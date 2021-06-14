I'd like to be more optimistic than I am. I worry that the Taliban had been playing the long game, but again, as I said at the outset, potentially, if we kept 4- to 6,000 American troops there for the foreseeable future, there could have been more stability. But at what price, and would that have really fundamentally changed the nature of Afghan society? It has not changed as much as I think most of us would have liked to have seen 20 years into this war, and again, I'm hoping--I'm hoping for the best, but I don't want to be naïve about the long-term prospects of what that Afghan residual forces may look like.