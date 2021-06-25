Daveed Diggs
Provided by representatives for Daveed Diggs.
Tony and Grammy Award winning actor, rapper and producer Daveed Diggs is widely known for originating the dual roles of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in the Broadway sensation, HAMILTON.
Diggs was most recently seen starring in Season 2 of his hit TNT series “Snowpiercer,” opposite Jennifer Connelly. The second season premiered on January 25, 2020 and is currently in production on its third season. The series is based on the critically acclaimed movie by PARASITE director Bong Joon-ho and the graphic novel series of the same name. Season 1 of “Snowpiercer” premiered on May 17th, 2020 as the #1 new cable entertainment program of 2020. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, “Snowpiercer” centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation.
Diggs’s next project is his Starz television series “Blindspotting,” where he serves as the co-creator, co-executive producer and writer of the series. The show is based on the 2018 critically acclaimed Lionsgate feature of the same name, which Diggs co-wrote, produced and starred in. Peter DeBrugee at Variety called the 2018 film, “the most exciting cinematic take on contemporary race relations since DO THE RIGHT THING nearly 30 years ago.” In addition to receiving an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance, Eric Kohn of IndieWire deemed Diggs as “an instant movie star.” Jasmine Cephas Jones will star in the spinoff series alongside Holly Hunter.
Diggs will also lend his voice to the live-action film adaptation of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID, in which he will play Sebastian. He stars alongside Halle bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem and Jacob Tremblay.
In December 2020, Diggs lent his voice to Disney Pixar’s Academy Award-winning animated film SOUL, where he starred opposite Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey. The film follows a musician who has lost his passion for music and is transported out of his body. He is forced to find his way back with the help of an infant soul, who helps him rediscover himself. The animated film was released on December 25, 2020 on Disney+.
In Fall 2020, Diggs starred in SHOWTIME’S “The Good Lord Bird” opposite Ethan Hawke. The limited series is based on the award-winning novel by author James McBridge and follows abolitionist John Brown in a humorous, dramatic and historical tapestry of Antebellum America. The series premiered on October 4th, 2020.
In Summer 2020, Diggs starred in Disney+’s HAMILTON, which was released on July 3rd, 2020.
The performance was shot during the original Broadway cast’s run on the great white way and gave viewers at home the chance to experience the groundbreaking musical from the comfort of their own homes.
In Spring 2020, Diggs lent his voice to Apple TV+’s new animated musical sitcom, “Central Park.” He starred opposite Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn in the series, which tells the story of a family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park. The show premiered on the streaming platform May 29th, 2020.
Diggs recently wrapped production on the independent feature THE STARLING opposite Melissa McCarthy. Netflix recently landed the rights to the film and is expected to release it later this year.
In 2019, Diggs starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the Netflix thriller VELVET BUZZSAW and lent his voice to Netflix’s “Green Eggs and Ham,” Amazon’s “Undone” and Disney XD’s “Star Wars Resistance.”
In 2017, Diggs co-starred in the hit Lionsgate feature WONDER, opposite Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay, in a performance heralded as “irresistibly charming” and “deeply sympathetic.” He also voiced the character “Dos” in Fox’s animated feature, FERDINAND opposite Kate McKinnon.
On television, Diggs has lent his voice to Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers,” Apple’s “Edendale” and Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman.” Other television credits include ABC’s Emmy-nominated series “Blackish,” Netflix’s hit comedy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” HBO’s TOUR DE PHARMACY, NBC’s “Law & Order” SVU,” and Netflix’s “The Get Down,” created by visionary director Baz Luhrmann. Diggs also executive produced ABC’s “The Mayor” and a variety of digital shorts for ESPN.
Diggs is a member of the West Coast-based experimental hip-hop trio, “clipping.” He has toured nationally and internationally, both as a solo artist and with “clipping,” playing venues such as the Sonar Festival in Barcelona; Off Festival in Krakow; ATP Iceland in Keflavic; and Brooklyn’s AfroPunk Fest. One of the hip-hop trio’s songs, THE DEEP, was turned, into a book from Simon & Schuster and was named one of NPR’s best books of 2019. Special engagement bookings include the Red Bull Music Academy and Moog Electronics. The group was also nominated for a Hugo Award for their sophomore album, Splendor & Misery. Clipping released its fifth album entitled VISION OF BODIES BEING BURNED on October 23rd, 2020. The album serves as a follow up to their acclaimed 2019 release THERE EXISTED AN ADDICTION TO BLOOD and the second installment in its sociopolitical horrorcore series.