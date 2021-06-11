MR. PATTERSON: Hey, how are you?
MR. DUFFY: I'm well.
Now, what made you decide to write a book, much less a second book, with the former president?
MR. PATTERSON: You know, a piece of it is we just had a lot of fun doing the first book. Somebody asked how do we get a long, dah-dah-dah-dah. I wrote a book with Liza Marklund. She's Swedish, writes a lot of mysteries, very successful over there. And we did the interviews, and interesting versus what happens in the States, there were like 40 interviewers, and interesting questions, except one that kept coming up, the same question, was, you know "How does a Swede and an American ever get along?" And our answer was that we had mutual respect, and then we listened. And that's exactly what happens between myself and President Clinton: We have mutual respect for one another, and we listen.
It's been a dream. There's never been an argument about anything, and we've become friends. It's a nice relationship. Their place is about 12 minutes away from where I am right now on the Hudson, and yeah. I was over there last night. We did late night TV. Sounds good.
MR. DUFFY: So, writing a book by yourself is hard, right? My experience tells me writing a book with someone else can be even harder.
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah, because you do that thing, right, with Nancy Gibbs? You've done it a couple times, right?
MR. DUFFY: Yeah. It certainly makes--it can make it much easier, but I was wondering, what's the process between the two of you? How does it go?
It's day one. You've decided to write a book. What happens next?
MR. PATTERSON: Well, day one is probably when we talk about what are some possible books we might write, and that went on for a while. I think, initially, we weren't necessarily going to write a second book, and then we kind of got interested in this story because the first book is the president in office, "The President Is Missing," and cybersecurity is the thing that drives the story. And that obviously is a very rich subject for thrillers, as we're seeing right now, and I hope we don't have our next tragedy, big tragedy, with cybersecurity.
And then, you know, obviously, the president has been out of office for a while, and the notion about writing the second book about a president who wasn't in office anymore and really trying to capture as best we could the humanity of presidents, because when you watch movies and television and whatever, it seems like writers and directors or whatever, they just continually present presidents as though they're robotic, maybe because that's the way we see them in press briefings. But you get these very stiff, very plastic--for the most part, not always, but frequently. And what we wanted to show is just the humanity. And I obviously have seen a lot of that now because I've spent a lot of time with President Clinton.
You know, last night, I was roaming around in his house, and he was showing us everything that he--my wife and I--and that human side, so, that's one of the things.
I think "The President's Daughter," I mean, one of the strengths is it really is incredibly fast-paced, but I think you also get a sense for the humanity of President Keating in the book.
MR. DUFFY: Yes. This is a book, for folks who haven't read it yet, that features two presidents and a third actually who's passed away, one current, one former, and the former president around whom the book is written is having a complicated relationship with the current president. But neither president is perfect in this book. They both have significant weaknesses and flaws and yet don't get along very well.
Any takeaways that the reader should take from that landscape, without giving away what happens?
MR. PATTERSON: No, no. We have never done anything that's very political. I don't think if--you could read these books and not even know whether the president was a Democrat or Republican. We try not to get political. We're not going to deal with current or past presidents in these books.
In both cases, though, both "The President Is Missing" and "The President's Daughter," we wanted to present a president who was a good person. As you said, Keating is flawed, and we're all flawed. And I think President Clinton, he'll admit that he's flawed, and I'm sure Biden would do the same thing. But that's what we wanted to--but basically--I mean, I think with Biden, most people, Republicans and Democrats, I think would agree that Biden is a good person--most--and politics is a whole nother thing. Do you want big government? Do you want small government? So, that was one of the things we wanted to do, to present a president who--good human being.
MR. DUFFY: The other broader political theme in the book is about actually Secret Service protection and how it doesn't extend to kids--of children of presidents after the age of 16. Now, of course, President Trump actually extended it for his kids, but do you think that's a policy that should change and, in an age when--well, do you think it should change?
MR. PATTERSON: I don't know. I haven't really thought about it. The president would obviously have a point of view on that one, President Clinton, and it's never come up before, so it's an interesting question.
You know, unfortunately, if there is an incident in some way, shape, or form, that's when people will start asking the hard questions about it. Obviously, it would be very expensive, let's say, with President Trump because there are a lot of children involved. You know, I guess it's reasonable. I don't know. I don't know how other countries handle it either, so I don't really have an answer for that one, but it's the first time it's come up, and I think it's a good question.
MR. DUFFY: And the book actually tables the question rather well, I thought.
Back to the difference in how you write together, I wanted a little bit more on the back and forth. You presumably start with an outline or an idea. What happens after that?
MR. PATTERSON: Well, the first thing was just agreeing on a basic story, and we liked the story because there are very few things that could show the humanity, someone's humanity beyond a loved one being missing, and you would do everything you could possibly do. And in his case, being a former president, he has a lot of contacts, a lot of people he can reach out to, and he does.
After we agree on that kind of thing, we then get into an outline. And typically, with President Clinton and I, we'll go back and forth four or five times with the outline, and we keep layering on. It's slicing off and layering on and getting rid of stuff that doesn't seem like it's really going to move the story forward.
You know, Michael Connelly, who is a very good mystery writer, he said about my books that "What Jim does is every single chapter is designed to move both the characterization and the plot forward and turn on the movie projector in our heads." I don't know that I succeeded in that with every chapter, but that certainly is what I would like to do.
And I also, when I'm writing, I pretend there's somebody sitting across from me, and I don't want them to get up until I'm finished with the story. And once again, I don't know that I always succeed with that, but that's my hope.
So, the president and I worked very hard on the outline and were very open to one another's ideas, and then, usually, I will start in and send him some--oh, the other thing I did, which he gets a kick out of, is I'll send him a list of things that he has to do, stuff where I need information. And he's not used to that. He's used to, like, telling other people, "Go get the information." He gets a real laugh out of the idea that I'm asking him to do some work there.
MR. DUFFY: Do you give him deadlines? Because you know they weren't always his specialty.
[Laughter]
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah. You know, I haven't had to, but I know--yeah. In theory, I would have, but no. He's been very good.
MR. DUFFY: I recall him being a fast writer as well. Is that still true?
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah, yeah. Once again, when he gets down to it. He's a good writer. He's a fast writer. And you know, at one point for Christmas, he gave me his funeral orations for that year over the last couple years, which was interesting. He does a lot of--
MR. DUFFY: Was that as a source--
MR. PATTERSON: It's funny. I had dinner before I left Florida with Brian Mulroney, and Brian, who had been the Prime Minister of Canada for 12 years, I think--and Brian said that he does a lot of funerals lately, and his line is "You die, I fly."
[Laughter]
MR. DUFFY: Yeah. I think he and President Bush shared that joke. That was one they were able to--
MR. PATTERSON: Oh, they did? Okay.
MR. DUFFY: --both claim. Yeah.
Yeah, so, the final result, are chapters traded back and forth? The polishing occurs at the same time or is there--how do you keep the--who's got the live version? That's what I want to know. Who's got the live version?
MR. PATTERSON: Oh, I have. I have the live version.
It's never come up. You know, if push came to shove, it would be his decision, and it really never has. He obviously--there's two areas where he pushes. One is that if something happened, the Secret Service might operate this way, or here's the physical layout of the White House or whatever. So, we try to keep that as real as we can, and he insists on it.
The other thing that he does, which is very helpful to me, is he--and you alluded to it earlier. He really insists that there's complexity to the character, and sometimes that's not my strength because I'll get so caught up in the plot.
So, the villains had to be complicated. We tend to understand a bit about how they got to where they are, especially in the first book. There was a very interesting woman who is an assassin, and she started off as kind of a thrillerish figure, and then she got more and more complicated, to the point where at the end, we couldn't bear to have her die because we had gotten so attached to her, even though she's not necessarily a good person. But that's an important thing that he insists on, and I think he's absolutely right.
MR. DUFFY: This is a fun and fast read, and I enjoyed it a great deal.
MR. PATTERSON: Thank you.
MR. DUFFY: It's seamless, too. You can't tell the Patterson from the Clinton except for a few very short sermonettes about NATO and maybe a little on the Middle East, I mean, I could hear the NATO part, and then the callow nature of the White House press corps. But I think what struck--the one that comes through the most is the scars, the damage that the job leaves on the occupant.
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah. I think they all walk away scarred, not about the press, per se, but just in general.
MR. DUFFY: No, no, no. No. Right, not the press.
MR. PATTERSON: There's so much--there's so much stress. You can see it. I mean, recently, with President Obama and the hair and the--oh, my God, the poor guy, he's been beaten with a stick. So, yeah, that's a piece of it.
But, you know, a couple of days ago, President Clinton said on television--he said, "I miss it." He said, "I loved"--even the worst day as president, he loved it because he thought there was always something that he could do to help people, and I think people don't really understand where he's coming from. He is a good human being. He tries to do the right thing. Does he always do the right thing? Probably not, but he definitely tries, and I think people don't--you know, I'll give you an example of people not understanding, and they do this--I don't know--caricature assassination.
My wife, Sue, and I have now gone out to dinner with he and Hillary half a dozen times, and the first time we went out, we spent about three hours. It was a long dinner and very enjoyable because we don't--they don't have to put on airs with us, and we don't really talk politics. But it's just kind of fun. And during the meal, three or four times, we saw them holding hands under the table, and people don't think of them that way. They don't really get how close they are.
I was at his house yesterday, and he was, like, showing me presents that he had gotten from Hillary recently, you know, blah-blah-blah, and the grandkids and all the stuff that they have up on the lawn for the grandkids. So, you know, they're really grandparents now.
MR. DUFFY: I gather she's writing a thriller too. What's going on in that house?
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah.
MR. DUFFY: Right.
[Laughter]
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah, yeah. And I think it's so courageous of them to do an epic poem in the style of Gilgamesh and Beowulf rather than a regular thriller. That's a joke, Michael.
MR. DUFFY: I heard it. I heard it. I heard it.
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah. Bill--we've actually both read it. It's very good. It's very good, and I'm sure it will do great. And Louise Penny is really, really good, a very good writer, and Hillary is very smart and a good writer as well. So, I'm sure it will do very, very well.
MR. DUFFY: The new book introduces a different president than in the first book.
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah.
MR. DUFFY: You didn't want to go back to the first president?
MR. PATTERSON: No, we're tired of him.
You know, one of the pieces is it was important in this story that the president have some military background, and there are two things about that. One, he does have a military--it makes it a little bit more believable. But, you know, nowadays--because he sets off to rescue his daughter. And, certainly, a father, mother will do anything they could possibly do, but it has a little sense of, you know, like, "Really?" you know.
But in this day and age, I mean, we're past that this could never happen. I mean, people took over the Capitol. Bezos is going into outer space. I mean, anything can happen these days. I guess it becomes a little harder to write fiction in the current age because it's like, you know, can it hold up to reality?
I remember back in the '60s, Philip Roth. This was during the period with Nixon and Vietnam and everything, and he said, "I can't compete with reality anymore, so I'm not going to write any more fiction." He eventually couldn't live up to that promise, but there's a little bit of that going on now, I think.
MR. DUFFY: Yeah. It probably does give you permission to try some things you might not have tried 10 or 15 years ago.
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah. Well, people will still think this would never happen, even though that's a crazy thing to think these days.
MR. DUFFY: Just a couple more things on how you did it. How long did it take you start to finish, the two of you, to do this, and was it faster on round two?
MR. PATTERSON: Seven months and three days and--I have no idea. I don't know. I don't know how long it took. We just--I don't really think about that because I am always so ahead of any deadlines that I have for the publisher, and they're like, "Oh, please stop. Please. Don't--not another. Oh, my God." Yeah.
MR. DUFFY: That fast?
MR. PATTERSON: I don't really think about it. I don't think about it.
I grew up and my thing is, just go and chop wood. I chop wood, and I--you know, that's it.
MR. DUFFY: Okay. So, but your co-author does know hie way around a thriller. He used to consume them like--even in the White House, like popcorn.
MR. PATTERSON: He consumes books like popcorn, all kinds of books.
MR. DUFFY: Yeah.
MR. PATTERSON: He reads everything, and he does--yes, he reads a lot of mysteries and thrillers too. Yeah. He just gave me a Stephen Hunter when I was over there, a new Stephen Hunter. We both admire Hunter.
MR. DUFFY: Okay. So, you know, we have five former presidents now. That ties the record, I think, in American history, and after the build their--this isn't about the novel. This is about presidents. After they build their library and--
MR. PATTERSON: Well, I know you liked "The Presidents Club." That was a very good book. I liked that book.
MR. DUFFY: I'm not going to--
MR. PATTERSON: Well, we're going to pitch your stuff. What the heck, you know? And it's time to talk about slow guys. Where's your next one? Come on.
MR. DUFFY: I hear the voice of an agent somewhere.
When they build their libraries and they write their memoirs, is this something that you think Clinton could turn to as a bigger part of his next act? I mean, what, how--just give me a measure--
MR. PATTERSON: I do.
MR. DUFFY: --of his interest in it, and do you think he could turn--not that I would suggest this.
MR. PATTERSON: Without me?
MR. DUFFY: Turn solo. Yeah. Does he need you now? Does he still need you?
MR. PATTERSON: Why would you say such a thing?
[Laughter]
MR. PATTERSON: You know, I'll tell you, last night, we went out to dinner with them, and he was really in full storytelling, and that's something he needs to consider, just to sit down and just tell story after story after story.
I just wrote--this is one of either the curses or blessings of the pandemic. I wrote my autobiography, and it's just nothing but stories. And he has amazing stories, and he tells his stories well. And if he would do that sans some of the historical trappings, I think it would be a stunning thing for people to read.
MR. DUFFY: Right. And it sounds like you might have another one, though you two are both--are both thinking about already. Is there a plan for a third?
MR. PATTERSON: Not yet. No, no. I mean, on television, somebody brought it up, and we were making a joke about doing one about aliens, but that was a joke, I think.
[Laughter]
MR. DUFFY: We do have a couple of questions from the audience. I'm going to turn to them. Dana Lilly of Georgia asks you--and it's not about this book.
MR. PATTERSON: Is Jeff Bezos listening before he goes up in space?
MR. DUFFY: You never know.
MR. PATTERSON: You don't know? Okay. Well, we'll see if he comes in chat.
MR. DUFFY: I'm sure it will come to me.
Will there be another "Women's Murder" book club? And please say yes, the question reads.
MR. PATTERSON: Yes, he lied. It reminds me of my--I never would write a Hollywood novel, but if I did, the first line, "Hello, I lied."
Yes. There will be another "Women's Murder Club." It's already finished. We're editing now, so it can't be stopped, even if I wanted it to.
MR. DUFFY: Wow!
MR. PATTERSON: No, I love--I love the "Women's Murder Club." They're some of my closest friends.
MR. DUFFY: There was a second question, part of that: Is there a timetable that she can look forward to?
MR. PATTERSON: Oh, part two?
MR. DUFFY: Is there a timetable?
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah. We usually do--those usually come out around May. The publisher likes--
MR. DUFFY: That's helpful.
MR. PATTERSON: They think that Mother's Day is like a good--I don't know why, but, you know--
MR. DUFFY: Somebody in the audience named Mark Barbieri of Washington asks, how do you, after 75 novels or so, keep the content so fresh across so many characters, and do you ever have to put up a chart and keep track of them?
[Laughter]
MR. PATTERSON: Somebody said you're lucky if you find something you like to do, and then it's a miracle of somebody will pay you to do it. And that's my gig.
I'm on the Hudson River here, my house is, at least for the summer, part of the summer, and I grew up, up the Hudson in Newburgh, a little town, a tough little town, and one of the blessings for me is that I still see the world through the lens of this guy, this kid from Newburgh. The idea of spending time and writing a book with President Clinton, I mean, I really appreciated. I'm never blasé about things. The idea that I could publish books, publish stories, that I can do something that I love to do. I don't work for a living; I play for a living. That's what I'm doing.
MR. DUFFY: At what point after college did you know that you wanted to be a writer and took your first steps to doing it? I know you worked in advertising for a time.
MR. PATTERSON: I actually--yeah, but I've been clean for over 20 years from advertising.
[Laughter]
MR. PATTERSON: I actually--I worked my way through college at a mental hospital, McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass, and that's where I started scribbling because I worked a lot of nightshifts. I had a--you know, most nights, it was quiet. Occasionally, it would be crazy. And I started reading everything I could get my hands on, and then I started scribbling, and I loved it. I loved writing stories, so that's kind of where it started.
MR. DUFFY: It sounds like you taught yourself completely. Do you recall a moment--
MR. PATTERSON: Practically, yes.
MR. DUFFY: --looking back--sorry? Yes. Well, that's okay. But do you recall a moment where someone said to you in a way--you hadn't heard it before--that, hey, you could be good at this?
MR. PATTERSON: Well, the first thing I got, freshman year in college--freshman or sophomore year, and there was a writing course. It wasn't fiction, and I remember the professor saying, "You write well enough, but stay away from fiction." So, I, of course, ignored that.
And then I went to graduate school at Vanderbilt, and there was a professor, writing professor down there, and he said, "You have it. Don't abuse it." Then, of course, I abused it and wrote thrillers, but what the hell. But he was very positive about my ability to do this and do it reasonably well.
MR. DUFFY: Can you talk to us a little bit what you--do you have time still now to read for fun, and if so, what have you read--
MR. PATTERSON: Oh, yeah.
MR. DUFFY: --lately that you admire or like or would recommend? Summer is here, so people will want to know.
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah, yeah, yeah.
MR. DUFFY: And you're generous to colleagues, I know.
MR. PATTERSON: Ned, a friend of mine is here, and he's just pulling--I have a--I don't sleep here, but this is my office. What do I have sitting around here?
Like a lot of people--what am I doing right now?--I'm doing the Michael Lewis, "The Premonition."
MR. DUFFY: Oh, this will be good. This is good. Hold them up. This is good.
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah, okay. Now, what am I selling other people's books for? He doesn't need any--
MR. DUFFY: It's part of your generous spirit.
MR. PATTERSON: Why am I not--yeah, Michael Lewis. Why am I not--
MR. DUFFY: That's good. That's good.
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah, Michael Lewis.
MR. DUFFY: "The Premonition." Okay. Yeah, that's good.
MR. PATTERSON: This is a good one, which I've started. I better--you know, it's--
MR. DUFFY: You better read it.
MR. PATTERSON: --"The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu." That's a good one. That just came out.
Oh, this is interesting too. I'm about halfway through this, "This Is How They Tell Me the World"--
MR. DUFFY: "The World Ends."
MR. PATTERSON: --"Ends," and that's about cyberweapons, arms, and that relates a lot to the first book the president and I did, "The President Is Missing," which is all about cyberterrorism or whatever. And I sent this actually out to the--Joe Roth is producing the movie, I hope. I think the screenplay is just about done, and I thought the screenwriter might appreciate reading that because there's a lot of scary stuff in there.
MR. DUFFY: So, they're making a movie out of the first book with Bill Clinton.
MR. PATTERSON: First one, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.
MR. DUFFY: Right. We should note that that last book you held up, "Tell Me How the World Ends," is a piece of nonfiction, I think, right? That's the definitive--
MR. PATTERSON: Yes. "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends," Yeah. Uh-huh.
MR. DUFFY: Right. That's great.
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah.
MR. DUFFY: And it sounds like--
MR. PATTERSON: And the new Stephen Hunter, I don't remember the name of it, but the president, he had just finished it. He loved it. You can figure out the name. I don't remember the name. "Brian's War" or something. Somebody's war.
MR. DUFFY: Right. Are you giving him books too, and he's just--
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah.
MR. DUFFY: I know he likes to give them to other people. Yeah. Great, great.
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah.
MR. DUFFY: Okay. In the movie version of the first book, how involved are the two of you in the development or production of that?
MR. PATTERSON: Well, you know, we were--
MR. DUFFY: What does he get to do?
MR. PATTERSON: It was a weird thing. Showtime was doing a series, and they had started shooting. They were five days into the shoot, and then they had to shut down for COVID. And then they started losing the actors, and they said, "Okay. Well, we're going to have to stop this thing."
We were very involved with that. The new one, we'll see. We'll see, because at this point, the screenplay is supposed to come in this month, so we'll see what happens. But it's exciting.
MR. DUFFY: There's already--there's already a screenplay?
MR. PATTERSON: Well, no. It's coming in this month.
MR. DUFFY: Oh, I see. Okay. But it's--that's fascinating. I gotcha. And do you know who's in--
MR. PATTERSON: But they'll talk to us about the screenwriter and, you know, blah-blah-blah-blah.
MR. DUFFY: Right.
MR. PATTERSON: And the other thing I'm doing now which is kind of fun are the podcasts. I've done some now with Audible, one of your cousins, and those are fun. I mean, they're like the old radio dramas. We just did one--it's going to come out in October--called "The Guilty," and it goes back and forth between an actual stage play and these detectives interviewing, because there's been a murder at this incredibly big Broadway premier. And it's really fun, and John Lithgow is the main guy, and Peter Gallagher is in it. And it's really fun, and I love doing it because it's new and different. I hadn't done it before.
MR. DUFFY: You're essentially writing radio play scripts, right? That's the way to think of it?
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah, basically. Yeah. Yeah, yeah. Very well produced. Yeah. It's fun.
MR. DUFFY: Right. And those are generally what? About an hour? An hour?
MR. PATTERSON: Oh, no, no, no, no. Five, six hours.
MR. DUFFY: Oh, so they're series. Oh, that does sound like fun.
MR. PATTERSON: And they do them in, you know, 10-, 12-minute pieces, so you can--you know, you're riding your bike or whatever the heck you do, and then the next episode comes, and they're fun.
We did one already--
MR. DUFFY: So how many--
MR. PATTERSON: --"The Coldest Case," which that came out, I think, in April or something.
MR. DUFFY: It's a little unfair to ask you cold, but do you know how many of your novels have been made into movies?
MR. PATTERSON: I don't know exactly. Half a dozen, I guess.
MR. DUFFY: Right.
MR. PATTERSON: I'm trailing Stephen King, but I got my sights on him.
[Laughter]
MR. DUFFY: Will you and your co-author go back to the set of the first book, or have you done your part on that already?
MR. PATTERSON: Maybe, maybe. I mean, you know, as you know--or if you don't know, they are. I mean, movie sets are stunningly boring. It takes forever, and so I don't relish the idea.
I mean, if you're the director, they're incredibly tense, but if you're anybody but the director, you sit around a lot, so I don't love that experience.
I do like getting involved in--we have a number of things. "The House of Kennedys," we're doing. I mean, I don't know what's going to happen with it, but we have the pilot. The Lennon book is being developed, some of the nonfiction. Cross, we're waiting on Amazon. They have a pilot. I don't know what's going to happen with it, but I'm very involved, and you know, once again chopping wood. They send me the script. I get them the notes back that day, so--
MR. DUFFY: Most people I know would love to chop--
MR. PATTERSON: Yeah.
MR. DUFFY: Most people I know would love to chop wood as well as you.
MR. PATTERSON: My grandmother used to have a line, "Hungry dogs run faster," so that's kind of my gig.
MR. DUFFY: Well, you've been generous with your time, and you're an interesting--
MR. PATTERSON: Let's go for another half hour. Come on, Mike.
MR. DUFFY: And your storytelling.
So, thank you for joining us today. Good luck--
MR. PATTERSON: Oh, you're welcome. Thank you.
MR. DUFFY: --in whatever comes next.
MR. PATTERSON: And I forgive--I forgive your reviewer. I love--
MR. DUFFY: Thank you.
MR. PATTERSON: I love the--
MR. DUFFY: Thank you for both mentioning the review and forgiving him.
[End recorded session]