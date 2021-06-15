MR. LAFFOLEY: So, I think it's really about understanding, as Sylvia says, that we are the minority people on an ocean planet, and therefore, if we're going to solve the climate challenges and the biodiversity challenges, the ocean is a massive part of that. So, it is about better protecting the ocean. It's about better managing the ocean, and it's about setting aside areas, Hope Spots, marine-protected areas, where we take the pressure off, and what I think is incredible, even in 2021, is if you take the pressure off the ocean, it still bounces back, and that gives us reason for hope because the ocean supports us both through climate regulation, but it supports hundreds of millions, if not billions of people in their daily lives. And so, these are the sorts of calls that we've been making on G7 leaders to listen to the ocean, to not be dominated by what's happening on land, but to realize that the ocean is, as Sylvia says, the blue heart of the planet and really the heart of the solution if we're going to get things right moving forwards.