I first saw him as the quirky Mont in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," and he exploded on the scene as Atticus, the intense action-hero lead in the Golden Globe-nominated HBO series "Lovecraft Country," where the horrors of Jim Crow are sometimes a lot scarier than the monsters they encounter. He was also in "Da 5 Bloods," Spike Lee's epic film about Black vets going back to Vietnam. Of course, I'm talking about the man that you see next to me on-screen, Jonathan Majors.
Jonathan, welcome to Washington Post Live.
MR. MAJORS: Peace. Peace, my brother. A fellow Jonathan, what's up?
MR. CAPEHART: Right.
MR. CAPEHART: So, you told my colleague, Helena, about your role in "Lovecraft Country," and you said, "This role presented to the world with dignity and honor and sincerity will alter the hero's narrative in general. We have taken something that is so iconically White and male and pushed the scope."
How did Tic's, Atticus', character push the scope?
MR. MAJORS: Wow! I think of--I think of the heroes that we have, right, the way they are presented in cinema and even in fiction and nonfiction. You know, these gentlemen--we're talking about the male hero.
MR. CAPEHART: Yeah.
MR. MAJORS: So, there's a male hero and there's a female hero, but we're speaking specifically about the male heroes that I feel [audio distortion] joins the pantheon.
But with that, given this idea of, like, oh, they're these strong men, they're macho, they're in some cases womanizers, in some cases these war heroes, in some cases these huge intellects--that's from Skywalker to James Bond, you know, all these fellows, you know--what we have in Atticus is we have a mixture, a soul that is like the cornucopia of all of those things, and then on top of that, he's Black. On top of that, he's young. On top of that, he's about his family's business. That is something I believe I've not read before nor have I seen it before, and that was the gift that "Lovecraft Country" and specifically the role of Atticus presented that I tried to embody to the best of my ability.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, you know what? Let's keep on. I was going to ask this question later, but given the answer you just gave, I'm going to move this question up. And so, the overall question about Black masculinity, I mean, you've said that you see in your roles in "The Last Black Man of San Francisco," which I--that's the first time I saw you--which I absolutely loved for reasons we'll get into, "Lovecraft Country," "Da 5 Bloods," they're part of a trilogy on Black masculinity. What do you want viewers to take away?
MR. MAJORS: You know, it's interesting, right? Because I think of the number three, right, and the thing about the number three is that we think, oh, that number symbolizes perfection, right? There's always a trilogy, et cetera, and that is how things are presented, right?
What I feel I was trying to accomplish in my journey with those particular roles--and those roles all kind of came at a certain time. They all shared the same journal, action. And what was happening at that moment, it's like, okay, we have the opportunity here to give the number four, right, which to me and in numerology is the number of completion, right? And so, with that, we get a complete picture, a complete mosaic of what it is to be, at least in this iteration and for that time and those years in which those films came into the world, a time to show here is Black masculinity, you know--I try my best, you know--in completion, right? What does that mean? We have the strength of the culture. We have the vulnerability of the culture. We have the complexity of the culture. We have the intellect of the culture.
Now, listen, one man and one--one man cannot do that, right, not one--one artist cannot take on an entire feat. However, in my journey and in my walkthrough, what I was beginning to explore in that was that idea, and that was my mission and objective in portraying those fellows.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, in particular, about "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," one of the things that made it a standout for me, aside from your performance and the storyline, it was the fact that for the first time on camera, at least for me, I saw Black male vulnerability, Black men being able--crying on screen, being emotional, embracing each other, comforting each other.
MR. MAJORS: Yeah.
MR. CAPEHART: And for the first time, I felt like I was seeing me and my life and who I am in 3D as opposed to two-dimensional or a caricature of who Hollywood says I am that I can't even relate to.
When you take these roles, do you find that you either push back against, maybe portraying the character in a two-dimensional way, or are these roles written with the complexity of what it means to be specifically a Black male in America since all of these characters we're talking about are Black men in America?
MR. MAJORS: Where do I start? I'll break it down like this. To me, my job as an actor, my job as an artist is to always tell the truth, and I think it is a mixture of a few things. I think on the page, literally--and we have to understand on the page--we used to do this exercise in drama school where Laura Henry, who was one of my beautiful acting teachers, would say to us when we would watch cinema, "As you're watching the movie, think about the writing that they're saying, right? To be or not to be, okay?" That is literally t-o, b, et cetera, right? There is nothing there. There is nothing there. That is just the language. That is just, as we would say, a sound of the moment. It is in our job as the actors to go, "Okay. Well, how do we make this sound pertinent, relevant, and truthful?" And so, for me, I did have the benefit of having a great writer and people who allowed me to embrace that language and to push that language forward, but there's so much responsibility on the actor, on the artist to act and behave right. I can say in all of those pieces, there is no line that says--and if it was, I probably marked it out--you know, character laughs here, character cries here, they embrace, none of that on the page. All of that comes from the written word inspiring behavior, right?
And so, one of the things that makes things a little wild is that I don't want to do my [audio distortion]. You know, when they say it's hot, I'll check it out. If it's a contemporary of mine, I'd like to know what's going on, but I try very much just to look outside and go, "Okay. What is it that I've experienced? What is it that I see my brothers experiencing?" and the cheat sheet for me is I'm always trying to tell the secret.
So, when you watch "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" based on your evaluation just now, I would say that is irregardless of how one feels about the film, but if you feel, oh, man, Montgomery Allen and Jimmie Fails represent or show, right, the secret, right, the secret of a culture, right, that's the beautiful thing about culture. There's all these--there's all these forms at the quorum. There's all these ways of thinking that--ways of behaving, ways of interacting with each other that we do not necessarily--they don't really ask to do that in the job. It's not mandatory, you know. People make--it's not mandatory, but for me, it's kind of the only way I know how to get after it, something that really excites me about it.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, speaking of--you used the word "culture," and I'm just wondering, just to sort of bring it back to "Lovecraft Country," what role does and should entertainment play in the conversation about race and history? Because, you know, as I said in the intro, for those who haven't watched "Lovecraft Country"--I just have trouble saying it.
MR. MAJORS: "Lovecraft Country." "Lovecraft Country." "Lovecraft"--
MR. CAPEHART: "Lovecraft Country."
MR. MAJORS: Yeah. It's now a vocal exercise. Yeah, it's all good. It's all good. Yeah.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, thank you for that free vocal--that free vocal lesson.
But, you know, the thing about "Lovecraft Country" is that it is set in Jim Crow America, and the scenes from Jim Crow America, they're--I'm going to be very honest with you, Jonathan. I had to stop watching the series because the Jim Crow stuff was so--it was so scary and frightening, and also, I was watching it at the tail end of the last administration, so that also played a part of it. But I'm just wondering, what role should entertainment play in the conversation over race and history?
MR. MAJORS: If you don't mind, I'd like to relate entertainment and art together, if that's cool, for that answer--
MR. CAPEHART: Ah, okay. Sure.
MR. MAJORS: --because I'm going to go to my--I'm going to go to one of the gods to--for my springboard there. August Wilson said multiple times that art should not be political, but art is inherently political, right? It is inherent that it's political. We're dealing with the people, right, or the populous, right, the populous. The cultures and the ideas of the populous equals the politics of a state, of a nation, of a [audio distortion], of a restaurant, whatever. So, there is no avoiding it. There is no avoiding it.
You and I speaking together right now, we have two Black men of two generations. I'm not sure where you're from, but I'm certain it's not from where I'm from. But we are in a conversation, right? So, anybody watching this can take a side and go, "Young, mature, Southern." Again, I don't know where you're from, right, but that--
MR. CAPEHART: New Jersey.
MR. MAJORS: New Jersey, yeah. You're a Yankee, right? New Jersey, right? Like, that type of--that is politics. There's no way around it. There's no way around it. Yeah, there's no way around it.
For feeling the art form, right, doing your job, you know, do the damn job, doing the--excuse me, but doing the job, right, incites that type of--that type of political talk, that type of thinking. There's no way around it. There's no way around it.
Now, there are artists who aim--there is political art, and that's a different thing.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, "Lovecraft Country" landed right smack in the middle of our, yet another, national conversation on race but this time more fraught because of the murder of George Floyd, and I'm wondering, did that bring into focus for you the significance of what you were doing in "Lovecraft Country"?
MR. MAJORS: Absolutely. I remember, I mean, when it all went down, when it was all revealed, rather, and my brother, George Floyd, became the incident that triggered the flood of all of this, both "Lovecraft Country" and "Da 5 Bloods," they were right on the brink. I don't remember who was out first or what was going on when, but I was [unclear]. We all were.
And I saw "Lovecraft" as a participant in the conflict and the rebellion and the protest. I saw it as a piece of art, which is, as we said, inherently political. It was an ally. Art can be an ally, and I found it to be there. And there were multiple times when I thought of "Hmm, George Floyd's story and George Floyd's legacy, who George Floyd was and is, what he's left us. He's a hero." And it's so interesting. We're looking at George Floyd who is an African American male, and he was being villainized by these police officers and also paid the ultimate price.
Then you have an Atticus, right? You have a hero, right, who literally, we could be from the same place. We could be blood relatives, you know, if you took the man out of context. You see that happening.
It was quite moving for me as a citizen to know that I had participated in something that was out in the world at that exact time that people were marching on the streets and going home and watching "Lovecraft." I mean, that was just one of the most surreal moments of my life, period.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, you said last year, "Hopefully, when we get done with 2020, we'll see clearly as a society," and so now that we are past one year after the murder of George Floyd but also 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, are we seeing more clearly, and are we doing enough in response, do you think?
MR. MAJORS: I would say--I would say as a whole, more of us are seeing, right? All of a sudden, so many of us were looking this way and they go, "Oh, wait. There's the problem there." There are more people looking at the issue, looking at taking it by the horns, as it were.
I do believe that we have progressed as a culture, as a country. I do know that we have a long way to go, a long way to go, and that is going to be a continuous struggle, a continuous conversation, a continuous debate amongst human beings, specifically in our country, amongst Americans, therefore amongst any marginalized group. I mean, that's a long road of hope. You know, that's--there's a lot of work to be done there.
But I will say that we have enlisted, right, we as a country, we as a people, we as a species have enlisted more people to participate in this direction, to move in this direction. I think this new administration, I think the work that is being made. I think the work that is being talked about, that's being cultivated, that's being lifted, I think that is a sign that we are no longer just in vogue as a marginalized culture, about Black folks. We're not just in vogue. We are being seen and promoted a certain way, and so there is a slight shift of responsibility, which is good, which is really good.
But I still have more work to do. You, Jonathan, still have more work to do. Our families and friends and the children we raise still have a lot of work to do. Our administration has a lot more work to do. But I think we now know that the work is there to be done.
MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm, mm-hmm. Let's talk about your wider journey. When you were younger, you had been suspended in one school. You started to skip classes in another and had been caught shoplifting. One of the people you met in juvenile detention taught theater arts. What did she tell you about acting that excited you?
MR. MAJORS: She didn't tell me anything about acting, but what she did allow me to do and what she did promote and what she did make space for me to do was to express--Ms. L.J.--and just for the narrative, I was back in the school system.
MR. CAPEHART: Okay.
MR. MAJORS: It was like my first week back in the school system, and she allowed me to express all of that. It's caged. There's a--for me, there was a--and is--you know, there is a caged mentality that makes you want to revolt, that makes you want to fight, that makes you want to do whatever you can to be seen and to be heard by any means necessary, damn the consequences, right?
MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm.
MR. MAJORS: That was just my psychology at the time. It was so deep that it wasn't--there was no malice, you know. I mean, it's funny. My mother's spirit--my mother is with us, but my mother's spirit is with me this entire morning. Like, there was never any malice, and I knew that coming from me, and my mother knew that. And what she did was she allowed me to slowly--it's like the water hose on my expression had been pinched, and she allowed it to come out.
And so, when it first comes out, it hits hard. You know, it's physics. Boom! And then after that, there's a certain amount of flow, a certain amount of--and then to go with the metaphor, that water coming out, that experience coming out is no longer hurtful. It can actually water. It can actually not push the soil out of the way but lay on top of the soil and allow something to grow, and here we are today.
MR. CAPEHART: Right. Well, in fact, I believe it was in that interview with Helena where you said, "I began to find out things about myself emotionally like where my tears come from, and the fact that I had a great deal of empathy, that began to open up my emotional drain."
You said acting showed you how to live. How so?
MR. MAJORS: I was like, "Hmm. I said that?"
MR. MAJORS: Yeah, because once you--I believe it's Frankl, "Man's Search for Meaning," right, that book that talks about prisoners in the Holocaust camps, and once someone has a reason, right, to live, once they know how to do it, right, that was the lifeblood and the spirit. And so, for me, acting said, "Oh. Oh, oh, oh. This is how you behave. This is how I--this is without parenting. This is how I want to behave. This is how I want to be--this is how I want to move through the world, and how is that? Now, I don't succeed with this all the time, but it is with empathy. It is with understanding. It is with patience. Why? Because when I am in that place, that calm, when I am in that place, I am then with. I am then in communion with my fellow brother and sisters, you know, and therefore, I can then tell their stories. I can then understand their stories in a way that allows us to move everything forward as a group, and so yeah. You think twice when you're losing your temper or you go, "Oh, I'm losing my temper because of this," and so it became this whole--I mean, for lack of a better term, it's the best therapy one can have, you know, to really lean into what it is to--again, there's different schools of thinking, and I'm 31 years old now. I'm kind of just now in the place where I say, "No, I have my own approach to the work. I have my own"--I've been a citizen long enough, no longer under the protection of an institution. I am rearing a child myself. You know, like, I now have a way that I want to move the world, and acting gave me the--it's the manual. It's the blueprint. I know it's what I do the way I like to do it. This is how I must be. This is how I must govern myself.
MR. CAPEHART: Mm-hmm. June is Pride Month, LGBTQ Pride Month, and from what I understand, during your last semester at Yale, you were cast in the LGBT miniseries "When We Rise." Why did that role mean so much to you?
MR. MAJORS: Oh, my brother. It means even more now, I just want to say. I played a fellow named "Ken Jones," and Ken Jones is no longer with us. He transitioned to [audio distortion] fashion, and that experience in that role and the journey of that means so much to me, one, because I was--I was currently in--I was at the Yale School of Drama. I was in my final semester, and I auditioned, and I won the role. That in and of itself was a joke for me because I had started graduate school with a three-month old--yeah, with a three-month-old kid, and here we were now. And she was nearly four, and I had been practicing my craft and literally--you know, this is where the--I don't know what you're asking, but it's all connected--and doing what I have to do to behave properly, you know, and to support the best I could.
Then the role came, and I was surrounded by angels, chiefly Ken Jones, but there was Dustin Lance Black who wrote it. There was Gus Van Sant who was directing it. There's Bruce Cohen who was producing it, and I was literally taken from--invited and taken from New Haven, Connecticut, to Vancouver, and it was a complete--a complete whirlwind. And the only thing I had was what I actually learned and what stuck, right? So, I only had who I was, technically, spiritually, et cetera.
And it changed my--it literally changed my life. I mean, for the first role that one plays to be a very--to be one of the leads in the show, to be telling the story of a man who lived and lived boldly and great, yeah, it was--I mean, it was--yeah. And it just opened up the floodgates even more, my brother, for everything to flow. Yeah, yeah.
MR. CAPEHART: It sounds as though each character you play, no matter when you've played them, you allow them to occupy space in you, and then after you move on to the next film, the next piece of art, the next play, bits and pieces of those characters say with you, if not being a part of your acting, at least a part of you, of who you are, of your soul. It's as if you learn from them.
MR. MAJORS: Yes, yes. I mean, that to me--you know, the fear is always, like, if you listen to narratives, you know, sometimes, oh, you know, well, you should only do, you know, one film a year. Oh, you don't want to go that deep. Oh, you wanted--you know, there's all these--it's all these taboo stuff, you know, that I feel handicaps--that can handicap the artist, right? Like, oh, don't, don't, don't, don't, don't. No, do, do, do, do, do. But it's how you do it, and for me, I go my experience is such that the role picks you. And if the role chooses you, you have to surrender to that, right? They give you all the bells and whistles to be comfortable and make you feel good, you know, to make you feel pretty and all this shit, you know, I mean, all this stuff. You know what I mean? Like, they do all that. They do all that, and that's fine. You know, I kind of, you know, kind of push it--it's just not--it's not primary for me because what's primary is the internal growth that each character gives, because each character is going through their own struggle. I mean, that is the best type of advice one can get, right?
I'm going to experience the hardship and the wins and the losses of another human being, and to really go through that, to really experience that, I'm going to learn from that. My nervous system--I mean, one of the things they say in acting, "Your brain does not know the difference. Your body does one know the difference, you know, of what's going on." So, when you go into those places, you always come out--you're right. You always come out, you know. That's the beauty of it.
And then the instrument has changed, right? It's as if you're a piano, and you have all these different musicians come to play on it, right? You want that. You want to be played in that way. It helps.
MR. CAPEHART: So--
MR. MAJORS: Yeah, it helps. I don't know.
MR. CAPEHART: All right. So, you said a key phrase in that, in your response: The role picks you.
MR. MAJORS: That's right.
MR. CAPEHART: So that leads me to a story that was reported in "Deadline" on June 2nd. I'm just going to read it to you: "Michael B. Jordan is looking to up the ante in his directorial debut for 'Creed III,' and his next opponent appears to be none other than rising superstar Jonathan Majors." Is that true? Are you going to be in "Creed III"?
MR. MAJORS: It's so deep. I didn't talk to my publishers. I don't know how to address it.
MR. MAJORS: Yeah. If all goes according to plan, it should work out. Yeah, I don't mind. Yeah. I mean, we'll deal with it. I'll deal with the fallout [audio distortion], but yeah, I was never told not to speak on it. Whoo!
MR. CAPEHART: Well, I am glad that--it appears as though we have--you, not we--you have made some news on this "Creed III" issue.
Jonathan Majors, as always, whenever I do these Washington Post Lives, I go overtime, and we are overtime. So, I just want to thank you very much for spending time with us here and for coming on Washington Post Live.
MR. MAJORS: Could I say one thing?
MR. CAPEHART: Sure, absolutely.
MR. MAJORS: Just real quick?
MR. CAPEHART: Yeah.
MR. MAJORS: The beauty of--the beauty of the potential of the "Creed" thing is very much what we're doing now, the support of it, right, that here you are supporting me doing this. Here I am supporting you doing this, and what we will potentially do, right, is something we've not seen before in many ways. I mean, we had our brother, Daniel and Lakeith do it, which is a great example of supporting one another in the art and pushing things forward together as [audio distortion]. And so, if anyone watches this, like, please, please, please just support your fellow artists and support your fellow man, and yeah. That's it.
MR. CAPEHART: And that is a great message to end on. Jonathan Majors, acting superstar, it is there. Superstar Jonathan Majors, thanks so much again for coming to Washington Post Live.
MR. MAJORS: Thank you.
MR. CAPEHART: And as always, thank you for joining us and hanging in there as we went over.
Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you very much for tuning into Washington Post Live.
