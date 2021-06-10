While serving as Prime Minister of Portugal, Barroso was invited by his European peers to be a candidate to the leadership of the European Commission and was elected by the European Parliament for two terms as President of the European Commission. In these functions, he committed special efforts to the enlargement and the incorporation of new members in the European Union, which, during his presidency, grew from 15 to 28 member states. Within the framework of the policy to combat climate change, Barroso launched the legislative package known as “20/20/20” for decarbonisation. He was at the centre of initiatives taken for the signature and ratification of the new European Union Treaties (Treaty of Lisbon), and also of the Commission's response to the post-2007 global financial crisis, namely with the Banking Union proposals and European legislation to regulate the financial sector. At the initiative of his Commission, the multiannual financial framework for 2014–2020 included Horizon 2020, the EU funding programme for scientific research and innovation.