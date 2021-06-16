Secondly, there's a lot of analysis going on and a lot of speculation around what is the work world going to look like as we come out of the pandemic, and there is a recent survey that I saw that said 58 percent of workers say that in any given month, they're going to work eight days, at least eight days from home. So, you have sort of half the workforce saying they're going to work almost half the time from home, which means that 98 percent of the meetings that we have in the future are going to include a remote attendee, which means that these platforms have to be designed to support. That's what we're talking about hybrid work, and there's a role for them to play, these platforms like Webex to play, where they drive inclusivity in these discussions, and so a lot of what we're doing is building technology and capabilities into this so that every person feels like they're involved in the discussion, every person feels equal in the discussion. And this is really difficult because for all of us who have been in a meeting where there's eight people in a conference room and there are three people remote, those three people remote might as well not be in the meeting, historically.