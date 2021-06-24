Now, we are, unfortunately, probably going to miss it. This is a problem, and there are multiple reasons for that. I highlight access as being an issue. Even though we have this vaccines.gov tool, still millions of people live in vaccine deserts, so there has to be a strategy to figure out how to reach that last mile of people that are in low-access environments. So, yes, that July 4th deadline may not be within reach, but of course, there’s the highlight of certain states being well beyond that mark, and many states, particularly many in the South, still have a real challenge, and so there’s going to have to be a focus on thinking about how you take those populations of people that are on the fence and whether it’s full vaccine authorization or other types of incentives. We know that paid leave or child care, certain types of incentives will work for certain populations, so there’s still a ways to go. And, yes, we have the Delta variant emerging, so time is of the essence to get everyone immunized ahead of the surge that is coming later in the summer.