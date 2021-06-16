Chuck Robbins
Provided by Cisco.
Chuck Robbins is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco. He assumed the role of CEO on July 26, 2015 and was elected Chairman of the Board on December 11, 2017.
As Chairman and CEO, Chuck is focused on helping companies, cities and countries around the world as they look to Cisco to connect, secure and automate their organizations for a digital-first world.
Over his 20 years at Cisco, he has served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations, where he led the Worldwide Sales and Partner Organizations, and helped drive and execute many of the company’s investment areas and strategy shifts; Senior Vice President of The Americas, Cisco’s largest geographic region; Senior Vice President of U.S. Enterprise, Commercial and Canada; Senior Vice President of U.S. Commercial Sales; and Segment Vice President, U.S. and Canada channel organization, where he was instrumental in helping build the industry’s most powerful partner program.
Prior to joining Cisco, Chuck held management positions at Bay Networks and Ascend Communications.
Chuck is on the Board of Directors for BlackRock; Chairman Emeritus of the US-Japan Business Council; a Member of the International Business Council for the World Economic Forum; on the Board of Directors for the Business Roundtable; a Board of Trustees member for the Ford Foundation; a Member of the American Heart Association’s CEO Roundtable; a member of the International Council for the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University; a member of the 2019 class of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences; and a Vice Chair on the Corporate Fund Board for the Kennedy Center.
Chuck holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a computer science concentration from the University of North Carolina.