Stacy Brown-Philpot
Provided by Representatives of Stacy Brown-Philpot.
Stacy Brown-Philpot has more than 15 years of consumer technology experience, leading the growth and scale of large and small enterprises in the digital economy. She is the former CEO of TaskRabbit, the leading task management network connecting skilled Taskers with clients to handle everyday services in the home. TaskRabbit was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2017.
Since joining the company in 2013, Stacy led the transformation of a fast-growing startup into a global business, charting the course in a new industry and launching local operations in more than 100 major markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Spain.
In 2017, Stacy led the successful acquisition of TaskRabbit by the IKEA Group. TaskRabbit continues to operate independently but with the added benefit of growing exponentially through the acquisition. In addition to shaping the future of work, TaskRabbit is now a core driver of the e-commerce and services strategy for the world’s largest furniture retailer, with the mission of making everyday life easier for everyone.
Before joining TaskRabbit, Stacy served as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Google Ventures, lending strategic expertise to the firm’s portfolio companies. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade leading global operations for Google’s flagship products including Search, Chrome, and Google+, and serving as Head of Online Sales and Operations for Google India. She also brings a background in finance from her experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Goldman Sachs.
Ranked by Business Insider as one of the 46 Most Important Blacks in Technology, Stacy is a frequent speaker on diversity, equity and inclusion. Notably, she founded the Black Googler Network, a seminal component of diversity initiatives at Google and the larger technology industry. Stacy is a founding member of SoftBank’s Opportunity Fund, a $100mm venture fund established to invest in Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs. She is also on the Board of Directors for HP Inc, Nordstrom, Black Girls Code, and The Urban Institute. She was named a 2016 Henry Crown Fellow with the Aspen Institute and Fortune’s 2015 40 Under 40.
Originally from Detroit where she developed a deep and abiding love for all things Motown, Stacy now resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband and two daughters. She holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and an M.B.A. from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.
Ruth Porat
Provided by Google.
Ruth joined Google as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in May 2015 and has also held the same title at Alphabet since it was created in October 2015. She is responsible for Finance, Business Operations and Real Estate & Workplace Services. Prior to joining Google, Ruth was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, and held roles there that included Vice Chairman of Investment Banking, Co-Head of Technology Investment Banking and Global Head of the Financial Institutions Group. Ruth is a member of the Board of Directors of The Blackstone Group Inc., the Board of Directors of the Stanford Management Company, the Board of Directors of the Council on Foreign Relations, a member of the Advisory Council of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution, and a member of the Economic Strategy Group at the Aspen Institute. She previously spent ten years on Stanford University’s Board of Trustees. Ruth holds a BA from Stanford University, an MSc from The London School of Economics and an MBA from the Wharton School.
Ginni Rometty
Provided by Teneo.
Virginia M. (Ginni) Rometty is the former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM.
Ginni became Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM in 2012 and retired form the company as Executive Chairman on December 31, 2020. During her tenure she made bold changes to reposition IBM for the future, investing in high value segments of the IT market and optimizing the company’s portfolio. Under Ginni’s leadership, IBM built out key capabilities in hybrid cloud, security, quantum computing, industry expertise, and data and AI, both organically and through acquisition. IBM acquired 65 companies during Ginni’s tenure as CEO, including Red Hat, the largest acquisition in the company’s history. She reinvented more than 50 percent of IBM’s portfolio, built a $21 billion hybrid cloud business and established IBM’s leadership in AI, quantum computing and blockchain, while divesting nearly $10 billion in annual revenue to focus the portfolio on IBM’s high-value, integrated offerings.
Ginni also established IBM as the model of responsible stewardship in the digital age. She was the industry’s leading voice on technology ethics and data stewardship, working relentlessly to safely usher new technologies into society. She enabled people of diverse backgrounds and education levels to participate in the digital economy by building talent, skills and opportunity for disadvantaged populations. Under her leadership, IBM created thousands of New Collar jobs and championed the reinvention of education around the world, including the explosive growth of the six-year Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools, or P-TECHs, which are helping prepare the workforce of the future, serving hundreds of thousands of students in over 240 schools and 28 countries. She also helped to redefine the purpose of the corporation through her work with the Business Roundtable, expanding corporate commitments to include a wide range of stakeholders, from customers to communities.
IBM also achieved record results in diversity and inclusion under Ginni’s leadership. This included extending parental leave and making it easier for women to return to the workforcethrough a ‘returnships’ program with hands-on work experience in emerging technologies. This pioneering work was recognized in 2018 by the prestigious Catalyst Award for advancing diversity and women’s initiatives. IBM is the only tech company to have earned this recognition in the past 20 years and the only company ever to be honored four times.
Beginning her career with IBM in 1981, Ginni held a series of leadership positions across the company and led the successful integration of PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting, creating a global team of more than 100,000 business consultants and services experts.
Ginni is the co-chair of OneTen, an organization that will combine the power of committed US companies to upskill, hire and promote one million Black Americans over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement. She serves on the Council on Foreign Relations, the Board of Trustees of Northwestern University, where she is a Vice Chair, the Board of Trustees of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, and the Board of Directors of JPMorgan Chase. Ginni is also a member of the advisory board of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, the Singapore Economic Development Board International Advisory Council, and the BDT Capital Advisory Board.
Ginni has a Bachelor of Science degree with high honors in computer science and electrical engineering from Northwestern University, where she later was awarded an honorary degree. She also has honorary degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and North Carolina State University.
Content from 3M
During the program, a 3M documentary tells the story of Dr. Ciara Sivels, a nuclear engineer, elementary school math mentor, and almost pastry chef, who became the first African American woman to earn a PhD from University of Michigan in nuclear engineering.
This content was produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom was not involved in the production of this content.
Dr. Ciara Sivels
Ciara is a nuclear engineer, elementary school math mentor, and almost pastry chef who became the first black woman to earn a PhD from University of Michigan in nuclear engineering. She now works at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), where she looks at how radiation interacts with and changes the properties of various types of materials.