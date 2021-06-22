An industry leader in accessible luxury handbags, accessories, footwear and apparel, Rebecca Minkoff’s playful and subtly edgy designs can be spotted around the world on young women and celebrities alike. Rebecca Minkoff is a global brand with a wide range of apparel, handbags, footwear, jewelry and accessories (including tech) as well as men’s accessories under the label Uri Minkoff. The brand has two domestic retail stores, eight international locations, and is distributed in over 900 stores worldwide. In 2011, Rebecca won industry recognition when she was awarded the Breakthrough Designer Award from the Accessories Council. She is an active member of the CFDA and supports multiple philanthropies including Jessica Seinfeld’s non-profit, Good+Foundation. Rebecca is also a member of the first-ever New York State Council on Women and Girls, in the company of other female industry leaders including Refinery29 founder Christene Barberich, SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan and Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert. Rebecca Minkoff created The Female Founder Collective, a network of businesses led by women, supporting women. The mission is to enable and empower female owned and led businesses to positively impact our communities, both socially and economically. The community of the collective will enable women to connect with other women in order to give vetted resources around capital, growing their business and operating more efficiently.