In 1999, Brown was named the winner of the annual prize for non-deadline reporting awarded by the American Society of Newspaper Editors. She received the award for five narratives, including a profile of a school superintendent and a narrative called “The Accused,” about two young boys wrongly accused of murder in Chicago. That narrative also won the 1999 Salute to Excellence First Place feature award from the National Association of Black Journalists. She has won the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association awards for education reporting, public service and team series. She received a 2005 NABJ Salute to Excellence third-place award for “Tight Corner,” a feature using dialogue to capture the life in a D.C. corner store. In 2006, Brown’s story entitled “Mr. Wonderful” won first place and the Best-in-the-Show Award for daily writing from the Virginia Press Association. The story also won first place in the 2006 Excellence-In-Feature-Writing Contest for Narrative Features from the American Association of Sunday and Feature Editors. In 2007, Brown won first place in the NABJ magazine investigative category for a story in The Post magazine called "To Catch a Killer" unraveling a woman’s quest to find her sons’ killers. Brown was a Washington Post Media Fellow at Duke University.