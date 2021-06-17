We’ll assess how far we’ve come in 50 years and how much further we can go in the next 50. Join U.S. health officials and advocates on Thursday, June 17 for a conversation half a century in the making.
Ned E. Sharpless, MD
Provided by the National Cancer Institute.
Norman E. “Ned” Sharpless, M.D., was officially sworn in as the 15th director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on October 17, 2017. Prior to his appointment, Dr. Sharpless served as the director of the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina (UNC), a position he held since 2014.
Dr. Sharpless was a Morehead Scholar at UNC–Chapel Hill and received his undergraduate degree in mathematics. He went on to pursue his medical degree from the UNC School of Medicine, graduating with honors and distinction in 1993. He then completed his internal medicine residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital and a hematology/oncology fellowship at Dana-Farber/Partners Cancer Care, both of Harvard Medical School in Boston.
After 2 years on the faculty at Harvard Medical School, he joined the faculty of the UNC School of Medicine in the Departments of Medicine and Genetics in 2002. He became the Wellcome Professor of Cancer Research at UNC in 2012.
Dr. Sharpless is a member of the Association of American Physicians and the American Society for Clinical Investigation, and is a Fellow of the Academy of the American Association of Cancer Research. He has authored more than 160 original scientific papers, reviews, and book chapters, and is an inventor on 10 patents. He cofounded two clinical-stage biotechnology companies: G1 Therapeutics and Sapere Bio (formerly HealthSpan Diagnostics).
Dr. Sharpless served as Acting Commissioner for Food and Drugs at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for 7 months in 2019, before returning to the NCI directorship.
Andrew Kaczynski
Provided by CNN.
Andrew Kaczynski is the senior editor and founding member of CNN’s KFILE — the leading investigation team for the social, mobile generation. KFILE is widely praised as a “scoop team,” known for breaking news by scouring the internet through research, fact checking, and investigative reporting. Kaczynski and KFILE have exposed some of the most controversial statements, deceptions and hypocrisies from politicians -- both in office and on the campaign trail including uncovering interviews of Donald Trump’s controversial comments on Howard Stern’s Show.
Kaczynski comes to CNN from BuzzFeed, where he started as a political reporter in 2011. He quickly built a reputation at a young age for unearthing newsworthy archival videos, many of which later went viral. Notable scoops include the revelation that Donald Trump expressed support for the Iraq War in 2002 and evidence Kentucky Senator Rand Paul plagiarized speeches.
Kaczynski has been named to Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30: Media” list for 2017. His use of social media has earned him many awards, including The Daily Beast’s 2013 “Beast Best” award for his Twitter Feed and New York Magazine’s 13th most influential Tweeter in New York Ci
Yasmeen Abutaleb
Provided by The Washington Post.
Yasmeen Abutaleb joined The Washington Post in 2019 as a national reporter covering health policy, with a focus on the Department of Health and Human Services, health policy on Capitol Hill and health care in politics. She previously covered health care for Reuters, with a focus on the Affordable Care Act, federal health programs and drug pricing. In 2016, Yasmeen was a lead reporter on a five-part series that examined the rising threat of antibiotic-resistant infections and the inability of the government and health-care industry to address the problem. Yasmeen has also reported in depth on the opioid crisis, changes to Medicaid and political influence on health policies.