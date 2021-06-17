Register for the program here.

President Biden is on the first foreign trip of his administration, which includes a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ben Rhodes, a former top national security advisor and close confidant to then-President Barack Obama, has been in the room with Putin before. In his new book “After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made,” Rhodes explores why he thinks democracy is being threatened in America and abroad by recounting meetings with political leaders, activists, and dissidents. Join Washington Post columnist David Ignatius for an examination of U.S. foreign policy and what can be done to curb the influence of nationalism and authoritarianism across the globe on Thursday, June 17 at 9:00am ET.

Ben Rhodes

Ben Rhodes is a writer, political commentator, and national security analyst. He is currently a contributor for NBC News and MSNBC; co-host of Pod Save the World; a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama; and chair of National Security Action, which he co-founded with Jake Sullivan in 2018. From 2009-2017, Ben served as a Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama. In that capacity, he participated in all of President Obama’s key decisions, and oversaw the President’s national security communications, speechwriting, and public diplomacy. He is the author of the upcoming book, “After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made,” and the New York Times bestseller, “The World As It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House.” His work has also been published in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and Foreign Affairs. A native New Yorker, Ben has a B.A. from Rice University and an M.F.A from New York University.