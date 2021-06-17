MR. KACZYNSKI: Yes. There are so many hidden costs to childhood cancer. Everybody, you know, talks about insurance, okay? But it’s not just insurance. I’m very fortunate that I had very good insurance through CNN, and the biggest financial burden and cost for us was having to get up and move our lives to Boston, which was extremely expensive. But there are all these other costs associated with it. Caring for a sick child or, you know, if your child finishes cares, a disabled child, a child that has to do physical therapy--Francesca spent months of her life just sitting on her back in a hospital bed. There are these huge costs that you deal with. You know, they’re not just financial. They’re obviously the emotional. But you have to get up and move for care immediately if you want to give your kid the best shot. Parents have to quit their job. It is a full-time job to care for a child with cancer. One of us was in the hospital with Francesca at all time. My wife had to take a--I had to walk to and from Boston Children’s twice a day. One of us spent the night in the hospital every night. Sometimes it was my wife. Sometimes it was me. But all of these costs, I mean, if you don’t have the resources that we had are just incredibly burdensome for all these families, because GoFundMes do help. But Francesca’s care in total, she had $3 million paid out by insurance for the cost of her cancer care. And Francesca was in the hospital from September until she died on Christmas Eve. What is that? Four months. That’s $3 million. And imagine how this will financially ruin someone who doesn’t--if they don’t have insurance, if they don’t have good insurance. You have to deal with all of the costs of taking leave or quitting your job, and then you have to deal with the costs that are just associated with it, which is just going to and from the hospital, moving for care, and I mean everything else. If you have other kids, you have to find people to watch them while you care for the kid. It’s emotionally, it’s financially just this huge burden on all of these families.