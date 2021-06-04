Welcome so much to Washington Post Live, gentlemen. Thanks for joining us.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Thanks for having us.
REP. FITZPATRICK: Thanks, Jacqueline.
MS. ALEMANY: We keep hearing bipartisanship is dead in Washington and that it's one of the most hyper-partisan times in our country's history, really. Is that perception reality? Who wants to start?
REP. FITZPATRICK: Whoever you want. Do you want me to take that, Josh?
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Go ahead, Fitz.
REP. FITZPATRICK: All right. Well, Jacqueline, yes, I think that statement is true, and I think two things are simultaneously true. Number one, we do have, at least in my lifetime, the most divisive political climate and perhaps the most divisive Congress, but I will also say that we also have the largest block of centrists that I've seen, at least in a long time.
In our caucus, as you're aware, we have 58 members--29 Democrats, 29 Republicans. It's the largest that our caucus has ever been; the Problem Solvers Caucus, that is. One-on-one ratio, Democrats, Republican, and moreover, not only have we grown in size, we've grown in significance because we're taking on even the hot-button issues. We're right in the center of heated infrastructure discussions, right in the middle of police reform, right in the middle of immigration. We're going to a lot of places that some would consider politically dangerous because our country needs us to be there right now.
So, I think both things are true. I think you have, unfortunately, a lot of attention misplaced on the wings, the fringe left, fringe right, where it should be where most of the people are, which is where Josh and I are.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Yeah. And I would just add to that. I think--and Brian captured it really well--that what's going on here is the noise, and it just keeps getting louder and louder from the wings of the parties, from the extremes. But more and more, people are coming up to me and Brian and saying, "Hey, I like what you all are doing over there. You're actually trying to govern and get things done and to put country first, and can I be part of that? Because I came here to actually work and get things done and move the ball forward." I think you have both things happening, and I think the noise is actually forcing more people to say, "I don't want to be here and just fight and scream and yell and tweet. I came here to actually get the people's business done." And when folks go home, what they hear about is, "What are you doing for me to help me?" which, you know, "I didn't send you there just to tweet," and I think that's actually--you know, we've hit a low point, but I think we're coming back to a place that we should be at overall.
MS. ALEMANY: I want to challenge both of you, though, on this premise that because there is a significant chunk of centrists that a lot is getting done, and we just saw the push, the proposal to establish a January 6th commission fail in the Senate, even though it was a bipartisan push negotiated by Republican Congressman John Katko. What do you think happened here?
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Well, Brian, do you want me to go first this time and then you jump in?
REP. FITZPATRICK: Sure.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Well, listen, I think, first of all, John Katko is in the Problem Solvers Caucus and does a phenomenal job, and he was a great leader of this legislation. Also, nearly 30 of the Republicans who--or 30 or so Republicans who voted for this package in the House were Problem Solvers Caucus members, including Brian Fitzpatrick who obviously helped lead the way here. It's not a completely partisan issue.
But you're right. There are certain issues that divide along party lines, and Brian can talk a little bit more about why this one is tricky. But my counter would be look at the five bipartisan packages we got done on COVID together, including the one at the end of the year that Brian and I and the Problem Solvers Caucus led in the House, the $908 billion package working with the Trump administration to get done, when our leadership said it was impossible.
And so, time and again--we're working right now on the infrastructure package and working--Democrats and Republicans in both the House and the Senate. We're all working together. The Problem Solvers Caucus is doing that.
Brian mentioned police reform. There are six of us that are at the table right now between the House and the Senate working on this day and night, again, good bipartisan effort. You're always going to have these hyper-partisan issues that drag people apart, but there's a lot of things actually getting done in a bipartisan way.
MS. ALEMANY: Congressman Fitzpatrick, were you disappointed with the way that your Republican colleagues voted ultimately on the January 6th commission, especially in the Senate?
REP. FITZPATRICK: Well, I was going to jump in to what Josh said. Your question was were we disappointed. I would say, Jacqueline, the January 6th vote is Exhibit A of how influential and persuasive our caucus is because it was us that actually endorsed it. Again, relatively controversial bill for sure. We endorsed it. We didn't stay on the sidelines. We stepped up. We put it before our caucus. We got the requisite two-thirds of the vote, and then that manifested itself, Jacqueline, with 35 Republicans crossing the aisle to vote for it on the floor of the House. That's our responsibility, and we delivered. We can't control what happens or doesn't happen in the Senate. What we can control is what happens in the House. We used our influence, our centrist bloc, to send a pretty powerful statement there. I use that, Jacqueline, as an example of the influence that the Problem Solvers Caucus has and the courage as well.
MS. ALEMANY: And, Congressman Gottheimer, you had mentioned that you saw police reform as an area of bipartisan cooperation. Congressman Fitzpatrick, are there any other areas that you see lawmakers from both sides working on together to get done, this in the 117th Congress?
REP. FITZPATRICK: On deck, infrastructure, police reform, and immigration, Jacqueline. We took the only bipartisan trip down to that border, at least at the time. I don't know who's gone down there since.
Me and Josh led a bipartisan delegation of our colleagues to see the same things, hear the same things, get together afterwards and come up with mutually agreeable solutions, and we're going to do that again for immigration. It's a critically important issue on a whole host of fronts. It's inexcusable that the problem has not been solved. It's been not solved due to failures of multiple Congresses dating back decades, quite frankly, and it's on us to fix it. And we will. We have very strong resolve.
And I can tell you, when we went down there, seen the looks on those kids' faces and the looks on the faces of our CBP officers, our Border Patrol agents, and our Coast Guard, if that doesn't move you, then nothing will. Both looks that we saw on those faces need to drive us to act because there's clearly a problem down there. Our Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed. The children are being put through horrific treks from the Triangle countries, up through Mexico. It's just awful all the way around, and we got to fix it. And we are very, very strongly resolved to fix it.
MS. ALEMANY: And I want to get to a question from one of our viewers in the audience right now from both of you. We have Betsy Beaumon from California who asks, "How can you continue to make progress even as political divides are growing?" Do you want to start, Congressman Gottheimer?
REP. GOTTHEIMER: How can you make progress even as the divides grow? Is that what the question was?
MS. ALEMANY: Yeah. Yep.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Well, I think to what we've just been talking about--and it's a really good question--you have to really believe in the mission of standing in the room, no matter what, and keeping working toward and end goal. It's easy to fall into the trap of saying, "Hey, I'm just going to go to the wings. I'm not actually going to extend a hand and try to figure out those places where we can agree."
In the Problem Solvers Caucus, our whole mission is when we get to 75 percent of us agreeing, we stand as a bloc and agree to vote together and stand together. That's 58 members of Congress, more than 10 percent of the House of Representatives.
We also agree never to campaign against one another, and we meet weekly. We also commit to actually getting to know one another and building that trust, never writing a check against someone's campaign. The idea is to really build that spirit of cooperation.
Brian is a proud Republican. I'm a proud Democrat. We still disagree on plenty, but we really try to do it in the way we're supposed to do it, civilly, and I'll tell you, I've built some great friendships by working with Republicans. And as a result, we're willing to talk to one another and work through the issues.
Brian and I are on the phone all the time. We had a group last night together on infrastructure of the caucus, working through some of our differences and trying to get there.
And then, you know, Brian mentioned some of the bigger things before. We also get together every week and talk about what other pieces of legislation that people might not read about every day like cancer, and Brian is leading phenomenal legislation to attack childhood cancer and to do more on that front, working with the White House there. We're doing a lot of work on mental health. So, there are plenty of places you actually don't read about in the paper that we make progress and vote together on all the time.
REP. FITZPATRICK: And I'll answer that, Jackie.
MS. ALEMANY: Yeah.
REP. FITZPATRICK: You'll never hear me and Josh say that what we're doing is easy. It's not. It's hard. What's easy to do are what the fringe elements do, which is just vote party line. It doesn't take any thought. It's just reflexive. What Josh and I are doing, our left and right ribs are bruised all day, every day. We get it from all sides, and it's hard, but it's needed. It's necessary, and Josh and I both know that we are given the honor to serve for a very limited period of time at a very consequential time in our country's history. We got to step up and show leadership. We're not going to take the easy way out. We're fine getting attacked from all sides, as long as we know in our heart of hearts that we're doing the right thing to make a positive difference, and we're going to keep doing it.
MS. ALEMANY: It seems like, though, bipartisanship has so far alluded Congress on the big-ticket items; for example, the COVID relief bill that was passed under the Biden administration just a few months ago, which garnered zero Republican support. But we now see some Republicans are campaigning on this stimulus bill, which is widely popular amongst the American people.
Congressman Fitzpatrick, you were one of the lawmakers who voted against this bill. If you had to vote for it again, would you change your vote?
REP. FITZPATRICK: I would not, Jacqueline. There were a lot of issues with that bill, and good people can disagree. And that's another thing that our caucus is very unique for. We respect each other's differences of opinion. We all represent different districts. We approach problems from different angles.
But I will give you my personal perspective of that. I think that anything--we had, Jacqueline, six--I believe was the number, purely bipartisan, almost unanimous COVID relief bills that were passed up until that point. So, clearly, we had the ability to do it.
I understand there was a lot of political pressure, and the President coming out of the gate wanted to get something done very quickly. But what I believe in and what a lot of my colleagues believe in and what we're trying to avoid, by the way, with infrastructure is not going down that path again. That's why Josh and I and our caucus, as he mentioned, we had a meeting at ten o'clock last night. We were at this all day and all night trying to find that centrist common ground, and we're hopeful we're going to accomplish that here with the second big piece of legislation, which will be infrastructure.
MS. ALEMANY: Yeah. Let's get to infrastructure. Congressman Gottheimer, where do you think things stand right now? There seems to be a pretty big chasm still between the Republican counterproposals and what the Biden administration wants, hundreds of billions of dollars. Do you think this is going to get done in a bipartisan way?
REP. GOTTHEIMER: So, I'm optimistic that it will. As Brian said earlier, none of this is easy. It takes time. Shelley Capito, the senator from West Virginia, as you know is the ranking member in the Senate working on this, going back and forth to the White House, I think, meeting with the president today.
We're also in the Problem Solvers Caucus working with a group of senators too and have been now for weeks on a bipartisan proposal that's bicameral that focuses on the physical infrastructure piece of the president's larger jobs plan. There's a lot of agreement. We're almost there. I feel very good about that, and it shows that if you stay at it and stay in the room and are willing over pizza late at night to just keep hammering away at this, you can get there. And I think we will, just like we did on the $908 billion at the end of the year last year. It just took a long time to keep working it through, and I'm optimistic that--and I think it's critically important that we do something that's bipartisan in this case. The physical side of it is what we're scoping on, the roads, the bridges, the rail, tunnels, water infrastructure, broadband part of the energy grid, green energy, really focusing on that piece of it, and there's a lot of good cooperation happening there.
MS. ALEMANY: Yesterday we saw President Biden offer a concession to Republicans. He signaled a willingness to forego his plan of raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and instead propose instituting a 15 percent minimum corporate tax. Congressman Fitzpatrick, is this the kind of compromise you think can garner Republican support?
REP. FITZPATRICK: Potentially, Jacqueline. It depends on how it's packaged, right? What Josh and I believe--this is what we talked about on our meeting, Zoom meeting, last night--we all got to be willing to give a little. That's the only way this works. We take the perspective that you'd rather get 80 percent of something than 100 percent of nothing. That's what we believe in.
So, sure, my Republican colleagues are going to have to come to the table and make some concessions in the spirit of compromise, just like Josh and his colleagues are going to have to do that. That's what the American people want us to do. Just like any relationship in our lives, you don't get everything you want 100 percent of the time. You find the common ground. You come to the center. You build consensus, and there's always going to be things you disagree with and disagree on. You leave that on the side of the road. You can come back to that in another day. Find what you agree on and move forward and actually get it done, and that's what we're trying to do here.
MS. ALEMANY: Do you support the minimum 15 percent corporate tax?
REP. GOTTHEIMER: You know, frankly, I got to say I heard about it yesterday at a very high level, and I'm really curious to see how it would be structured. As Brian said, that would be part of the overall agreement.
I think what I've heard from Republicans--and this has been public--is that there is not a great appetite for changing the Tax Code in this part of the agreement. Some of this might have to come through a second package if we do something on reconciliation.
My general views on that is--and this is not the Problem Solvers Caucus; it's just me--is that we just have to be very cautious about all of our--of additional spending, on how we spend it, of course, on the revenue raisers. New Jersey is a very expensive place to live. I'm watching those tax rates very carefully.
But I'll tell you, in our conversations, we've been talking not just about how much we need to allocate for the scope of what we've laid out in the Problem Solvers Caucus but, of course, the pay-fors, and there's other pay-fors and revenue raisers on the table. That's going to be part of the continuing negotiation. I think it's a great step that the president is willing to keep going back and forth here.
The key is we learn--and Brian will tell you this as we learned. If you walk away, you can never get a deal done, right? You have to stay at the table and be willing to actually give a little. Both sides are going to have to give a little bit, and that's when you find the deal. I know there's a lot of pressure publicly for both sides just to pack up their tents and go home. The fact is that people still want to stay at the table, and I think we just got to keep working at it until we get there. And we will.
MS. ALEMANY: I'm wondering from either of you what is a pay-for or a tax raise, something to pay for this bill that Republicans and Democrats agree on, because we have yet to hear that.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Well, we've talked about, as you know, closing the tax gap. The IRS has said that's a trillion dollars a year. Larry Summers has put out a different number on that that's going after tax cheats. There are global rates we've looked at as well. There are other user fees. There's public-private partnerships. There's the Infrastructure Bank. There's a whole host of other ones that we're still working on privately that I won't discuss today.
MS. ALEMANY: Raising the gas tax, which I know your caucus has floated the idea of? Raising the gas tax?
REP. GOTTHEIMER: The administration has been pretty clear about not wanting that to be part of any of the pay-fors. I think there's other potential user fees there.
But the point is there's plenty on the table, and that's where you work out the details. So, I'm not concerned that we can't get there on the pay-fors. Based on the conversations we've had together, again, in the House at the Problem Solvers level but also with our Senate colleagues from both sides--and just on the phone yesterday with a few senators talking about this, there's really a desire to get this done.
MS. ALEMANY: And before we move on to immigration, Congressman Fitzpatrick, I didn't get your answer on whether or not you support instituting a 15 percent minimum corporate tax.
REP. FITZPATRICK: That depends on what it's packaged with, Jacqueline. Stand-alone with nothing else? It's got to be a product of a compromise. So, if that's what's necessary in exchange for making this more of a true infrastructure bill, physical, traditional infrastructure that's over a reasonable period of time that's going to invest the right amounts in the right buckets, for example, on broadband, that are going to allow us to be competitive with a nation like China, you've got to look at the whole package. It's impossible to answer any of these questions stand-alone.
On the topic of revenue raisers, Josh hit it right on the head. You have your traditional user fees. My personal view of the gas tax is that's a regressive tax. the bill that I actually introduced, Jacqueline, is carbon pricing that would completely repeal the gas tax because I believe that you ought to tax things you want less of, not what you want more of. If we want less pollution, we ought to tax pollution.
In fact, we started the #taxpollutionnotprofits. That's something we should all want to get behind. Vehicle miles traveled, taxing batteries for electric vehicles upon installation and amortizing them over the life of the vehicle. Josh mentioned P3's. There's a whole toolbox, a whole kit that we can employ, but it's going to be a product in negotiations with me and Josh and Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and Bill Cassidy and so many of our colleagues, we got to come up with a package that we will agree to. And we're very, very close to that.
MS. ALEMANY: And both of you have, as you mentioned earlier in this session, visited the southern border in Texas. Congressman Fitzpatrick, you've said that the caucus is going to shift its priority to immigration once the infrastructure package has been voted on. What did you see at the border, and what bipartisan solutions do you think are possible on immigration?
REP. FITZPATRICK: Yeah, Jacqueline. Well, one of the many things Josh and I have in common, we love and support our law enforcement, and we love our nation's children, and we love the world's children.
When Josh and I went down there, we had a little kid--Josh, I don't know if he was five years old--cutest kid you would ever see in your life.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: So cute, that kid.
REP. FITZPATRICK: He would not stop hugging Josh and I, and it would just break your heart, just an adorable kid. And you look at the look on their face, and it just breaks your heart. And then you look at the Border Patrol agent who's walking us around the facilities, and they look so tired and dejected because they're being asked to be humanitarian workers, which they're not trained to do. We've got to fix this, Jacqueline.
And this is one issue that I get really upset about because we know what's needed to fix it. We need to come together around two principles. Number one, in no particular order, we are a nation of the rule of law, and a nation has an obligation to defend and protect their borders. And second is we're a nation of immigrants. Our country was built on immigrants, like my grandfather and grandparents who came in through Ellis Island from Ireland. That's what made America great is immigration, but it was legal immigration. We know what we need to do to fix this.
And we had a group that went down there, many Democrat colleagues, including Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzalez, that have very pragmatic approaches that I would absolutely sign on to as a Republican. We can make them bipartisan, but we just got to be willing to show the courage because that's what stopping it every single time, Jacqueline, is the fringes that are afraid to even migrate a little bit from their base. You've got to have the courage to fix this problem.
MS. ALEMANY: Congressman Gottheimer, how do you think the Biden administration is handling this issue so far?
REP. GOTTHEIMER: I think it's tough. I mean, I think this is--they were given a tough deal right now.
Oh, I also just want to say thank you for having a conversation like this where you can actually answer in greater depth than a sound bite, which is part of the challenge right now on immigration overall. Everybody wants to take shots at each other instead of digging into it the way Brian just did. It's very difficult.
You've got the cartels getting paid about 7- to $8,000 a person that they bring up. We know that there's rules in place that if you're with a child who is seven or under, the family stays here through the process, so a lot of children are actually being used and sold in the process to basically rent it to go up with families. It's horrific. The cartels, their mules are actually making more money now through moving people illegally than they are from drugs, and it gives you a sense of why there's such a big flood at the border.
And as Brian rightly said, we need to have tough borders to protect our country but also live up to our values, and there's a way to do this. But it's going to take reform. It's going to take us all actually doing the hard stuff.
We've been working on this as a caucus for years. We had a proposal years ago that we were very close to get on the floor. We had enough votes, if it actually got to the floor, to pass it, but you couldn't get it to the floor because you've got leaderships on both sides wanting to use it as a political football instead of actually solving the problem.
And so, I think we're going to have to look at real comprehensive reform, obviously protect our Dreamers, obviously have tough borders, but then solve--and Brian and I and the caucus have talked about many approaches to actually how do you deal with where the intake is and have due process, so you protect the people who need protecting and who are coming up and especially the children that Brian talked about.
It's so heartbreaking. We were at this facility, Brian said, where it was just children. That's all at this whole facility, and these little kids who were four and five years old who were brought up and just left at the border, but the reason their families are sending them, because it's so bad where they are that they--anything. They just want to be part of the American Dream and be in the United States. That's how great our country is, but it's a very tough thing that we've got to grapple with. And I think Brian and I and a group of us can really come up with some answers here, but it's going to take patience and political courage. But I think we can do it, and we're both very committed to tackling it.
MS. ALEMANY: And I want to pivot a little bit here, Congressman Gottheimer. Some longtime observers of Joe Biden say he's governing much more liberally than his somewhat moderate record during his Senate career. On the scale of 1 to 10 from progressive to moderate, conservative Democrat, what rating would you give him right now?
REP. GOTTHEIMER: I'm not big on ratings, but I'll tell you this. I think he's doing a very good job in a very tough climate.
You know, there was a package which was partisan, as you talked about, that we just couldn't agree on, but remember, we did five bipartisan packages on COVID. And there's been plenty of bills that we've worked on together in a bipartisan way and will continue.
This is why I think it's so important, and I really appreciate the administration's commitment to getting infrastructure done in a bipartisan way right now. They're obviously working hard at it. I think both sides are committed to it, and to me, I think it's a little unfair to jump to conclusions yet about where this administration is or isn't.
I really appreciate how they stood by Israel when they're attacked by Hamas, a terrorist organization, in the last weeks. It's a great sign of where they are on the foreign policy front.
But I think in the next week or two, we have a real opportunity here to get together, and these narratives slip all the time. And I'm really glad that there's an openness to bipartisanship here.
MS. ALEMANY: Would you say that Congress and policymaking in general has been more productive under this president than the former administration, under former President Trump?
REP. GOTTHEIMER: I think as Brian said before, you still have lots of partisanship and still lots of screaming from the wings, and it's very noisy.
January 6th was not a helpful way to start this new Congress, this new session, but I think we're getting back to working together. We're trying to fix years of division here, and I'm not going to blame any side for it. I'm just going to say that there's just been years of bipartisanship that we're battling against, and now after a few really tough years, we're very focused on rebuilding and using these muscles of bipartisanship.
I think there's a lot of--well, I'll tell you this. There's a reason why the Problem Solvers Caucus is growing and not shrinking. There are more members who actually want to govern in a bipartisan way that I'm hearing from than ever before because they've had it with the way it is, and I think that's a great sign of where things are. And then you've got great leaders like Brian Fitzpatrick who are so committed to this.
I brought a mug for him today. "A Good Egg," it says. That's how I feel about Fitz. He's a good egg, and we've got a lot of good eggs in Congress right now who actually want to do the right thing and put country first.
MS. ALEMANY: But, Congressman Fitzpatrick, I mean, there is obviously a lot of blame to go around for the bitter nature of politics. Do you consider former President Trump a good egg? What role do you think he played in poisoning the well and making "compromise" a bad word in politics?
REP. FITZPATRICK: Well, Jacqueline, the one thing that you can notice from Josh and I, you could spend all your time cursing the darkness or you could spend the time lighting candles. We're trying to get things done, and human beings by their very nature, when you start attacking them and going negative of them, they get into their defensive crouch, and then you're in battle mode. We're trying to avoid that.
People make their own decisions, and they draw their own conclusions on individuals. Nobody is all good and nobody is all bad, just like no one party has a monopoly on good ideas. That's what we stand for, that's what we believe in, and that's what we're trying to advance.
That's my perspective on any president from any administration, and I know Josh feels the same way. You work with them in a constructive manner where doing so is going to help your district and help your country, but you also have the courage to oppose them when what they're doing is bad for your district and/or bad for your country, no matter which party they're from, no matter who they are. You've got to take that consistent view. That's the only way democracy works.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: And I get it, by the way, Jacqueline. It gets better ratings when we scream and yell and go against each other publicly. When we talk about working together in governing and finding common ground, people--it's a less sexy topic. I get it, but this is the only way we're actually going to get things done these days.
MS. ALEMANY: But ratings aside, what I've heard privately from Democratic staffers and lawmakers, privately again, is a reticence to work with some of these Republicans who did vote to overturn the results of the election and offices that have downplayed the events of the January 6th insurrection. So, how do two sides work together when some Republicans are operating on a different set of--or operating on a set of falsehoods and alternative facts?
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Who is that for?
MS. ALEMANY: Congressman Fitzpatrick. But I'd like to hear from both of you.
REP. FITZPATRICK: Yeah. That's not the case with Josh and I. We work together every hour of every day. We're constantly on the phone with each other. We're constantly in meetings. If there's colleagues of ours that are refusing to work with other colleagues, that would be a good question for them. Ask them who they're refusing to work with and why they're refusing to work with them, but that--
REP. GOTTHEIMER: And I'll just add to that.
REP. FITZPATRICK: Go ahead, Josh.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: I was just going to add to that. To your point, there are people on both sides who never in any climate have ever been interested in working across the aisle, and a lot of those people who were particularly loud after January 6th, many of them weren't ever really interested in bipartisan governing. And I could tell you right now. I talk to my colleagues all day long. No one is giving us lists of who they won't work with. The conversation is how can we get this done, and who can we build a bipartisan coalition, recognizing that when you've got a four-seat majority in the House and 50-50 Senate, that's the only way you can govern in this climate. You've got to kind of take these things as they are and recognize that a lot of this is just good story and good noise.
MS. ALEMANY: We are out of time--
REP. FITZPATRICK: If I could--
MS. ALEMANY: Yeah, go ahead.
REP. FITZPATRICK: If I could add to that, this all boils down to do you view diversity of thought as a strength to be harnessed or do you view it as a weakness to be criticized. So, when you see somebody, when you meet somebody from the opposite party, somebody who checked a different box than you did on your voter registration form when you're 18, do you look down on them? Do you think differently of them, or do you say, "You know what? I want to spend time with this person and understand how they think and what they have to contribute to the conversation"? That's what we believe in, and that's what our country needs.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Exactly.
MS. ALEMANY: I have a few more questions for you, but unfortunately, guys, it's all the time we have for today. I want to thank both of you, Congressmen Fitzpatrick and Gottheimer, so much for joining us, and I hope to see you back again soon.
REP. FITZPATRICK: Thank you.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Thanks. Have hope, everyone. Don't worry.
REP. FITZPATRICK: Thank you, Jacqueline. We appreciate your time.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: Thanks, Jacqueline.
REP. FITZPATRICK: See you, Josh.
REP. GOTTHEIMER: See you, Brian.
