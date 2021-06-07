Peter, it's a special pleasure to have you here with us. Thank you.
MR. MAURER: Well, thanks for having me, David. It's great to see you again.
MR. IGNATIUS: Good to see you.
The ICRC, as I suggested, has a window on conflicts around the world, and I want to ask you about a number of them. I'd like to start with the conflict in Gaza, the 11-day war that ended last month. Your representatives have been on the ground seeing the extent of the damage and the need for reconstruction and relief. Give us a sense of what your people have seen in Gaza.
MR. MAURER: Well, one thing is what my colleagues on the ground see, and of course, as in any war, there is massive destruction of building, of infrastructure, which my colleagues see.
What is more important, I think, is what they see and hear in conversations with people in Israel and in Gaza, and this is the psychological impact of this warfare, which has lasted more than a week. It's the day and night insecurity, the trauma of men, women, children who have been exposed to it, and I think that's what worries us sometimes even more than the physical destruction which we witness.
MR. IGNATIUS: And, Peter, let me ask you to follow that up. What should the world community do about the mental health consequences of these conflicts for people in Gaza, people in Israel, but people in all the conflict zones that you monitor? How should we think about that?
MR. MAURER: Well, there is a kind of an obvious and easy answer, and the obvious and easy answer is these, all these conflicts, need political solutions. Political solutions need sustained diplomatic efforts to bring parties to conflict together. It's finding a way below, beyond warfare which allows communities to live together.
But, of course, the situation is more complex, and finding political solution, as we all know, is not easy. What is even more important is to find at least half ways to those solutions. It's building confidence and trust through the respect of international humanitarian law. For instance, it's giving a perspective to those who are trapped in between front lines, and this is something which can be sort of decomposed in doable steps, while finding a political solution is the source of normal reflex that humanitarians and many others have, because at the end of today, we know that we can only mitigate the effects of conflicts. We can eventually stabilize situations, but a real pathway out of conflict can only come with engagement of powers, with nudging local representatives, nudging local leaders into negotiating peaceful settlements. It's finding equitable ways of dealing with some of the developmental, some of the social, economic discrepancies on the ground. It's a larger agenda which needs the whole international community to work together and not to work against each other.
The fact that we are confronted today with massive power competition gives options to local actors, to regional actors, to choose between the ones or the other. I think the complexity of the dynamic of violence has gone beyond structured groups. We see increasingly intercommunity violence on the ground, so sustained political efforts but also reconciliation efforts in societies are absolutely critical.
MR. IGNATIUS: A good example of the complexity of conflict is the war in Syria, now 10 years old. You and I have talked about it in the past. You recently were in Syria. You were visiting the al-Hol refugee camp. We had that striking footage at the beginning of our program today in which you referred the situation there as a scandal. There are, by my count, over 60,000 refugees, some of them ISIS families living in those camps.
You were quoted in something I saw, Peter, as saying, "This is really the place where hope is going to die." It's one of the largest, if not the largest child protection crisis with which we're confronted today. Tell us about what you saw on the ground so that our viewers have some sense of this place so far away, and then think with us about what can be done about it so that we don't have a generation of people who will make war all over again.
MR. MAURER: Well, one thing again is, of course, the very dire situations for the people living in al-Hol, and as you rightly say, David, that's, first and foremost, women and children of those fighters, Islamic State group fighters who have fought the war until the bitter end in Baghouz. They have come to al-Hol camp. They are there, have been there for the last two years, which means that for the kids in those camps--and it's more than 40,000 children below 12 years of age, which haven't really seen sustained schooling efforts, which have lived in tent and makeshift provisional habitat. It's a very difficult situation. It's a place full of violence within the camp. It's a very dire, again, physical environment in which these kids and women are growing up, which alone is a big problem.
What is even more difficult for me to accept is the fact that there is no process of either screening or adjudication of those who are in the camps, which would give them a perspective of how they can get out and whether they are adjudicated, whether they are eventually liberated because there is no proof of any violations of laws and fundamental provisions of international law having been violated by them. And so, there is no perspective of due process, which I think is almost as difficult to accept as the dire situation in the camp.
What can you do in those situations? Of course, on the one side, that's what we and a couple of other humanitarian organizations are doing. We can bring humanitarian assistance. We do tens of thousands of meals every day for those people in the camp. We can offer medical services. We can, for the kids, try to have a minimal form of education, schooling, psychological accompaniment for these difficult situations. So, there are ways to improve situations in the camp.
But what is even more important is that the international community comes together and deals with this as an international issue and gives the perspective of either a legal due process of accountability for those who have committed crimes and a perspective of going back to their countries, and so working diplomatically to find pathways to return those who haven't committed any crimes back to their countries or being adjudicated in their countries of origin is of critical importance.
So, it's both. It's an improvement of the situation on the ground, but even more important, it's giving perspectives to return, giving a perspective of due process, which are so bitterly needed. And I think where--the reason why I called it a "place without hope" is that I feel very much that the international community, at least in large part, is trying to zoom out these problems, their collective responsibility to deal with it, and this is what makes this situation so difficult to accept.
MR. IGNATIUS: As you describe this, Peter, it sounds almost like a version of Guantanamo Bay in northern Syria where people are held without any legal status whatsoever.
These families, in many cases, are wives and children of people who came from other countries, including countries in Europe, to fight in Syria for the Islamic State. Has there been any progress in getting European countries to take some responsibility for repatriation of people or being involved, as you say, in some legal resolution of the situation?
MR. MAURER: I think what, fortunately, we have seen, that at least some European countries have been willing to take back children, to reintegrate them with families in their own countries, and some members of the European Union and others have been able to repatriate children.
It has been much more difficult with adults. It has brought us into intrinsic difficulties of separation or not separation of women and children when countries were ready either to repatriate the kids but not necessarily the women, and so there is a certain amount of consciousness of countries that this is an important issue. But political consensus is still elusive to really address forcefully this situation of the families of Islamic State fighters being stuck in northeast Syria.
I think other countries in the world have partly been more successful to repatriate children as well as family members to somehow mount the radicalization program, reintegrate them in society, but it remains a big issue, which as the numbers show, we still have more than 60,000 stuck in those camps. And this is, of course, a huge number, and if you make a comparison to Guantanamo, it's definitely much bigger numbers than ever the U.S. has dealt with, with regards to detention in Guantanamo that we are looking at, at the present moment. It's also more minors and more women that the U.S. has dealt with after 9/11. It's a particularly difficult situation.
MR. IGNATIUS: Let's continue with this roster of painful conflicts, that is, the ICRC's role, and we're all grateful that your organization steps up to these problems.
I want to ask about Afghanistan. We think with U.S. troops coming home after what's been our longest war that in some ways, that conflict will ease or at least our involvement in it, but the world doesn't work that way often. I'd like to ask you about ICRC's view of what's ahead in Afghanistan, and particularly with U.S. troops gone and a very shaky situation for the government, what can be done in the future to protect Afghan civilians, vulnerable Afghan women who may face new violations of their human rights? How can ICRC and other international organizations fill that vacuum that we fear lies ahead?
MR. MAURER: Well, I'm not sure whether we will be able to fill the vacuum. We are certainly concerned by not only internationals moving out on the military and security side but also, as you rightly say, NGOs. I think we continue to have an important operation in Afghanistan focusing on providing health services to people, including in Taliban- and non-Taliban-controlled areas. I think here again what is badly necessary is also an internal process in Afghanistan, which would lead to a legitimate government with an impact in the whole of the country.
I think what we are ready to do, to continue to support wherever we can through humanitarian assistance in some of the key areas for which we have worked over decades now to continue to support in this work, but there is a real problem of lack of visibility of a possibly forgotten conflict that we see emerging in Afghanistan with less international attention, less support for social services in the country, less legitimacy or no legitimacy immediately emerging out of the peace process for a strong Afghan government. And this is certainly an issue of concern, given that already over the last years, we have seen emerging and continuing levels of violence in the country which at the end of the day we haven't been able to curb and no intervention of the international community has been able to curb.
Unfortunately, we have seen growing numbers of civilian victims over the last four or five years, and I feared and fear again a domestic strong political process does not lead to legitimate governance in Afghanistan. We will see a protracted conflict continuing and some of the protection work from women and children and civilians on which we have been focusing in the last being at least as difficult as we saw it in the last couple of years.
Continued engagement is of critical importance, and we will try the best we can to continue and hopefully also with the support of the international community's scalar response to the underlying social and developmental problems in the country. But violence is always the biggest danger of being disruptive for those efforts that we are undertaking.
MR. IGNATIUS: Just a small question that I wonder about. I suspect many of our viewers do. Will the ICRC be able to remain in Taliban-controlled areas, and are you in those areas now able to operate?
MR. MAURER: We are able to operate at the present moment. I think over the last 20, 25 years, we have been able to establish working relationships with local Taliban. We have been in close contact with the negotiating delegation in Doha and with the leadership of the Taliban movement as we continue to have strong and continuous engagement with the Afghan government. So, we do have together also with the Afghan Red Crescent Society, which is present in the whole of the country, quite a reach and the possibility to act.
On the other hand, this is a war-torn society in the country which has been shaken by war and violence, and I think it's just a huge challenge to keep up and to keep basic social services from health to education to water and sanitation in some of the regions of Afghanistan up, and negotiating conditions to bring assistance and to have safe possibilities to deliver humanitarian assistance in the country will be a continued huge challenge. But the contacts are here.
What is maybe of quite a concern to an organization like mine is that the issue is not only between the present Afghan government and the Taliban. It is also that the Taliban are contested by even more radical groups, and we will have to see how the political dynamics on the ground develop to continue to maintain the accesses and relationships that we have been able to build and to continue over the last couple of years.
MR. IGNATIUS: One of the terrible things, Peter, that you and your group know better than anyone is that over the last year and a half in these conflict areas, there's been the additional threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Could you just tell us briefly what conflict means in terms of limiting the ability to deal with the pandemic and the health care costs?
MR. MAURER: Well, it was one of my striking experience over the last year to see that while the whole attention in the international community was dealing with COVID, conflict and violence continued unabatedly, and the protractedness of many situations in which we were working of impact of climate change, impact of violence, structural poverty, governance issues with which we have been dealing in the past were compounded by the health impact of COVID but also by the secondary impact of COVID, meaning that economies have been heavily disrupted and particularly in formal sector in so many countries in which we operate. Informal economy has been heavily disrupted by COVID-19 and in particular by the measures governments legitimately have taken in order to curb the pandemic.
But I have been really shaken and impressed to see what it means on the ground when governments in some of the conflict regions take measures to curb the pandemic. It has massive impact on the weak informal economic sector. It kicks out of income possibilities, hundreds of thousands and millions of people. The World Bank has estimated that we have accumulated more than 120- or 150 million people who have slid below the poverty line with COVID. It is really an additional challenge on top of already protracted situations in which climate change, poverty, and violence have met over the last 10, 15, 20 years and which have produced these hyper-fragile situations and complex situation with which we are dealing. COVID hasn't helped and even has accelerated and accentuated some of the inequities and the "inegalities" [phonetic] with which we have been dealing.
We have unfortunately seen massive negative impact, even if the health impact of COVID is more difficult to assess in some of the conflict regions, because we simply lack of the figures and the statistics which would allow us to have an accurate image on what the health impact of COVID and the pandemic was.
MR. IGNATIUS: Let's talk for a moment about keeping your people, health care workers in general safe in these conflict zones, in fragile areas where you operate. There's some shocking numbers that are gathered, one group called Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition. Another set of statistics gathered by Amnesty International shows horrifying vulnerability of health care workers to attacks in these areas. What can be done to make the people who are trying to save lives safe for themselves? Is that something that you have any thoughts for us about?
MR. MAURER: Well, we have been really shaken by the continuous attack over the last couple of years, and while we have seen attacks on health and health care facilities and health care workers, ambulances increase in conflict settings over the last couple of years, which has led also to respective resolutions in response to these developments in the Security Council.
But this trend unfortunately has even been accentuated with, by, and through COVID. It has been my hope at the beginning in the initial phase of the pandemic that pandemic would eventually bring sense to belligerence and to societies and keep violence away from health care workers, but it has rather exacerbated violence around health care and health care delivery, so delivery of health care services, because of the scarcity of some of these services, the increasing difficult competition within society of getting some of these health services into communities. And this has rather exacerbated violence. We could see and statistically prove that COVID has further--in addition to conflict-related attacks on health care workers has led to even more attacks coming very often from families, from communities to health care workers and health facilities but, at the end of the day, competing over very scarce health services in some of these fragile contexts.
What can be done? I think we need first to scale up the services which, rightly so, communities ask from their health systems, and then, of course, it needs a broad campaign to sensitize communities of the strategic importance of health services for communities in order to prevent and curb.
We need also--and we have done over the last couple of years--to bring the health community, health workers together in order to help them protect, to train and educate them on how to deal with these complex situations. I think a lot can be done at the level of communities, at the level of health care workers, but also politically to really respond to this awful trend, which has been accelerating the spiral towards the bottom of delivering health care services in very fragile and difficult circumstances.
MR. IGNATIUS: In our last few minutes, I want to talk about money, which is what's needed to pay for the good work that you and others do. You and the Red Crescent movement have called for a nearly $3 billion program to deal with pervasive inequalities that have been revealed by the COVID pandemic, so that proposal is on the table.
Your own organization, the ICRC, which you've talked about so powerfully today, you said last December it is badly underfunded in terms of the work that it needs to do. Has that funding situation improved, and how can you get the money that you're able to use so effectively to keep doing your job?
MR. MAURER: Well, we have been generously funded largely by OECD countries over the last couple of years, but of course, with the spike in needs that we have seen with increasing fragile situations that we have talked about, David, the gap between our resources and needs has increased, and this is true for the whole humanitarian sector.
I think what we need is a broader community of states shouldering the bill. It's probably a new deal on how to support some of the essential front-line work that humanitarians are doing. It's mobilizing also capital in the international institutions from the World Bank to the regional development banks. We are in talks with the World Bank in particular to see how the Bank and even the Fund can create facilities able to deal with some of the disruptive instabilities with which countries are dealing today.
I think it is important also to look for new financial instruments, participation of the private sector, new financial instruments, and then it is important at the same time that we do not use the money to move people further into dependencies. And I think this is maybe the critical balance to find. On the one side, we need more money, but we also need to encourage people to find productive activities much earlier and maybe we have done in the past in order to move them faster out of the worst crisis which always comes with dependencies. People don't want to be dependent from handouts of the international community, and so the delicate message that I'm giving tonight is that, yes, on the one side, we need to be able to cope with emergencies. We need to have more states more generously participating in the global burden sharing, more international organizations participating in this burden sharing, and at the same time, we need to find income-generating activities earlier on to help people stand on their own feet. And this is basically the best strategy I would suggest to narrow the gap which you have alluded to.
MR. IGNATIUS: Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee for the Red Cross, extraordinary organization, thank you for sharing with us some descriptions of the work that you do that most of us never hear about or are aware of. Thanks for being with us today, Peter.
MR. MAURER: Thanks for having me. Really appreciate it.
