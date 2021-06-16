Register for the program here.

Chuck Robbins is the chair and CEO of Cisco, a Silicon Valley-based tech company that is one of the largest and most influential software and hardware businesses in the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cisco’s Webex was the leading video conferencing and cloud service used by businesses and governments around the globe to help more people work from home. As the Biden administration looks to modernize digital infrastructure, Cisco is building rural broadband solutions to bridge the digital divide and is investing in new cybersecurity technologies to prevent cybercrime as companies move towards hybrid work. Join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius with Robbins to discuss the future of work, the future of the internet and the cost of cybersecurity on Wednesday, June 16 at 9:00am ET.

Chuck Robbins

Chuck Robbins is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco. He assumed the role of CEO on July 26, 2015 and was elected Chairman of the Board on December 11, 2017.

As Chairman and CEO, Chuck is focused on helping companies, cities and countries around the world as they look to Cisco to connect, secure and automate their organizations for a digital-first world.

Over his 20 years at Cisco, he has served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations, where he led the Worldwide Sales and Partner Organizations, and helped drive and execute many of the company’s investment areas and strategy shifts; Senior Vice President of The Americas, Cisco’s largest geographic region; Senior Vice President of U.S. Enterprise, Commercial and Canada; Senior Vice President of U.S. Commercial Sales; and Segment Vice President, U.S. and Canada channel organization, where he was instrumental in helping build the industry’s most powerful partner program.

Prior to joining Cisco, Chuck held management positions at Bay Networks and Ascend Communications.

Chuck is on the Board of Directors for BlackRock; Chairman Emeritus of the US-Japan Business Council; a Member of the International Business Council for the World Economic Forum; on the Board of Directors for the Business Roundtable; a Board of Trustees member for the Ford Foundation; a Member of the American Heart Association’s CEO Roundtable; a member of the International Council for the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University; a member of the 2019 class of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences; and a Vice Chair on the Corporate Fund Board for the Kennedy Center.

Chuck holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a computer science concentration from the University of North Carolina.