MR. MAJORS: Yeah, because once you--I believe it's Frankl, "Man's Search for Meaning," right, that book that talks about prisoners in the Holocaust camps, and once someone has a reason, right, to live, once they know how to do it, right, that was the lifeblood and the spirit. And so, for me, acting said, "Oh. Oh, oh, oh. This is how you behave. This is how I--this is without parenting. This is how I want to behave. This is how I want to be--this is how I want to move through the world, and how is that? Now, I don't succeed with this all the time, but it is with empathy. It is with understanding. It is with patience. Why? Because when I am in that place, that calm, when I am in that place, I am then with. I am then in communion with my fellow brother and sisters, you know, and therefore, I can then tell their stories. I can then understand their stories in a way that allows us to move everything forward as a group, and so yeah. You think twice when you're losing your temper or you go, "Oh, I'm losing my temper because of this," and so it became this whole--I mean, for lack of a better term, it's the best therapy one can have, you know, to really lean into what it is to--again, there's different schools of thinking, and I'm 31 years old now. I'm kind of just now in the place where I say, "No, I have my own approach to the work. I have my own"--I've been a citizen long enough, no longer under the protection of an institution. I am rearing a child myself. You know, like, I now have a way that I want to move the world, and acting gave me the--it's the manual. It's the blueprint. I know it's what I do the way I like to do it. This is how I must be. This is how I must govern myself.