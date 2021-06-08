There is a bipartisan push in Congress to find out once and for all: Are we alone? It isn’t a philosophical query, but a demand to disclose any information the U.S. government has been gathering on unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP), also popularly known as UFOs. Last December, as part of the omnibus spending and coronavirus-relief package, Congress stipulated a report conducted by multiple agencies must be handed over this month with detailed analysis of UAP sightings by U.S. military members. Luis “Lue” Elizondo is the former director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), an unpublicized U.S. government program created in 2007 committed to the investigation of UAPs. Elizondo joins Jacqueline Alemany, author of the “Power Up” newsletter and congressional correspondent, on Tuesday, June 8 at 3:30pm ET.