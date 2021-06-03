MR. MASON: Yeah. Look, the history around that is when you look at banking, there is a history of lending only to--only in certain communities, lending to only certain types of people, associating that with credit risk or perceived credit risk that, again, precludes Blacks from being able to buy homes and live in certain communities, and that has to change. And many of the banks have made considerable efforts to do that with taking hard looks at our underwriting and changing our practices and policies to ensure that we're rooting out come of the inherent racism that may have existed for years and years and years, and again, part of the efforts that we try to put in place as we look at the initiatives that we're going to talk about here have been largely around how do we actually change the way we do business so that we can root out those types of practices, whether they're blatant or not so blatant.