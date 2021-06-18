But I also think it's political in the sense that sort of apotheosis of all of this would be the election of Barack Obama as president, and I think many White people were happy about that. There's no question that many of them were happy about that, but there were many who were unhappy about it and many, I think, who were happy about it at the time, but when they actually began to see him exercise power and to see a First Family who's Black and cousins and their friends all that may have had some second thoughts because that's--you know, it's one thing to have a Black person in a place, but to see that person begin to transform understandings about a place, the environment they're in, then that is discomforting to people. And there was a backlash, and I think we're still living with that. I think there are people who have not gotten over.