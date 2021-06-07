Majors will next be seen in GULLY. Directed by Nabil Elderkin and written by Marcus Guillory, GULLY is the explosive and timely story of three boyhood friends surviving an upbringing in LA’s roughest neighborhoods. The film will be in select theaters beginning Friday, June 4th and available On Demand and digitally on Tuesday, June 8th. Later this year, Majors will star in Jeymes Samuel’s directorial debut as outlaw Nat Love in THE HARDER THEY FALL opposite Idris Elba. Produced by Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel, the Netflix release will follow Majors’ character who discovers that the man who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison. The character then reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.