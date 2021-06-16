The second is the quashing of dissent, and you've done a lot of great reporting about this, and the Post has done a lot of great reporting about this. But in the book, there's a part where Alex Azar wants to say on "Fox and Friends" that things are good, which they really weren't, but he wants to add that things could change rapidly. Not only was that cut, but he was prohibited from going on "Fox and Friends." And not only that, he was prohibited from doing media for 45 days. So, we have a situation where we have a major global pandemic, and the Department of Health and Human Services is cut off from talking to the press and talking to the public by the White House. That's a quashing of a dissent because it didn't fit with the narrative that President Trump wanted, and you can look at that example. You can look at what happened with Nancy Messonnier. You can look at the approach to the FDA or the CDC, but at a time when we didn't really know what was going on and we needed to learn, quashing the dissent of anybody who said I've got a different view is incredibly dangerous and I think was a disservice.