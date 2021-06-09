As travelers, first of all, we need to be aware that even as some of us are emerging from the cocoon that you referenced, large parts of the world are very much in the throes of this pandemic. There are hotspots all around the world that we need to be aware of. Second, that the access to vaccines are not uniform. There are big parts, large parts of the world where people don't yet have access to vaccines, and kids around the world, particularly under the age of 12, are not yet eligible for vaccines. So, therefore, not everyone has the same level of protection that some of us have. It's important for us all to be aware of those two factors. Second, to respect and follow the guidelines, particularly as we traverse borders, to be aware of local health guidelines and advisories and to respect those; and third, to know our status, whether we have antibodies levels, post-vaccination or post-infection, natural infection, or to know whether we currently are infectious because we are carrying the virus. Those are three things that we as travelers can be mindful of as we emerge from our cocoons, Jeanne.