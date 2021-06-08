I especially fault Trump for two things. One, the absence of the federal plan. And especially, you know, in a call with the governors he was saying--this was in March of 2020--we're behind you. You know, we're supporting you. But when he said what that meant was, as far as personal protective equipment and ventilators and that sort of stuff, you get it yourselves. We're behind you, but you do it. The governors had no idea that there was not going to be any federal plan. There were suddenly 50 different governors dealing with 50 different epidemics inside a pandemic. And Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, told me that on the call she realized that they didn't have enough PPE for the next shift. It wasn't a matter of weeks or months. They were out. And she and other governors began calling China and trying to get some masks and gowns and ventilators, and they were all competing against each other needlessly. And then when they would get, you know, like the governor of Massachusetts got several million masks from China, and when it arrived in the Port Authority, it was seized by the feds. So, the next time he sent the New England Patriots team plane to China, and then they hid the shipment from the Feds, as did governors from all over the country.