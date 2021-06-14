Register for the program here.

Wolfgang Van Halen is a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist. When he was 16, he joined Van Halen, playing bass alongside his father, Eddie and uncle, Alex. Now 30, he’s embarking on a solo career with his first album, “Mammoth WVH.” On Monday, June 14 at 2:00pm ET, the one-man-band joins Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers to discuss his hard-rock debut, his experience playing in Van Halen and Tremonti, and how he is creating his own legacy.

Wolfgang Van Halen

First impressions last a lifetime. Wolfgang Van Halen has prepared a lifetime to make his first impression with his solo band Mammoth WVH. The songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist worked tirelessly on material that would become his debut album - scheduled for release in 2021 via EX1 Records as a part of his partnership with Explorer1 Music Group. Playing every instrument and singing each and every note, his music presents a personal and powerful perspective, balancing memorable hooks and tight technicality. As many times as audiences have experienced his talent alongside the likes of Tremonti, Clint Lowery, and of course, Van Halen, Wolfgang prepares to step into the spotlight with his own brand - Mammoth WVH - for the very first time now.