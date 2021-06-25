Register for the program here.

Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville is set to release his highly anticipated new film about the life and premature death of superstar chef, foodie, and TV host, Anthony Bourdain. Join Neville and Bourdain’s good friend, Washington Post Global Opinions writer Jason Rezaian, as they chart Bourdain’s rise to global food icon, his adventures on the road, and his personal sorrow as told in the film, “Roadrunner.” Washington Post chief film critic Ann Hornaday leads a rare conversation you won’t see anywhere else. Watch live on Friday, June 25 at 1:00pm E.T.

Jason Rezaian

Jason Rezaian is a writer for Global Opinions. He served as The Post’s correspondent in Tehran from 2012 to 2016. He spent 544 days unjustly imprisoned by Iranian authorities until his release in January 2016. He is a CNN contributor.

Morgan Neville

For over 20 years, Morgan Neville has been making documentaries, including the Academy Award®-winning “20 Feet From Stardom,” the Emmy® Award-winning “Best of Enemies, They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” one of the best reviewed and highest grossing documentaries of all time