MR. IGNATIUS: It’s good to have you. This is a big day for you and for the world with the G7 meeting in London. What I read from the news releases is that U.K. prime minister and the host of the G7 Summit Boris Johnson made a pledge today of 430 million pounds to your Global Partnership for Education, and other EU nations have also made commitments. Just tell us a little bit about what’s happened today and where you are on your goal of raising $5 billion for the partnership’s broader work.
MS. GILLARD: Thank you very much, David. Yes, we are on a campaign to raise US$5 billion to support the work of the Global Partnership for Education over the next five years. The end for that pledging moment is actually at the end of July. We have a Global Education Summit being co-hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Kenyatta of Kenya in London on the 28th and 29th of July. So that would be the culmination of this funding campaign.
But today’s G7 meeting was an important staging post along the way. And Prime Minister Johnson did take the opportunity to show his hand as to how much the U.K. will pledge. And you’re right, he said 430 million pounds. So, we are delighted to see the U.K. pledge that amount now as a way of rallying other nations.
Yesterday the European Commission also made its pledge, which totals up to around US$850 million. We are expecting other donors to make pledges between now and July, with many leaving it until the actual summit itself. I should say, David, that pledges that come in tend to come from donor nations. They’re through overseas development aid budgets, though we do attract some money from private philanthropy. But another important part of GPE’s work is when we have a summit like the one in July developing countries themselves come and make pledges about their own education expenditure. So how much money will their nation devote to the task of educating every child? And that’s important, because without those pledges of course we could see some sort of substitution effect, international dollars going in as domestic dollars come out. But because we do both sets of pledges, we can put them together and know that we are truly growing resources.
MR. IGNATIUS: Well, congratulations on the pledges that you received today. I also note that you had an op-ed piece in The Guardian this morning with Dominic Raab in which you argued that this is such a severe problem in terms of global education, that we’re in danger of having a lost generation of children. I found that quite haunting. Could you tell us a little bit about the arguments you made in that piece? And then I want to after that ask you a little bit about the scene at the G7 gathering.
MS. GILLARD: Sure. What we are very fearful of is that the pattern of the pandemic’s effect on education will be like that of earlier health crises. So, we know, for example, when Ebola hit a number of nations in Africa and schools understandably had to close because of the health emergency, when schools were ultimately reopened, the most marginalized children didn’t make it back to school, particularly the girls, many of whom had been subject to child marriage, some of whom had gone on to child labor. Some families had decided that they would keep their girls home from school on domestic labor in order to free up an adult to go and engage in some sort of economic activity.
So seared by that experience when the pandemic started--and at the heart of it 1.6 billion children were out of school, schools were closed--the Global Partnership for Education quickly mobilized to try and maintain educational continuity in very poor countries where there isn’t access to the technology we’re using now where solutions have to be different. But also to enable schools to be ready to go when they were reopening so that they could get every child back into the school community. And that is a vital piece of work. But even if we do that, David, of course that doesn’t fix all problems, because we went into this pandemic with 250 million children on the planet of school age not in school and hundreds of millions more were in school, but either for such a short amount of time or their schools were of such poor quality that they didn’t even acquire a basic foundation of skills like literacy and numeracy.
So, we knew we had a big education challenge before the pandemic. We’re clearly worried it’s being exacerbated by the pandemic. And that’s why we are so focused on mobilizing these new resources to make sure that instead of a dark and dim future that we can get out there--and to use the words of Prime Minister Johnson from today’s summit--build back better.
MR. IGNATIUS: Build back better is certainly the theme of this year here in Washington as well. That number you used, 1.6 billion children out of school, is so striking. I think parents, grandparents like me, siblings, almost all of us had the sense of how severely education has been disrupted for children in developed as well as developing countries. I was looking at some UNESCO numbers published last month. Schools closed countrywide in 26 countries, partially opened in 55 countries. Ninety percent of the world’s school aged children have had their education disrupted. It’s just incredible numbers. And I want to return to this question of the long-term damage of what we just lived through and the ways in which that damage can be best remediated, ameliorated by things that we can do that your partnership is trying to do. Explain those to us.
MS. GILLARD: Yeah, certainly. I mean, we are seeing that the educational impacts of the pandemic flow across existing lines of inequality. So, yes, it’s been difficult for everyone when schools have been closed and there’s had to be homeschooling. Even for the highest-income households in a country like the United States, homeschooling has brought additional pressures onto the burden--onto the already overburdened shoulders of parents. And I’m sure many parents have got tales to tell about how hard homeschooling was. But in higher-income environments, that has been mitigated by the ability of schools to keep educational continuity happening using videoconferencing and the like.
Yet even in countries like the U.S., the U.K., Australia, we know school closures have disproportionately affected the learning of children who are already in disadvantaged groups, whether that’s disadvantaged because of income or disadvantaged because of race or some other characteristic. And then if you pull the lens out and look globally, then it’s true to say as well that the burden of this has fallen disproportionately on the most disadvantaged children who didn’t have some ready-made solution when schools closed.
So, what can we do? Well, we need to double down on the work that has shown progress and did show progress before the pandemic, and that work is being there with developing countries, planning whole school systems. You know a whole school system has to work if you are going to include every child. You can’t just build a school here, train a teacher over there, worry about a textbook over here. The whole has to come together in a well-planned system. And that’s what the Global Partnership for Education does. And then the resources have to be mobilized to realize the implementation of the plan and to stock take at every stage that you’re on course of implementation. And that’s what we do at the Global Partnership for Education. We can show dividends from that kind of approach, more children in school and more children learning. A fully resourced GPE with 5 billion of funds will be able in this period, even in the aftermath of the pandemic, to get 88 million more children into school, disproportionately girls, as well as improve the learning outcomes of hundreds of millions more.
I should make the point that the U.S. of course is not a bystander in this. The U.S. has been a long-term member of the Global Partnership for Education, and we are asking the U.S. to make an ambitious multi-year commitment to our work, particularly given the extra burdens that have been in place because of the pandemic.
MR. IGNATIUS: Do you have any sense, Julia, from your conversations with the Biden administration of what the level of commitment that might be with the U.K. pledging over 400 million pounds, a substantial commitment from the EU? What are you looking for from the U.S.?
MS. GILLARD: We don’t know the number yet, and we certainly understand that, you know, there’s a setup time for a new administration of course. Samantha Power has very recently gone into USAID, and so some work has to be done. But we are very confident that President Biden, that Samantha Power, that the administration generally understands that we’ve got, you know, interrelated problems out there in the world. Yes, we’ve got to vaccinate the whole world because none of us is safe from COVID-19 until all of us are safe. But alongside that, if we’re going to make a difference for peace and prosperity, then we do have to be investing in education. And the evidence is unambiguously clear that the key for economic development long term is greater skills in the workforce. That takes you back to education. And a key development tool for change is investing in girls. A girl who is educated will go on to become a woman who can generate economic returns. She’ll be out there in the labor force able to support her family and her community. The evidence also shows that she is likely to choose to marry later, to have fewer children. Her children are more likely to survive infanthood. They’re more likely to go to school, and they’re more likely to be vaccinated. And so, this is the upward cycle of development, of peace and prosperity that we want to get the world on.
MR. IGNATIUS: So that’s a powerful agenda. I want to ask you, because you have been successful today in pushing your goals with the G7 as you hope to be, what the mood is like at this gathering. Were you able to meet over the last day or two with Prime Minister Johnson or other G7 leaders? What’s your sense of how this gathering is going?
MS. GILLARD: I last saw Prime Minister Johnson a few weeks ago. We visited a school together in Durham and had a very delightful morning talking to not only local children but we were hooked up with a classroom in Kenya, where President Kenyatta was. And we were able to talk back and forth with the children there. One of the children asked Prime Minister Johnson what his favorite subject was at school, and he said studying Latin and the classics. So, I think that caused a bit of amusement amongst children both in Durham and in Kenya. But we were able when we were together for me to get a very clear sense that Prime Minister Johnson was absolutely focused on ensuring that despite the multiple challenges on the table at this G7, that there would be a focus on girls’ education, and of course we’re grateful for that. I mean, this meeting is at an extraordinary time where, you know, many of our nations are looking for the days beyond the pandemic. We’ve got access to vaccines. Communities are starting to get to the stage that they can open up. But we know right around the world that that is not the circumstances in which so many are living for many countries. The height of the pandemic, illness, and disease is still with them. So, I can understand that each of the leaders at the G7 has felt very strongly the importance of discussing and collaborating to get vaccines out there and to get economic growth, as well as to deal with some of the longer-term issues that, you know, education and putting money into education now makes a difference, too. And then of course the challenge of climate change is there very clearly, and a number of groups have gathered in Cornwall today, protest groups of various dimensions, but a number of them have been very clearly putting the climate change agenda to leaders.
MR. IGNATIUS: One of the interesting aspects of this year’s G7 is that Prime Minister Johnson invited Australia as a guest observer, as it were, along with India and South Korea. Do you think that’s a good idea? And I’m wondering whether you think the G7 really needs to be expanded. We already have a G20, but do we need something that’s intermediate in a sense that would bring Australia in as a regular member?
MS. GILLARD: Well, I guess from the perspective of my nation, irrespective of who’s in government, we’ve always taken the view that if there’s a gathering of leaders where we can make a difference and put a perspective about what ought to be happening globally, then we should be there. And I’m sure Prime Minister Morrison is very pleased with being invited to the G7. I, you know, believe that each of these bodies can have their role. The G20 was pivotal to the economic coordination that was needed in the face of the global financial crisis, the huge economic crash of 2008. And so, you know, I would want to see the world continuing to invest in the G20. But it does seem to me to make sense when the G7 meets to not only have the nations who have historically been there but from time to time to include others.
MR. IGNATIUS: As we talk about the education of girls, I have a special question that’s on the minds of many Americans as we contemplate the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and that’s the future of women’s education and women’s rights generally in Afghanistan. I’m sure you’ve thought deeply about this over many years. Speak just a little bit about the concerns you have and what organizations like yours but really all of us through our governments can do to try to make sure that there are not sharp reversals for women and girls in Afghanistan.
MS. GILLARD: I do very much think about this, and I reflect back to the days that I traveled to Afghanistan. As prime minister, I went on more than one occasion. We of course had Australian troops there in the NATO-ISAF coalition, the broad coalition that was fighting in Afghanistan, and number of Australians lost their lives in Afghanistan during those years.
At the same time, we were contributing to aid and development works, including to girls’ education. And in the years since, through the Global Partnership for Education, I’ve seen, you know, things happen in Afghanistan that make a real difference. Afghanistan’s been a long-term GPE partner. We’ve been investing in education there, including in facilities like secondary schools for girls where the teaching workforce are female because families are more likely to send their schools to school, particularly adolescent girls, if they will be taught in an environment where there are only women present. We’ve been putting the case throughout Afghanistan for ensuring that girls are allowed to participate in school and not kept at home. Yes, it’s very distressing to think that those hard-won gains could be pushed backwards. And I think, as we contemplate the future of Afghanistan, of course we as a global community have to step up in the aid and development work that can make a difference and can help shape the future there. I don’t think that we should conclude that somehow this is all hopeless now. I do think active engagement, questing engagement that enables resources to be brought to bear for things like girls’ education can make a difference. And that’s been our experience at GPE.
MR. IGNATIUS: I want to ask you one more question about the G7. A major commitment from the Biden administration was its offer of 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. That’s been matched by other G7 nations. It’s a significant sign of a commitment to greater health equity around the world. But I’m curious what you think needs to be done beyond that. If we see this as the beginning of a greater commitment by the developed countries to the whole world’s health and security, what are the next things that would be on your agenda?
MS. GILLARD: There is a lot to be done here. I mean urgently getting vaccines out around the world is the first step, and so I am very pleased to see the announcements that have been made at the G7. I mean, we all know that if a large part of the world remains unvaccinated and consequently there’s large amounts of virus in circulation, they are the conditions that can lead to virus mutation. And of course, the horror story there would be a virus mutation that enables it to escape current vaccines. So, this is in all of our interests in the most hard-headed sense, let alone the moral sense about wanting to do the best by humanity in general. But this is not going to be one shot. It’s not just going to be getting vaccines around the world now. We are going to have to, in the years to come, be in a position where vaccines can continue to be distributed. That requires some complex thinking about where manufacturing capacity is going to be, how that can be developed and realized, supported and sustained so that it is there to enable vaccines that have to be tweaked over time because of mutations to be made available quickly.
As important as the vaccines are, it’s not all about vaccines. There’s also been development in therapeutics which have, in countries that have had access to them, meant that someone who gets a very severe version of the disease is more likely to survive it. In countries like the U.K., Australia, and the U.S., the death rate of people who ended up in hospital, ended up on ventilation has gone down over time because therapeutics have come on [unclear]. There is of course the agenda about continuing to invest in the further development of therapeutics and making sure that they too are equitably distributed.
MR. IGNATIUS: I have a couple of questions for you as a former prime minister of Australia. Starting with China, just reading back a little bit, I see that when you were prime minister, China is--for every Australian prime minister in recent years was a key issue--you did some things that upset the Chinese. Working with President Obama to station Marines in Darwin is one that we remember. And also, if I’m not mistaken, you were early to ban Huawei from your networks in Australia. But at the same time, you tried to keep working with China on some mutual goals. I want to ask you, as you reflect on your time as prime minister and what’s happened since then, whether you think it’s possible for Australia or indeed for any democratic country these days to take a middle path with China, or whether that’s become more difficult or that the Chinese have become more aggressive and assertive in ways that make it harder to make the compromises that you might otherwise want?
MS. GILLARD: I think this is a more difficult world in all sorts of ways. One of the things that’s possibly made it more difficult is if you live in our region of the world, then understanding China’s long-term strategy is pivotal to your leadership of your nation, but so is understanding the United States’ long-term strategy. And at the risk of making a partisan comment, one of the things that I think was very difficult for Australia to assess and calibrate, and indeed many other countries in the region during the years of the Trump administration, was what was the plan, what was the strategy, what was driving it. President Obama made very clear that he wanted to pivot to Asia. Now people will have their criticisms about how successful the pivot was and whether the full promise of it was delivered. But at least the strategic calculus was clear.
And so, I think first and foremost, the Biden administration obviously understands all of this, and it will be very clear about its strategic calculus in the region. With that clarity, then nations like Australia can make decisions. They know where China’s going to go. They know what the U.S. is trying to do. Obviously, we’re a long-term ally of the U.S., but we have to make our decisions, living in our region of the world, as a nation state. And for Australia, I think this will always be a mix of standing up for our values and things that are in Australia’s interests, standing alongside the U.S. on alliance relationships like having the marines train in Darwin, but also seeking to constructively engage with China diplomatically, economically, people to people, in education, at depth, to try and have the best possible mutual understanding and the best possible relationship.
MR. IGNATIUS: When I was in Australia several years ago, Julia, I wrote a column saying Australia had a problem, that its heart was with the United States, but its wallet was in Asia, close to China. Is that fair? And is that just something you’re going to have to live with?
MS. GILLARD: A little bit fair and a little bit unfair. A little bit unfair to the United States in the sense that the economic relationship we have with the United States, particularly by the time you calibrate in investment as well as trading goods and services, is a very deep and strong relationship. But it’s right in the sense that, you know, a huge percentage of our exports obviously goes to our own region of the world. Indeed, a very sizeable percentage goes to China itself.
And I, you know, think, yes, that means Australia has to think these things through. But actually, so does the whole world. You know, not every nation is as deeply economically engaged with China as Australia is. But the global economy is a very interconnected economy. The U.S. economy is interconnected with the Chinese economy. This is a different context. I mean, I think people throw around the terminology Cold War from time to time. But a very big difference from the old days of the Cold War of the U.S. and the Soviet Union as way back then economies weren’t interconnected. I mean, what happened in the Soviet economy had no real ramifications for the United States. That is not where anybody is with China today.
So, we do need a new set of tools and some different ways of thinking rather than just scrubbing off some, you know, Cold War rhetoric and thinking that it’s going to fit current circumstances.
MR. IGNATIUS: That’s well said. Another question for an ex-prime minister, President Biden meets next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s a meeting of some significance given recent Russian aggressive actions. And I’m wondering what your measure would be for success of that meeting. What would you like to see come out of it?
MS. GILLARD: I think in an engagement with President Putin, ultimately, you know, President Biden will do this, I’m sure: Stand his ground and make his case very clear. And you know, hopefully what comes out of it is a way of continuing to press the issue that it’s not just strong words and nothing moves forward but strong words hopefully with a pathway to keep pushing the issues forward. I don’t underestimate the difficulties of doing that. But, you know, at the end of the day I think everybody in the world would probably realize that ultimately President Putin is someone who respects strength and will only respond if issues are put pretty plainly and with some force in the diplomatic exchanges with him.
MR. IGNATIUS: And the last question for you today on the day the world’s leaders are meeting for the G7 conference, the Biden’s administration’s theme has been that America is back. It’s back with traditional leadership role. I’m curious whether you and others you speak with in Australia and around the world feel that that’s entirely so, or there remains a concern that the sharp populist explosion that created the Trump presidency remains a concern that going forward you’re going to worry about.
MS. GILLARD: I think around the world people still worry about, you know, U.S. politics, the hyper partisanship in the U.S., the seeming continuing inability for Congress to come together even over national interests, goals, and what that might mean for long-term electoral prospects, not necessarily the return of President Trump himself but that politics clearly hasn’t completely vanished out of the U.S. landscape. And so, I think allies and friends of the U.S. around the world are concerned about that and would obviously want to see a United States that is more unified and more able to get big things done with political consensus from if not everyone, at least enough of both sides of the aisle. So, some of the things that the U.S. has been famous for in the past, finding those compromises, that that can come back into more political fashion than it’s been in recent years.
Having said that, I think the Biden administration has obviously been welcomed with open arms around the world because people know that this is an administration where what you see is what you get. And when President Biden speaks, that there will be clarity, there will be follow through, the U.S. will have a clear strategy, and you don’t have to worry about unpredictable reversals in policy or, you know, odd things happening, if I can use that terminology.
You know, as important as the U.S. is--and it is incredibly important--obviously, the Trump administration and where the U.S. has been has been one big factor in the world. There are other big factors changing the world. We’ve talked about one, the comparative strength of China and its diplomatic outlook; of course, how technology is continuing to remake information streams, the power of technology companies, the remaking of the world of work. All of these things are being experienced by nations everywhere.
And so, I think how the U.S. navigates this new environment--so the U.S. is back--but back in an environment that is complex, fragmented, and where showing American leadership is, you know, not as easy as, you know, it might look, because every issue is a complicated one. The pandemic is complicated. Climate change is complicated. The ongoing structures of the world in terms of diplomatic architecture are complicated. The Geopolitics is completed, and so on.
MR. IGNATIUS: Prime Minister Julia Gillard, thank you for joining us on a big day, the G7 Summit, and a big day for your Global Partnership for Education with significant pledges. We hope that continues. We’re really grateful to you for joining us today on Washington Post Live.
MS. GILLARD: Thank you very much. Great to have been with you.
