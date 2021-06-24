Brian Stelter, CNN chief media correspondent and anchor of “Reliable Sources,” crafted his book "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” from three years of interviews with more than 300 current and former Fox News staffers. He documented Fox’s change from serious news operation to one deeply aligned with then-President Donald Trump. Since its release in August 2020, “Hoax” has been substantially updated with new chapters on the false claims of voter fraud, the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and the rise of conservative media outlets Newsmax and One America News Network. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, June 23, at 12:30pm ET as Stelter discusses the dangers of disinformation and the weaponization of social media.