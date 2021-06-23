Jonathan Nez
Provided by Navajo Nation.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was born in Tuba City, Arizona and raised in Shonto, Arizona on the Navajo Nation. He began his current term as President of the Navajo Nation on January 15, 2019 along with Vice President Myron Lizer. Since taking office, the Nez-Lizer Administration continues to advocate and support the priorities of the Navajo people, based on numerous meetings that took place in over 70 Navajo communities across the Navajo Nation.
President Nez has two children with his wife, Phefelia Nez. He is the son of John H. Nez and Mabel H. Nez. His grandfather, H.T. Donald, was the former Navajo Nation Council Delegate for Shonto Chapter, and his grandmother was Mae Donald from Shonto.
President Nez is of the Áshįįhí Clan (Salt People) and born for the Ta’neeszahnii Clan (Tangle clan). His maternal grandfather’s clan is Tódích’íi’nii Clan (Bitter Water Clan) and his paternal grandfather’s clan is the Táchii’nii Clan (Red-Running-Into-The-Water Clan).
Before his presidency, he served as Vice President of the Navajo Nation from 2015 to January 2019. He has also served as the Shonto Chapter Vice President, as a member of the Navajo Nation Council representing the chapters of Shonto, Oljato, Tsah Bi Kin and Navajo Mountain, and as a member of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors for District 1 in Arizona.
President Nez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and a Masters of Public Administration, both from Northern Arizona University.