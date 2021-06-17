And he has just a ton of experience that can sometimes lead to contradictory lessons, the accumulated experience you have, and I think what I sense this week is him melding together this world view, this view about personal relationships, this kind of innate confidence in America, and this set of experiences that leads him to believe "It's worth testing a Putin meeting. I can bring along the allies to deal with the challenge of China." And what we're beginning to see is, I think, what will become an increasingly familiar Biden presidency, which is one that is again very much driven by his instincts, his gut, his personal relationships with people, and this kind of insistence that America is in a better position than maybe we actually are, again, which I say with some admiration. It's not a critique. It's kind of the job of being a politician. But it's been fascinating to watch as someone who saw him as vice president. Again, to understand the weight of every single decision coming to your desk, that's totally unique experience, and you can feel him getting more accustomed to that. I don't even know if "comfortable" is the right word but accustomed to that.