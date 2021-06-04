REP. GOTTHEIMER: Yeah. And I would just add to that. I think--and Brian captured it really well--that what's going on here is the noise, and it just keeps getting louder and louder from the wings of the parties, from the extremes. But more and more, people are coming up to me and Brian and saying, "Hey, I like what you all are doing over there. You're actually trying to govern and get things done and to put country first, and can I be part of that? Because I came here to actually work and get things done and move the ball forward." I think you have both things happening, and I think the noise is actually forcing more people to say, "I don't want to be here and just fight and scream and yell and tweet. I came here to actually get the people's business done." And when folks go home, what they hear about is, "What are you doing for me to help me?" which, you know, "I didn't send you there just to tweet," and I think that's actually--you know, we've hit a low point, but I think we're coming back to a place that we should be at overall.