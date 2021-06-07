Jonathan Majors
Provided by representatives for Jonathan Majors.
Critics’ Choice, Independent Spirit and Gotham award nominee Jonathan Majors cemented himself as the Hollywood actor to watch following his on-screen debut in 2017’s ABC miniseries “When We Rise.”
The actor can most recently be seen in HBO’s straight-to-series drama "Lovecraft Country,” executive produced by showrunner Misha Green along with J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele. The series follows Majors’ character as he road trips across 1950’s Jim Crow America. The show went on to break digital records for the network. Majors’ portrayal of Atticus Freeman earned him Critics’ Choice and NAACP Image award nominations, and the series was also nominated for Golden Globe and SAG awards for “Best Television Series, Drama” and “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series,” respectively.
Majors will next be seen in GULLY. Directed by Nabil Elderkin and written by Marcus Guillory, GULLY is the explosive and timely story of three boyhood friends surviving an upbringing in LA’s roughest neighborhoods. The film will be in select theaters beginning Friday, June 4th and available On Demand and digitally on Tuesday, June 8th. Later this year, Majors will star in Jeymes Samuel’s directorial debut as outlaw Nat Love in THE HARDER THEY FALL opposite Idris Elba. Produced by Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel, the Netflix release will follow Majors’ character who discovers that the man who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison. The character then reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.
Majors recently landed the coveted role of Kang The Conqueror in Marvel’s next Ant-Man movie by director Peyton Reed, in which he will star alongside Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lily. ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is slated for release on February 17, 2023.
The actor recently wrapped production on Black Label Media’s DEVOTION, as directed by J.D. Dillard, in which he is set to co-star opposite Glen Powell. The screenplay is based on Adam Makos’ bestselling book “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice” and follows the true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean war. Majors will play Jesse Brown, the first black man in U.S. Naval history to become a fighter pilot. Up next, Majors goes into production on Abi Damaris Corbin’s feature directorial debut, 892. Majors will star as a Marine war veteran who suffers from mental scars and struggles with his transition back to civilian life.
In 2020, Majors could be seen in Spike Lee's epic war drama DA 5 BLOODS. Filmed in southeast Asia, Majors stars as the son of one of the five bloods and joins them in Vietnam on their search for their gold fortune and fallen squad leader. The film also stars Delroy Lindo, Chadwick Boseman, and Jean Reno and it became available on Netflix worldwide in June 2020. The movie was named one of AFI’s “Top Films of the Year” in addition to winning NBR’s “Best Film” and “Best Ensemble” categories. The cast also received a SAG award nomination for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture”.
In February 2019, Majors received rave reviews for his performance in Joe Talbot's THE LAST BLACK MAN STANDING following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie marks Majors' first leading role and was released on June 7th, 2019, in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles before rolling out to other markets later that month. For his role as “Montgomery Allen”, Majors was nominated for a Gotham Award in the category of “Breakthrough Actor” and an Independent Spirit Award for “Best Supporting Male.” The Hollywood Reporter also went on to name him as one of Hollywood’s rising young stars in its 2019 Next Gen Talent feature.
Also, in 2019, Majors was seen in Max Winkler's JUNGLELAND where he appeared alongside Charlie Hunnam, Jessica Barden and Jack O'Connell. The movie premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in theaters November 6, 2020. That same year the actor was seen in Focus Features’ sci-fi thriller CAPTIVE STATE directed by Rupert Wyatt and he also starred in GULLY opposite Amber Heard, Robin Givens and Terrence Howard. The latter of which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2019.
In 2018 Majors starred in Sony Pictures’ WHITE BOY RICK alongside Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh, directed by Yann Demange. In 2017, he appeared in Scott Cooper’s American Western film HOSTILES opposite Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Vera Farmiga, and John Goodman.
Jonathan graduated from the Yale School of Drama with an MFA in acting and was a recipient of the Lloyd Richards Scholarship and the Jerome L. Green Scholarship. A native of Dallas, Texas, and graduate of North Carolina School of the Arts, Jonathan’s extensive stage credits include productions of “Henry V,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “The Tempest” and several plays by August Wilson, including “Fences” (director, Kenny Leon) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (director, Ruben Santiago-Hudson), both at The Greene Space. Jonathan is the winner of the 2015 National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) National Drama Competition.