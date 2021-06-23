One teaching that I've heard since I was young was that the Hero Twins came in at the onset of Navajo life and fought off these monsters that we called old age, hunger, and poverty, those types of monsters, and I utilized that way of thinking to get the support of our elders. This is a monster that we're fighting here called COVID-19, and with any battle or any war against a monster, you've got to have weapons, and you have to have the armor. So, getting the message out there that our armor is the vaccination, the weapons are these protocols that we're being encouraged to follow, who would have known that people would embrace the weekend lockdowns in our Nation? Because they know that the safest place was at home, and utilizing our Way of Life teaching helped us, I truly believe, to get our Navajo people to listen and understand that this is just not a virus or a disease, but it's actually a monster. And monsters have plagued us throughout our history at Navajo people, and these are just modern-day monsters that we're battling today, and one of those is, yes, COVID-19. You also have alcoholism, drug addiction, depression, suicidal thoughts. And we've got to take that same effort, that same way of doing things to push back on these monsters, these modern-day monsters as we did with COVID-19.