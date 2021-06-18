My dad, in addition to being born in a federal prison, he didn't know who his father was until he was almost a teenager. In the book, I write about asking my dad what's the most money he ever wasted, and without missing a beat, my dad said--he said something like, you know, $1,500 in 1986. I said, "What did you spend that on?" He's like, "That's how much I had to pay to put my father in the ground after he died because no one else would." And in that moment, I realized that for me to expect my father to be the kind of dad I wanted him to be, that was an unrealistic expectation. You can't be what you can't see, and my dad in addition to not knowing who his dad was, he wasn't surrounded by other positive male role models in the 1950s in South Carolina. He just didn't have them.