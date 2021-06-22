I think the other example that I make--and I get extreme when I make these examples just to paint a better picture, but we have to stick our necks out. Human progress is never made by someone being scared. If we look at women's right to vote or rights to our bodies, if you look at what those women have gone through--beaten, jailed, disconnected from society--they had to take a risk. If we want that raise or we want that more equal work-life balance, if that even exists, or we want that promotion, the cavalry is not coming for us. We have to own our destiny and stuck our necks out because what we do now not only changes our path for ourselves but for the women behind this. I encourage women, stick your neck out. Susan Fowler stuck her neck out at Uber. Look at the changes that have been made in the industry since then, and so I think that there's so many incredible examples of women who were very scared. It doesn't mean they didn't have fear, but they said, "You know what? My neck is going out, and it's going to be uncomfortable, but I'm going to make some change."