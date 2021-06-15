Register for the program here.

With the acceleration of global warming, plastic pollution and destructive fishing practices, the health of the planet’s most important life-giving resource is imperiled. Washington Post Live, in partnership with Rolex, will spotlight the world’s oceans crisis and examine innovative ideas and solutions for keeping our oceans clean and working towards bluer communities around the globe. Join the conversation on Tuesday, June 15 at 10:00am ET with special guest Sylvia Earle, president & chair of Mission Blue.

Sylvia Earle

Provided by Mission Blue / The Sylvia Earle Alliance.

Sylvia Earle is President and Chairman of Mission Blue / The Sylvia Earle Alliance. She is a National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, and is called Her Deepness by the New Yorker and the New York Times, Living Legend by the Library of Congress, and first Hero for the Planet by Time Magazine. She is an oceanographer, explorer, author and lecturer with experience as a field research scientist, government official, and director for several corporate and non-profit organizations.