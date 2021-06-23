And so, I think between that issue of childcare and schools and the whole year being closed, how fast now these women come back into the workforce, as well many of the service jobs in the service economy that were out there that either have gone away or are very different, I think we're going to have this different issue. So not just is it holding back, I think it's about how do we go forward. And do we--are we sure we don't set back in a number--whether it's gender, which much of this discussion is about--to pull women back in. Because at the core, one thing I do worry about--and I'm going to generalize something with women, and it was something I learned early on, and it was a piece of--if you asked me only my one piece of valuable advice to people, it was that growth and comfort never co-exist. And I saw this over and over in myself and in women, that when change happens and you have to take a risk--Stacy's taken risks; we've all taken big risks--you are very uncomfortable. And you've got to get really comfortable that growth happens only when you are at risk. And I bring that saying up, growth and comfort never co-exist, because now you have so many people changing jobs and women returning back, and maybe into different roles. And so that to me has never been a--this has never been a more acute moment for that kind of advice or lesson that growth and comfort will never co-exist that we've got to pull back not who's out of the workforce but how we pull back into the workforce and into great jobs.