways, it's that impact, and it's unfortunately not that it was a new type of event but one that made it blatantly obvious and hard to avoid, and unfortunately, it's that impact that in some ways served as a catalyst for many corporations around the world and certainly here in the U.S. to take a more proactive action, if you will, to try and drive change in this area. And it certainly was the case--that certainly was the case for Citi.
In fact, I remember very clearly back to when that occurred and having a discussion with our then CEO about who was going to actually speak out on this from our leadership team, and we both decided to do that. And I reference that because it's taken that opportunity to speak out on the issue that led to our entire management team coming together and really having a discussion around what we could do as an organization to have a more substantive impact on trying to help close this racial wealth gap, and in fact, it wasn't just our Citi foundation that led this discussion or effort, but instead, it was the business leaders that sat at the table and really tried to drum up the ideas that we thought would be most meaningful.
And we came up with four goals that support or that underlie this billion-dollar initiative. One was a goal of providing greater access to banking and credit to communities of color. The second was really investing or increasing our investment in Black businesses and Black-owned businesses, and the third was expanding homeownership--we talked a little bit about that earlier--among Black Americans. And the fourth was really what role can we play in advancing anti-racist practices across the financial service industry. So those were the four and are the four goals that support this billion-dollar initiative.
We've made, I think, some very good progress around those four goals, but there's certainly a lot more to do.
MR. CAPEHART: Yeah. I was about to ask you, what grade, what grade would you give. Give yourself a grade--
MR. MASON: Yeah.
MR. CAPEHART: --on achieving the goals you set out.
MR. MASON: Yeah. So, again, this is a multiyear effort, so we're now about one year in. I'd say I'd give us about a B in terms of the grade.
I can take you through a few of the things, but the first bucket was expanding banking and credit and access to banking and credit in these communities. We had $100 million goal to support minority depository institutions. We've invested about $50 million thus far, equity investments to help these minority depository institutions grow and put that to work in these underserved communities, and we've invested with Broadway Financial, Citizens Trust, Mechanics & Farmers Bank, Optus Bank, and a host of other banks in order to really drive that impact.
We've also been trying to support access to consumers, to minority consumers in underserved communities, partnering with the National Urban League, and expanding access to our Citi access account, which are low-fee, no-fee types of checking and savings accounts, again, starting that financial education early.
The second goal was about investing in Black-owned businesses. We allocated $50 million on top of our already existing Impact Fund in order to invest in Black-owned businesses. To date, we've invested in about 16 businesses in our Impact Fund. About six of them are Black-owned, and about 18 percent of the money that we put into these equity investments are in those six businesses.
We've also set a target of a billion dollars in diversity supplier spending, and in 2020, we reached about $875 million and more than $350 million with Black-owned businesses again, and so considerable efforts on those fronts.
In the affordable housing area, just last week, just last Wednesday, we announced a $200 million equity investment in five Black-owned investment managers that are focused on supporting affordable and workforce projects and so a lot of progress in that vein.
And I mentioned earlier the $2.5 billion affordable housing issuance that we've done. In January, we did $2.5 billion bond issuance with all Black-owned broker-dealers.
And so, I'd give us a B in terms of the progress that's here, but again, there's a lot more to get done, both as it relates to how we impact the external communities and the work that we have to continue to do internally.
MR. CAPEHART: You give Citi a B, but I'm here thinking a year ago, after the murder of George Floyd, companies all across the country made bold pledges about working toward greater diversity and inclusion and racial equality. What grade would you give corporate America as a whole? Citi, you give a B, but what grade would you give corporate America as a whole in terms of achieving the goals that they've set out?
MR. MASON: Yeah. Let me parse that a little bit, right? I'd give Citi a B as it relates to the target we set for this billion-dollar initiative and the progress we've made in this first year. Okay. If I answer the broader question, what grade would I give the financial services industry or corporate America in terms of generally making progress as it relates to diversity, it would be somewhere around a D. I think there's a lot of work that we need to do in corporate America, in financial services in terms of making progress on that front, and that work ranges from board representation. It ranges to senior management representation and straight through recruiting on the front end.
Now, we've made progress on some of those things over the course of the past year. We've actually seen an increase, I think, in the number of Blacks that are represented on boards. There's been a significant increase that has unfolded over the past year. We're still short as it relates to Black CEOs. We're still short, I think, as it relates to, in banking, Blacks around the leadership table.
Right before this George Floyd incident, I think I was probably one of the only Blacks across certainly the top financial services or top banks that sat at the leadership table. There have been efforts since then, but my point here is that there's a long way to go. We have made some progress, but there's a long way to go, I think, as an industry, and there's a long way to go in corporate America more broadly.
MR. CAPEHART: Before the murder of George Floyd, corporate leaders like you were working in these institutions making a wave, if you can, in your own way within your institutions, but then the murder of George Floyd happened. For you, four days after that happened, you wrote a blog post on Citi's website about what it's like to personally--to personally watch the video of the killing of George Floyd, and you opened by repeating "I can't breathe" 10 times. Why did you decide to speak up then and speak up in such a public manner?
MR. MASON: Yeah. Look, I've often asked myself and my colleagues, as we've seen these incidents occur over time, if this doesn't compel us to speak, then what will? This was a particularly impactful event in part, I think, because so many people around the world were at home and were able to see this video real time or almost real time, certainly live. And I saw the video with my family, my wife and two children, and we were as impacted as anyone else, if not more, given that I am a Black male. I have a son. I have a daughter. And we kind of have the same fears and concerns that you've read about and others have talked about, and my family, we looked at each other and said, "What are we going to do? What can we do?"
I was on the phone with colleagues, and colleagues, we have very, very capable Black managing directors here that are exceptional at what they do. We asked each other. They asked me, "What are we going to do? What's Citi going to do?"
I spoke to--I mentioned earlier--our then CEO, and he said, "This compels me," and so it was important, I think, to speak out, one, to represent that Citi and the leadership team was aware of what was going on and the impact that it's having on our employees, but two, that we wanted to actually roll up our sleeves and take action, action in the way of building greater awareness and ensuring that people become educated in the history of a lot of this and action that can actually drive change. And so, I'd say it was those, that series of things, not the least of which is the impact of family that drove me to speak out and to do so in a way that I had hoped would touch many people and, more importantly, drive them to want to learn more and want to take action that brings about change.
And I've got to tell you, Jonathan--
MR. CAPEHART: Okay. Sure.
MR. MASON: --the response was incredible. The response was incredible, and it was global. As you know, we're a global company in over 98 countries, had hundreds of emails from people, one, "Glad that you spoke out. It's encouraged me to use my platform and speak out," everything from that to, "My grandparents were racist, and I'm so glad that I now can learn more, and I'm driven to educate myself on the history of this and how I can drive and impact change," so a wide range of responses to that note.
MR. CAPEHART: Yeah. That anticipated the next question I was going to ask which was the response inside Citi, but there was a Wall Street Journal story, one, that pointed out that it was your teenage son who spurred you to speak out, and this was the quote, "You're the CFO of the entire bank. If you put something out, people will read it," and as you just said in terms of the reaction, people most certainly did. But, also, what you didn't mention was that, yes, you're a global company, but there was a global town hall that had--and correct me if I'm wrong--well, the entire 200,000-person company was invited there.
MR. MASON: Yeah.
MR. CAPEHART: And just speaking about the former CEO, that conversation was a moment of introspection for a lot of people at the company, including the then CEO who said that the two of you, you golf together--
MR. MASON: Yeah.
MR. CAPEHART: --you did all sorts of things together, and yet he didn't know as much as he should have known about you until that moment. How did that hit you when you heard that?
MR. MASON: Yeah. You know, you're right. That was a monumental moment in many ways for this firm. We had never had a town hall that was focused on a topic of this nature. Sure, we have met on diversity but never really a topic that was focused specifically on race, and so that was a very touching town hall. It was also a town hall, again, because we were all remote, it probably drew the largest level of attendance that we've seen of almost any town hall that we've held.
I have to tell you that Mike, our CEO, who I've known for a very long time--we've worked very closely together--did not tell me that he was going to say that, and so I was very touched by that, Jonathan, in a way because he was being honest. He was speaking his truth, and I thought that was important, and I thought it was genuine, and frankly, I thought it resonated with the employee base. I think it says a lot about kind of being able to come to work and bring your authentic self and have people really know who you are as a person. Mike being forthright about that, I think says a lot about who he is.
I will tell you that we've since spent a lot of time--and not just playing golf and despite this being a pandemic--together and actually talking about everything in our lives, and he remains a very good friend and I think a phenomenal leader, and we miss him here at the firm.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, I mean, that is good to hear, that little postscript you added there, because I wrote down a word on my little notepad that I keep here, as I take notes sometimes during these interviews, and I wrote down the word "burden." The burden that we have--and I'm including myself in that "we"--when we are either the only one in the room, the only one in the company, or the only one in a--or one of a few in a situation, the burden of being, of having to represent an entire community.
And I want to read you this quote from Merck CEO Ken Frazier. He said, "As African American business executives, we don't have the luxury of being bystanders to injustice. We don't have the luxury of sitting on the sidelines when these kinds of injustices are happening all around us." You would agree with that statement, wouldn't you?
MR. MASON: Yeah, I would. I would absolutely agree, and I think it's a--look, I think it's a responsibility that we have to speak out.
I've been in talent sessions, for example, where we're talking about succession planning and the like or we're talking about performance of our talent, and we'll get to a Black employee that I know. And I think it's important to use my voice and talk about the performance of that Black employee and where that person is going in the way of succession.
We've had issues most recently that Ken Frazier and Ken Chenault were very vocal around in terms of voting policy.
MR. CAPEHART: Right.
MR. MASON: And I spent time with our new CEO, Jane Fraser, who is phenomenal, talking about voting policy and Citi supporting the effort that Ken and Ken were promoting in terms of corporate America speaking up around the importance of protecting voter rights. So, being in the room, in many ways, comes with the responsibility of using your voice, and that's a responsibility that I have and I'm happy to have, and sometimes it's a burden. But often I view it as just that, a responsibility to try and broadcast.
MR. CAPEHART: This is when I know a great conversation is going well. The time is running out. I'm going to try to squeeze in a bunch of questions in the five minutes or so that we have left.
HBCUs have long produced graduates at the center of American public life. You went to Howard University. You're the vice chair of the board. Vice President Kamala Harris went to Howard. Walgreen's new CEO, Roz Brewer, went to Spelman. Is there something special about HBCUs that prepared you all for the roles you have today?
MR. MASON: Absolutely, absolutely. I am a proud, proud, proud Howard alum, and you're right. I am the vice chair there, and I think we're doing--I think the president, President Frederick, is doing phenomenal things at the university, but it does prepare you, I think, in a unique way. You have an opportunity to be amongst other Blacks who are highly intellectual, who are driven, who understand their history, who want to make an impact in the world, who are committed to learning and committed to--of driving change, and I think, in many ways, that's infectious. I think there's an incredible opportunity to learn at these institutions.
What I learned at Howard in terms of studying business in undergrad, I think, more than prepared me to not only be in corporate America coming out of undergrad but to go on to graduate school and compete with the best and brightest at Harvard Business School and so on and so forth, and so I think these HBCUs are incredibly powerful and impactful, and I'm very obviously supportive and biased in that regard. Happy, too.
MR. CAPEHART: One of the things that a lot of people were talking about, particularly a lot of Black people were talking about, a little more than a year ago, was the fact that the demonstrations that were happening all over the country were not just African Americans taking to the streets and demanding that people take what happened seriously, but everybody, it seemed, came out into the street. Particularly, White Americans came out into the streets to protest the killing of George Floyd, and there's a lot of optimism in the country about what that said about who we are as Americans and how far things could go with that kind of energy.
Now that we are a year out from the murder of George Floyd and just a--I guess it's about a couple of months now since the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin. Do you still feel that--assuming you felt the optimism, I'll just put that on you--that level of optimism, engagement, awareness, is it still there, or has it dissipated, and we have to find ways to keep it going?
MR. MASON: I think realistically, we're always going to have to find ways to keep it going. It's very easy for other things to become distractions or become a priority, but I think that was a moment in time that was so meaningful that it's worthy of trying to hold on to that energy around trying to drive change. It's something that is worthy of holding onto.
In fact, if I think back to a year ago when we came up with this corporate initiative, one of the things that we challenged each other on is what are we going to be able to say a year from now. We're going out. We're being public. We've been public on a whole host of things. We've been public on this initiative. We've been public on pay equity gaps. We've been public on goals that we have around both gender and around Black representation, and by being public with these metrics and these goals, it ensures that we can hold ourselves and others can hold us accountable. And, Jonathan, I think that's very important in order to keep the momentum, keep the focus that you're alluding to in your question.
I was moved by the fact that it was broad representation getting behind this issue. I'm still encouraged by the fact that when I get in the room with the team here, I'm not the only one in the room, and there's broad representation around the table about what are we going to do next, how are we going to ensure that the next dollar is even more impactful.
I remain encouraged, but I also recognize that it's not something that you can just sit on the sideline and expect the momentum to continue on its own. It doesn't work that way.
MR. CAPEHART: All right. Last question for you. I can't have the CFO of one of the largest financial institutions in the country here and not ask an economics question, and that is this--well, actually, it's two--no, it's one because we don't have any time. How concerned are you about inflation? There's a lot of talk about the economy is heating up, and we've got to be worried about inflation, and that could upend the recovery.
MR. MASON: Yeah.
MR. CAPEHART: Are you worried about that as an institution?
MR. MASON: Yeah. Look, we talk about it all the time, as you would imagine. We are seeing signs that we will see inflation take place, everything from certain industries and sectors recovering to just the broader economy coming out of this pandemic.
That said, I feel as though there are enough levers, if you will, in terms of policy that will allow for us to control inflation as it picks up, and so I've got complete confidence in our regulatory bodies, if you will, to fully appropriate levels to moderate that and control that as they see fit.
MR. CAPEHART: Mark Mason, CFO of Citi, proud Howard University alum. And not only are we out of time, we are overtime. So, I thank you very much, once again, for coming--
MR. MASON: Thank you.
MR. CAPEHART: --to Washington Post Live.
MR. MASON: Thank you, Jonathan. Great to see you.
MR. CAPEHART: All right. Have a good day.
Join me next Monday, June 7th, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern for another installment in our "Race in America" series when I talk to the superb actor, Jonathan Majors about his role in the hit television show, "Lovecraft Country," and the impact culture has on our national conversation on race.
Until then, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you for watching Washington Post Live.
