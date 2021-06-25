Diggs is a member of the West Coast-based experimental hip-hop trio, “clipping.” He has toured nationally and internationally, both as a solo artist and with “clipping,” playing venues such as the Sonar Festival in Barcelona; Off Festival in Krakow; ATP Iceland in Keflavic; and Brooklyn’s AfroPunk Fest. One of the hip-hop trio’s songs, THE DEEP, was turned, into a book from Simon & Schuster and was named one of NPR’s best books of 2019. Special engagement bookings include the Red Bull Music Academy and Moog Electronics. The group was also nominated for a Hugo Award for their sophomore album, Splendor & Misery. Clipping released its fifth album entitled VISION OF BODIES BEING BURNED on October 23rd, 2020. The album serves as a follow up to their acclaimed 2019 release THERE EXISTED AN ADDICTION TO BLOOD and the second installment in its sociopolitical horrorcore series.