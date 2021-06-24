But what so many staffers at Fox said to me when I was reporting out this book, when I was talking with dozens and dozens of sources, is that they actually missed Roger Ailes. I know it sounds weird even have those words come out of my mouth, but they missed how knowing who was in charge, and that there was strong leadership. And Ailes, for all of his many, many faults that were worthy of an entire movie and television series, he kept a lid on birtherism among the Fox hosts. He did allow Donald Trump to call in and make up those lies, but he kept a lid on some of that crazy, and in fact, when some folks went too off the rails, Roger Ailes stepped in. He was clearly conservative, and he was clearly running a political operation, but he had guardrails. He actually tried to keep the car kind of on the road, and without that kind of leadership, the car has served off the road and on to the side, and many staffers said to me that they regret that. They wished there was stronger leadership, and I think that's one of the fundamental issues with Fox.