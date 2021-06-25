When it comes to antitrust work, for different reasons--and it's often why--you know, I'm somebody that believes that Congress should take control again of its war power authority, and there are a number of conservatives like me on the right who advocate for that, and there are a number of progressives on the left who advocate for it. And it's the folks in the middle who are objecting to that, and so often--not often, but sometimes you'll see for different reasons, folks on the right and left that agree. And this is one of those cases where we don't necessarily agree on the reason for reining in Big Tech. But we absolutely recognize the need to do so and have had a good, I think, productive working relationship throughout the investigation, the 18-month investigation, and up to this point. This effort really started more than two years ago in moving these bills forward.