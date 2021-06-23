SEN. ROUNDS: It's one possibility. We've actually sent three letters to the attorney general. We started with four of us last March. About three weeks later, we sent a similar letter with almost 20. We've got 26 members that have signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. We didn't want to have an investigation get lost in the change from one administration to another, and when I visited with Merrick Garland, when his nomination was up before the Senate, I wanted to visit with him about his role as attorney general with regard to investigating monopolies and so forth. We made it clear that we just didn't want this to be dropped, and two things, first of all, if there were violations of antitrust, we wanted to have them pursued, which meant you had to do the investigations or continue the investigations that were already going on. Second of all, if they weren't violating antitrust laws, then we've got some major problems with the legislation that's on the books today, and we wanted to be able to look at what we had to do to reinvigorate those because clearly, it's not working fairly for the producers, and also, the consumers are paying an inordinately high price at the supermarket, which reduces demand for our producers.