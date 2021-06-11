MS. GILLARD: I last saw Prime Minister Johnson a few weeks ago. We visited a school together in Durham and had a very delightful morning talking to not only local children but we were hooked up with a classroom in Kenya, where President Kenyatta was. And we were able to talk back and forth with the children there. One of the children asked Prime Minister Johnson what his favorite subject was at school, and he said studying Latin and the classics. So, I think that caused a bit of amusement amongst children both in Durham and in Kenya. But we were able when we were together for me to get a very clear sense that Prime Minister Johnson was absolutely focused on ensuring that despite the multiple challenges on the table at this G7, that there would be a focus on girls’ education, and of course we’re grateful for that. I mean, this meeting is at an extraordinary time where, you know, many of our nations are looking for the days beyond the pandemic. We’ve got access to vaccines. Communities are starting to get to the stage that they can open up. But we know right around the world that that is not the circumstances in which so many are living for many countries. The height of the pandemic, illness, and disease is still with them. So, I can understand that each of the leaders at the G7 has felt very strongly the importance of discussing and collaborating to get vaccines out there and to get economic growth, as well as to deal with some of the longer-term issues that, you know, education and putting money into education now makes a difference, too. And then of course the challenge of climate change is there very clearly, and a number of groups have gathered in Cornwall today, protest groups of various dimensions, but a number of them have been very clearly putting the climate change agenda to leaders.