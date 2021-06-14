MR. VAN HALEN: Yeah. I mean, I'm sure there may be things unknowingly like maybe in some things that I do that may sound Van Halen-y, you know, but yeah. I really just straight up just tried to be myself on this, and I didn't want to try and, you know, be the guy to go like, "Hey, if you want to get your Van Halen fix, come here." You know, if anything, I wanted to do the exact opposite, and I think it's funny to see now that the album has been out for a couple days, I've noticed in some reviews where it's like, you know, the good, you know, "It's a cool album," and then like the bad, "It's not a Van Halen album." And it's like that's like biting into an apple and going like, "Well, it's good, but it's not an orange," and it's like, "Well, you shouldn't have gone there if you wanted the orange," you know. So, it's a funny demerit on something that kind of doesn't really fit in the orbit of it.