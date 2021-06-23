MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, we are very much looking forward to hearing your perspective.
I want to start with a tough question. The Navajo Nation was particularly hard hit last spring and summer by the coronavirus, at one point having the highest infection rate in the country. What were the factors contributing to that extraordinary high infection rate?
PRES. NEZ: Well, let me first say that the Indian Health Services under the Department of Health and Human Services, has been underfunded since the inception of the IHS, and because of that, we've seen some issues in our health care system, not just for Navajo Nation but all the tribes throughout the country. Of course, we do have high rates of health issues here on the Navajo Nation, and of course, you see that in places where there's a large percentage of people of color. You've got high rates of diabetes. You've got heart problems and many other health issues like cancer.
I think one item that not many people know is that there are over 500 open uranium mines here on our Navajo Nation that contribute to high percentages of cancer, be it breathing it in downwinders, drinking the contaminated water, and that's just one example of many health problems that we have, and that contributed to a high number of our people having some difficulties with the virus. We also have lost over 1,300 of our Navajo people to this pandemic.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: What were the main impediments to curbing it?
PRES. NEZ: Well, the main impediments was--you know, another statistic I like to bring up that people just don't know, 30 to 40 percent of our Navajo people don't have running water, believe it or not. This is right in the middle of the most powerful country in the world, and yet our people still have to haul water, and yet CDC tells us wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands with soap and water. And sometimes our people prioritize their water when they have to bring water from maybe 30-, 50-mile round trip, even more, to bring water to their homes. They use it first for their animals because that sustains life, and then what's next is our farms and then drinking water, consumption. Then whatever is left over is for personal hygiene, and at that point, there's nothing left over to do this washing hands protocol. That's just one of many other examples I can bring up today, but I think that's one of the biggest.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: President Nez, you took the words right out of my mouth. I was actually in your wonderful landscape in December 2019, right before the pandemic, writing about that 30 percent of people who live without houses and don't have running water.
When you think about this, obviously, the handwashing contributed to the difficulties of combatting the virus, but in a broader term, is this lack of running water a public health crisis in itself?
PRES. NEZ: It's been a public health crisis for a very long time, and it seems like there's some light at the end of the tunnel here with the CARES Act funding that was appropriated as well as the American Rescue Plan Act. We just asked Congress to pass the infrastructure bill as well, and I think with those resources, we can get our Navajo people running water.
Of course, we'll need electricity because you need electricity to pull water into various parts of our Nation as well and broadband telecommunication, but in regards to infrastructure, that is a big need on the Navajo Nation.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, I think it would be interesting for our viewers if you describe just a tiny bit more what I saw when I was there about how people live, often five miles up an isolated road.
PRES. NEZ: Right. 27,000 square miles of land. We're the biggest--land-wise, biggest tribe in the country, almost 400,000 Navajo citizens, and we're very rural. I mean, of course, you have Navajo people who live in a high-populated area, but the majority of our citizens live in the most rural parts of our Nation. And to get them water, it will take a lot of effort.
Plus, we have to deal with the bureaucracy of the federal government. As you may or may not know, we have to jump through a lot of hoops before we even get infrastructure from one area to the next. A lot of federal agencies oversee the Navajo Nation. In order for us to get a right-of-way, we have to work with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the BIA. In order for us to get environmental clearance, we have to work with the U.S. EPA. In order for us to, you know, pave a road, we have to deal with a lot of these bureaucracies.
Right now, we are hopeful with this new administration. We have sent our recommendations for some federal policy changes and regulation changes so that projects can get done a lot quicker.
With the CARES Act, we saw a lot of lessons learned. With the CARES Act, we had a short amount of time to get these projects done, and only half of what was allocated to us was put into infrastructure development because we just didn't have enough time to jump through all these hoops. But we did with the other half issue out direct payments and put into the pockets of our Navajo citizens because they were having some difficulty throughout this public health emergency.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Despite these enormous structural and bureaucratic challenges, you've had the most extraordinary successful vaccination campaign. Can you tell us the secret of that success and how you motivated people to get, I think, to 70 percent vaccination rate? Is that correct?
PRES. NEZ: Right, right. Well, Frances, I've gotten a lot of questions about what the secret is, and I tell everybody, and I'll tell you and your viewers that there is really no secret. We just follow the public health experts' protocols, their recommendations to get past this pandemic: one--these four things--wear your mask; social distancing; washing your hands with soap and water--and we did hand out a lot of hand sanitizers to our Navajo people because of the water shortage--and four, stay home. And just continuously getting our Navajo people updated on what's happening not just on Navajo but all across the country and all over the world, to let them know that we are all in this together. We call them the "five-finger beings," BÃla'ashla'ii Dine'Ã, and based on that, we're so interconnected now, more so than ever before, and so we need others around us, other jurisdictions around us to work together to bring these numbers down.
Here on the Navajo Nation, leaders were out there on the front lines, shoulder to shoulder, with our warriors, our lady warriors, our first responders, our frontline workers, and just letting the Navajo people know that just following through these--following on these protocols, we will be able to get through this pandemic. And that's what I commend about the Navajo people. They listen to our public health professionals, our doctors, and our first responders.
It wasn't a political statement to wear a mask here. It wasn't about individualism. It was about the greater good. It was about your neighbor, your family, your Nation, and so even today, Frances, we still have a mask mandate in following through on that right now while the rest of this country threw away their masks because of how hard hit we were here on the Navajo Nation. We're taking our steps slowly to reopen the Navajo Nation.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: I listened to interviews with you going back to earlier last year, and I do want to dig a little bit deeper on this topic. You from the very beginning talked about the shared history, overcoming traumas, building resilience, and working as a community. Is that something that you deliberately did in order to build a sense of confidence around these public health messages?
PRES. NEZ: We challenged our Navajo people to pass our Way of Life teaching, our cultural teaching, our language to the younger generation because most of them were at home during this pandemic, and so we had to do that ourselves here with the Navajo government. We embraced our Way of Life teaching.
One teaching that I've heard since I was young was that the Hero Twins came in at the onset of Navajo life and fought off these monsters that we called old age, hunger, and poverty, those types of monsters, and I utilized that way of thinking to get the support of our elders. This is a monster that we're fighting here called COVID-19, and with any battle or any war against a monster, you've got to have weapons, and you have to have the armor. So, getting the message out there that our armor is the vaccination, the weapons are these protocols that we're being encouraged to follow, who would have known that people would embrace the weekend lockdowns in our Nation? Because they know that the safest place was at home, and utilizing our Way of Life teaching helped us, I truly believe, to get our Navajo people to listen and understand that this is just not a virus or a disease, but it's actually a monster. And monsters have plagued us throughout our history at Navajo people, and these are just modern-day monsters that we're battling today, and one of those is, yes, COVID-19. You also have alcoholism, drug addiction, depression, suicidal thoughts. And we've got to take that same effort, that same way of doing things to push back on these monsters, these modern-day monsters as we did with COVID-19.
So, I think there is a transition from utilizing this pandemic as a way to change for the good of our people because of what we went through, not just with COVID-19 but with what we went through, through our history as Navajo people, through the long walk. We even got through some other diseases like smallpox and hantavirus back in the '90s and now COVID-19, and we have also magnified that resilience of our citizens is at the forefront. And that's how we got through this, and we can get through many other challenging times.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: It's not just the Navajo. The Blackfeet Nation in Montana reported an extraordinarily high vaccination rate, I think, in late March of 95 percent, and I think some tribal leaders put that down to tribal sovereignty. Is that something you feel is important, your ability to distribute vaccines in a culturally appropriate way and through your own messaging system?
PRES. NEZ: Absolutely. You know, we received 249,605 vaccines. Navajo Nation received their vaccination the same day all the states throughout the country received it because we advocated to the federal government not to leave us behind, and today 240,395 of those vaccines have gone into the arms of our Navajo citizens, and that's 96 percent of what we received have been given. And the number of people that have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, one shot of Johnson & Johnson, 115,203.
But keep in mind these total numbers are also our Navajo citizens that live off the Navajo Nation. So, when I use that 70 percent fully vaccinated number, that's the Navajo residents, Navajo people actually living on the Navajo Nation, and who could say that throughout the country or throughout the world that they have over 70 percent of their citizens fully vaccinated but the Navajo Nation?
MS. STEAD SELLERS: This year has revealed so much in terms of health disparities and the need to develop messaging that works specifically for minority communities, whether they be Native peoples or Hispanic or Blacks. Are there lessons from your experience that you would like to see shared more widely to address these disparities in other communities?
PRES. NEZ: That's a good question, Frances. You know, we pride ourselves--I think all tribes throughout the country tell our young people to go get an education and to come back and help our people. I think that's just not Native; it's all across the country and rural communities.
But for Navajo, we do have some doctors, some physicians that are Navajo, and they actually helped us really get the message out there because a Navajo doctor speaking the Navajo language is very powerful, and utilizing our Way of Life teaching to inform our citizens about what's happening throughout this public health emergency was key.
And I can see the change that is occurring in bringing confidence to our health care system, even though it's underfunded, but that's a whole nother discussion we have to have with the federal government--more health care facilities to be constructed in Indian Country.
Frances, believe it or not, there's only one Indigenous cancer treatment facility in all of Indian Country, and that's right here on the Navajo Nation in Tuba City, Arizona, but yet Indigenous people have a high rate of cancer in their communities.
The other, we just talked about, is water and sanitation, you know, infrastructure, and I think another discussion, Frances, that we really need to talk about now is the mental health and the behavioral health that's going to be coming from our recovery after this pandemic because I have heard people come up to me and say, "President, I'm sorry. I'm the reason why COVID-19 came into my household." We have multiple generations of family members living under one roof, and they feel guilty because they came home with the virus, and some of them feel bad because their aunt, their uncle, their grandma may have passed, or they have long-term health problems. There's a lot of guilt that's going to come out of this pandemic, but we need to let our Navajo citizens know, all the citizens know, really. I think this is going to be a mental health issue for everyone throughout the country, and how do we address that? We have to come together and have a really frank discussion about healing of our people that have been directly impacted by COVID-19 through these 15, 16 months.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: You talked in the opening video about the importance of having Dr. Fauci speak out. There are now five Native Americans in Congress, including one in President Biden's cabinet. Could you explain to us the importance of representation, of being heard, and what it means to have these five representatives in Congress?
PRES. NEZ: Wow, you know, there's a turning point nationally too. Who would have thought that there would be a national holiday for addressing the end of slavery, Juneteenth. You also have the president going to Oklahoma to address the discrimination that occurred with African Americans, and with Deb Haaland's announcement yesterday about investigating the Native American boarding schools, the trauma that has come from that, that's national attention right now, and because of this national attention, I truly believe that our younger generation are listening.
And finally hearing the true accounts of our history because this--and sometimes it's not taught in our schools. If it is, it's one paragraph, maybe one page, but we're also seeing a movement throughout this country that's pushing back on racial diversity. Critical race theory is not to be taught in some areas, but here, we need to let our Navajo people understand the hardships that we've gone through throughout our history, this United States history, because that for one will help this pushback on the generational trauma and also give hope to the younger generation. And that's what these leaders in Congress are doing is bringing hope and encouraging and inspiring future Native American leaders to reach their full potential, and I see one day that the Navajo Nation will have one of our very own in the halls of Congress.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: You've had such success with vaccines, and you're talking now about embracing the past as we face the new challenges. One of the challenges we have ahead is the variants. Are they a big challenge you're worrying about with your decision to maintain the mask mandate?
PRES. NEZ: Right. You know, there was a bill that went through our Navajo Nation council to reopen our parks, our visitor destination to 100 percent, and we've been very cautious, and I think we need to continue to be cautious.
As you had mentioned, there are, I think, three or four of the variants that are here on the Navajo Nation. I do have some documents here that show that, and they have been identified here on the Navajo Nation. The UK variant, of course, is prevalent throughout the country. It's here on the Navajo Nation. We haven't had any cases of the South African variant, but we do have the Brazilian variant, four of them that have been identified. The California variant is most prevalent in the Southwest. We have 20 cases, but not one Delta variant yet. But we have heard updates that the city of Tucson has identified a Delta variant, and I believe--and it's not verified yet, but state of New Mexico has it, so we are concerned because we don't know where our visitors are coming from.
We know our people are vaccinated at about 70 percent. If we continue to wear masks, we can reopen gradually, maybe even at 50 percent for our visitors, but we also have to protect our citizens and protect our visitors from COVID-19. As our visitors know, Navajo Nation has been hit hard, and we just ask our visitors for their patience and their understanding as we keep our Nation locked down to our visitors. But I'm sure one day we will reopen and embrace our visitors back to the Navajo Nation.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Can you tell me just a little more about the cost to your economy of this slowed reopening?
PRES. NEZ: You know, surprisingly, Frances, yes, the economy has been hit here on the Navajo Nation, but we don't have that many businesses. We just have a handful of shopping centers here on the Navajo Nation, but we did encourage our Navajo citizens to stay on the Navajo Nation and utilize our stores here to keep the dollar here on the Navajo Nation. About half, over half--before the pandemic, about half of our take-home pay would be spent off the Navajo Nation in border towns, but this time around, we encouraged our Navajo citizens the safest place to be. And I think the Navajo people understood that. If you go to a shopping center--and it's still like that today--you go in, before you go in, they make sure you have a mask on. They take your temperature, and they give you hand sanitizers. They wipe down your carts, and then you go in. Yes, it might be a little difficult for some, but we've gotten used to that. But you don't see that off the Navajo Nation being done, and I think because of that, our Navajo citizens see it more to have--to see it, that it is more safe, safer here on the Navajo Nation than it is off the Navajo Nation.
We're going to be getting our updates on our sales tax, but so far, the reports I received is that it hasn't been much of a decrease in sales tax here on the Navajo Nation, and it's probably because people are spending their dollars here on the Nation where they believe it's safer.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: The White House has just announced that it will not meet the goal it had set for itself, and that you have met vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population. What impact do you think that is going to have more broadly on the country's recovery?
PRES. NEZ: Well, we all have to encourage our people out there to get vaccinated, and everybody is finding creative ways to get their people vaccinated. Even with the goal that was set, still you have enormous amount of people that have been vaccinated thus far, and we've helped with the states reporting. New Mexico boasts their figures are pretty high in vaccination, but they use the Navajo Nation numbers there too, the Navajo Nation that's within New Mexico and also Arizona. So, we help these states with their percentage going up because of our high rates of vaccination, and then we also have Utah.
I think really into the future, we need to educate more of those that are on the fence about how the vaccine is safe. It's not a political statement. It's just about looking at the whole, this country as a whole, and if we work together on doing that, just imagine how we can bring these COVID case counts down and even our deaths down throughout this country. So, again, we're so interconnected now more than ever, and we just need other jurisdictions to help all us around us as well.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: This program is called "Opportunities in Crisis," and as you look back over this past year, do you see opportunities? And I feel as if you've mentioned a couple, but do you see opportunities for coming out of this not only stronger as the Navajo Nation but stronger as the country?
PRES. NEZ: Well, Frances, I think I mentioned earlier or in another segment where you got Dr. Fauci coming on your town hall meetings. You've got Dr. Bourla coming and explaining the vaccine and our health care professionals coming on, even our newly confirmed Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland coming and speaking directly to the Navajo people about what's going on and even Dr. Fauci saying this could be a case study. Navajo could be a model to bring down COVID cases in a region, and so that's hope there.
Again, I can't stop commending the Navajo people for listening to these protocols, and sometimes they were very tough. We were doing lockdowns. People were getting cited for being out and about during curfew. We did a lot to try to keep our people safe, and I truly believe that the Navajo Nation government, the leadership, and the health care professionals did an outstanding job. Yes, over 1,300 of our Navajo citizens lost their lives to COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them and all throughout the world, but it would have been, I'm sure, a lot worse if it wasn't for the quick action of all these partners, our Navajo Nation partners.
You saw that happening all across the country, people helping each other out, and for us, we even had to do things for ourselves. We had to wait for federal support to come with the CARES Act during the late months in 2020, and I see that our Navajo people showed resilience, and they didn't give up. And that should be commended, and I think that's what people see from the Navajo Nation during this public health emergency.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: President Nez, there's a phrase I'm going to take away from this, and that's "showing resilience and not giving up." Thank you so much for joining us today on Washington Post Live.
PRES. NEZ: Well, thank you, Frances, for having us on the show, and you are helping to address the crisis and the needs in Indian Country, so we appreciate that. Thank you. God bless.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, I'm hoping I'll be able to get back there soon. It was a wonderful visit in 2019 and an enlightening one.
MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, I'm hoping I'll be able to get back there soon. It was a wonderful visit in 2019 and an enlightening one.

Thank you also to our viewers.
[End recorded session]