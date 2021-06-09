My father was told at school several times by a priest when he was about seven years of age, my father. In the classroom, the priest says, "Once there was a boy who didn't go to confession, and what happened was he had--didn't he die in a fire, and didn't he go straight to hell," and what happened was the priest said that, "All my bed clothes burned and everything, and when they cleaned up the room, they found two little burned handprints on my bed clothes. The boy had come back from hell screaming to, you know, finally get a confession." This is the kind of shit they were drilling into people, bashing the kids at school, telling the parents it's like sex was a bad thing. From the moment you're born as a Catholic, you're a sinner because your parents made love to create you, the very essence of life, beautiful sexuality, and all life comes from it. They crushed that into people, and with wars and everything going on here, fucking, we never heard a word from the Pope. We had bloody four wars going on at the same time, and they're still going on, you know.