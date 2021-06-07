But, of course, the situation is more complex, and finding political solution, as we all know, is not easy. What is even more important is to find at least half ways to those solutions. It's building confidence and trust through the respect of international humanitarian law. For instance, it's giving a perspective to those who are trapped in between front lines, and this is something which can be sort of decomposed in doable steps, while finding a political solution is the source of normal reflex that humanitarians and many others have, because at the end of today, we know that we can only mitigate the effects of conflicts. We can eventually stabilize situations, but a real pathway out of conflict can only come with engagement of powers, with nudging local representatives, nudging local leaders into negotiating peaceful settlements. It's finding equitable ways of dealing with some of the developmental, some of the social, economic discrepancies on the ground. It's a larger agenda which needs the whole international community to work together and not to work against each other.