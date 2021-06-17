Now, Dick Rowland, what I did in the story that ran just a couple weeks ago is I went back in the past to find out who Dick Rowland was. So, again, he's a teenager. He had been adopted by a Black family in Greenwood, and a lot of his family members who are still living today say that Dick Rowland and Sarah Page were actually in love. Like, they were starstruck teenagers, and it may have been the case that after this massacre, they escaped. Dick Rowland is taken out of Tulsa. He survives the massacre, and later on, the family member said that Dick Rowland and Sarah Page got married and lived in Kansas City or somewhere. And he may have changed his name, and certainly, she changed her name. But this is what's great about the story. It all started with this love between these two teenagers. We don't know what happened on the elevator, but she--I mean, it could have been a love story, so that's what I found out.