On Thursday, June 24, join experts in medicine, technology, and policy talking about the future of digital health care and how to make it efficient and safe.
John Brownstein, PhD
Provided by Boston Children’s Hospital.
John Brownstein, Ph.D is Professor of Biomedical Informatics at Harvard Medical School and is the Chief Innovation Officer of Boston Children’s Hospital. He also directs the Computational Epidemiology Lab and the Innovation and Digital Health Accelerator both at Boston Children’s. He was trained as an epidemiologist at Yale University.
Overall, his work aims to have translation impact on the surveillance, control and prevention of disease. He has been at the forefront of the development and application of data mining and citizen science to public health. His efforts are in use by millions each year including the CDC, WHO, DHS, DOD, HHS, and EU, and has been recognized by the National Library of Congress and the Smithsonian. In addition to research achievements, this translational impact comes from playing an advisory role to numerous agencies on real-time public health surveillance including HHS, DHS, CDC, IOM, WHO and the White House. He was awarded the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, the highest honor bestowed by the United States government to outstanding scientists and the Lagrange Prize for international achievements in complexity sciences.
Dr. Brownstein is also Uber’s healthcare advisor and co-founder of digital health companies Epidemico and Circulation. He has authored over 200 peer-reviewed articles on epidemiology and public health. This work has been reported on widely including pieces in the New England Journal of Medicine, Science, Nature, New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, National Public Radio and the BBC.
Content from Mitre
The following content was produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom was not involved in the production of this content.
In a segment presented by MITRE, the company’s Chief Technology and Medical Officer, Dr. Jay Schnitzer, discusses how COVID-19 has changed digital healthcare delivery and crystalized the need for A National Strategy for Digital Health.
Dr. Jay Schnitzer
Provided by Mitre.
Jay Schnitzer is vice president, chief technology officer, and chief medical officer at The MITRE Corporation. In this role, he directs the organization’s independent research and development (R&D) program and manages development of corporate technology strategy, which spans MITRE’s operating centers and sponsor community. He also leads corporate and national initiatives in health and life sciences, building coalitions leveraging the best talent across the nation in these communities.
Previously, as the director of biomedical sciences at MITRE, Schnitzer oversaw the organization’s health transformation R&D program. In that capacity, he identified opportunities for MITRE to make important, transformative, and impactful differences in healthcare for our sponsors and the nation. As part of this work, he led the writing and editing of the Integrated Report for the Independent Assessment performed in response to Section 201 of the Veterans Choice Act and organized and facilitated the Blue-Ribbon Panel. To support the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) decision on its electronic health record (EHR) system, he facilitated a special Listening Forum for the VA Secretary in August 2017, at which industry experts on EHR implementation discussed leading practices. In January 2018, he organized a panel of EHR interoperability experts, which produced a report containing recommendations as input for the VA’s contract with a commercial EHR vendor.
Before joining MITRE, Schnitzer was the director of the Defense Sciences Office at DARPA, where he led a team of 20 program managers and 70 support staff overseeing R&D across multiple domains. In addition to life sciences, biomedical research, and quantum physics, these R&D areas included materials science, advanced mathematics, and engineering.
Formerly, Schnitzer was chief medical officer and senior vice president at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSC). His responsibilities at BSC included medical and clinical oversight of the entire product lifecycle for all medical devices manufactured by four business divisions of the company: endoscopy, urology/women’s health, neurovascular, and neuromodulation.
Prior to BSC, Schnitzer was on staff at Massachusetts General Hospital as an attending pediatric surgeon, with a joint appointment at the Shriners Hospital for Children burn center and a faculty position at Harvard Medical School.
In recognition of his work on the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition and his leadership of the MITRE independent R&D program, WashingtonExec named Schnitzer its 2020 Healthcare Industry Executive of the Year. The award recognizes executives fostering innovation for the federal government.
Schnitzer received a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from MIT, and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School. He is board certified and re-certified in surgery and pediatric surgery.