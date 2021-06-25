Welcome, and thank you for joining us, Congressman.
REP. BUCK: Thank you. It's good to be here.
MR. DUFFY: Let's begin with a major development in your committee in Congress this week when the House Judiciary Committee narrowly passed a six-bill package aimed at barring Big Tech or restricting it from favoring their own products on their platforms. You're a key co-sponsor of all of these bills. Why is this important now?
REP. BUCK: It's important because we have four corporations in America that are too big, and we need to make sure that we increase competition and we increase consumer choice and we open the marketplace up to innovation. And these four companies--Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google--have suppressed competition in the marketplace, so this is really a starting point. I can't emphasize that enough. This is not the way these bills will look when they reach President Biden's desk, if they reach President Biden's desk, but these are ideas. They're ideas that have gone through an 18-month investigation, now a markup. They are going to survive a process on the House floor, and we call that, in Congress, "regular order." And it's really important that things go through regular order, and very few things do, and so I'm really happy that these bills are moving forward through regular order because I think it makes them stronger.
MR. DUFFY: Do some of these measures stem from a feeling, at least by you or others, that our antitrust laws are out of date, antiquated, a hundred years old, and don't fit this economy?
REP. BUCK: Yeah, the antitrust laws--so, there are two major antitrust laws that really moved America forward in the great economy that we have now. The Sherman Act was passed in the late 1800s. The Clayton Act was passed in the early 1900s. The Sherman Act was passed in response to the monopolies, the Rockefeller monopolies, the railroads, coal companies, steel companies. The Clayton Act was passed to stop the mergers and acquisitions, the major companies in America gobbling up the other smaller companies.
The problem is that when those two pieces of legislation were passed, there were monopolies in America, but they weren't worldwide monopolies. They were still English monopolies and other large corporations that were operating around the world.
What we see now, four companies that have revenue that is in excess of the gross national product of all but a handful of countries, and these four corporations exercise a huge amount of power in a whole new economic area. This high-tech digital marketplace is something that's new and different, and the laws do not apply, because Congress hasn't acted. And that's really the problem.
The courts have had to fill in the blanks in the last 50 or 60 years, and the courts haven't gotten it right all the time. And Congress needs to do its job and fulfill its Article I responsibilities.
MR. DUFFY: One part of the measures that the committee acted on this week would prevent companies like Facebook and Google from discriminating against a similar business. How would that work in the legislation?
REP. BUCK: Well, Google, for example, has Apple Music, and Spotify has an app on Google, and Google charges Spotify a 30 percent surcharge, special fee, to operate on its platform and in that way discriminates against Spotify. If you go to the Apple app store, you can get Apple music for $9.99, and you can get iTunes--or Spotify, rather, for $12.99, and that price difference hurts consumers. And it's a direct result of the app store having a monopoly and exerting its influence to try to benefit or preference its own product.
MR. DUFFY: One of the other measures that moved this week was a provision that would allow customers to transport their data from one platform to another rather than keep it where they started. What's the significance of that, and how important is it?
REP. BUCK: I think it's really essential, and if we talk about any of the bills that occurred--you know, one of the bills has to do with getting some more resources to the FTC and the Department of Justice. They actually are operating with less resources now than they had 10 years ago, and so that's an important provision. There are a few important provisions.
But this idea of portability is one of my favorites. It originated in the 1996 Telecommunications Act, which gave consumers the ability to take their cell phone number from one cell phone carrier to another, and before that happened, someone was stuck with a carrier. And that carrier could increase rates, and you didn't want to move because you had to tell all your friends, neighbors, others that you had a new phone number. And so, it really inhibited the marketplace.
The idea that someone can take their digital file from Google and go to a competitor and try to negotiate with a competitor, you may not want anybody to know about what you search for, or you may be willing to let somebody sell your search history to advertisers and give you a benefit in return. But that data, your digital file, is your property. It's not the property of the search engine, and as we move forward, we have to understand that when we empower consumers that way, they will make choices in the marketplace which will create competition.
MR. DUFFY: Is this protection of personal privacy something that has a notable amount of bipartisan support?
REP. BUCK: I think these ideas have bipartisan support. Privacy, competition, making sure that we hole these tech giants accountable, all those things have bipartisan support.
The devil is in the details, and that's really where we find the fault line in the Republican Party. There are a lot of Republicans that are more concerned about Big Government than they are Big Tech, and I think that the key is to find that sweet spot in the middle where we can convince Republicans that we're not empowering the Biden administration, we're not empowering Big Government and bureaucrats and all the buzzwords that Republicans like to use, but rather we are making sure that we hold Big Tech accountable. And there are many instances of censorship of the right, and I'm sure there are instances of censorship of the left.
But allowing these four giants to control infrastructure that is distributed in this country is dangerous, and so I think that when you talk about privacy and some of these other issues, they're very popular across the board.
MR. DUFFY: Talk to us a little bit about what the headwall of lobbying against these measures--and I suspect others still to come--has looked like and how that has changed in your view. The companies hire very large lobbying armies. You've surely encountered them. What does that look like as someone involved in the legislation?
REP. BUCK: Well, I have to tell you I'm really blessed because they've given up on me. They don't send their lobbyists to my office. They know where I'm coming from, and they know what my goals are, and so I don't see a lot of lobbyists in my office or off the floor of the House or anywhere else for that matter.
But what they've done is they've done something that's really pretty incredible, and they have very bright people, and they have almost unlimited resources. The estimates that I've seen are that they spend more than $50 million a year in Washington, D.C., to maintain their monopoly status. But what they've done is they've gone and they've given large contributions to a lot of different conservative groups, and those large contributions give them access to the conservative groups and allow them to influence policy from conservative groups.
They have also, obviously, given money to members, and they have given money to third-party groups who give money to members, and so they have done their best to influence conservative policy. And I'm sure they do the same on the left. I'm just not aware of it, but they do their best to influence conservative policy by having their tentacles in all areas of Washington, D.C.
MR. DUFFY: How do you respond to members of your own party who suggest, as you kind of noted a minute ago, that this particular package doesn't go far enough to combat what they see as an anti-conservative bias on the platforms? Is that still to come? What's your response to those, those suggestions?
REP. BUCK: Well, I'm in favor of an all-of-the-above approach. If they want to deal--if others want to deal with Section 230, I absolutely will take a look at that. I'm opposed to having government decide what is good speech or bad speech or what is dangerous speech or making decisions about content for purposes of moderating a platform, but I'm absolutely in favor of making sure that if these companies--and they have a First Amendment right to put whatever they want on their platforms and not put whatever they want on their platforms, and so I get where conservatives are coming from in that effort.
What I think is really important for people to understand is that we don't have Americans complaining about censorship with cable news. We have different news channels, and they have different biases, and people recognize that one has a right-leaning bias and one has a left-leaning bias. But the idea that you can go and watch a cable news show and feel comfortable with the information that's being delivered is an important idea.
The same with newspapers. We have some newspapers on the right, some newspapers on the left, some newspapers in the middle, and there is bias with news organizations.
What we have with Google is they determine what the algorithm is and who is going to benefit and who is going to lose, and by doing that, they are controlling information. If we have five Googles, people will have a choice where they want to go and get their information from and how they want to search.
MR. DUFFY: You had said earlier that the antitrust laws needed an overhaul. What about the regulatory agencies that are empowered by those laws? Do we have the right arrangement of enforcers and overseers and all the things that make the rules and regulations that actually bring the law into--you know, actually make the laws work? Does your legislation, the six bills, contemplate any change in the way we are arrayed as a government?
REP. BUCK: I think Mike Lee, Senator Mike Lee from Utah, has a bill that would move the FTC under the Department of Justice Antitrust Division. I'm taking a hard look at that bill and seeing if that makes sense from my perspective.
You've got two agencies, and they communicate, and they coordinate their activities so that they don't both examine a merger or they don't both file a lawsuit against the same tech giant or other company that's involved in monopolistic behavior, but they are two separate entities and really with two different structures.
The Antitrust Division is underneath the Attorney General, a Cabinet-level appointment, and the FTC is under a commission, and the majority of that commission survives from one administration to the next, so there's some continuity. They have two different structures, and it's really reflected in their work. But I think examining those agencies and having more transparency so that the public knows that they are involved in truly antitrust work and not in political activity, I think, is really important, and so there are a lot of things, I think, we need to look at as these bills move forward to assure the American people that we're not just giving money to agencies so that they can act in any way they want, but rather we are giving money to agencies to enforce the laws that Congress passes.
MR. DUFFY: You hinted at this topic. There would be other measures perhaps to come on top of this first round. Do you think at the end of the day, whenever this sort of overhaul of our antitrust approach is done--and that might be a few years--that we'll still have those two agencies, or do you think that's a fault line for parties that--do you think those will both survive? I guess is the question.
REP. BUCK: You know, Mike, if both survive--
MR. DUFFY: I know you'd like them to survive, but will the FTC survive? Yeah, that's the question.
REP. BUCK: I think that the FTC survives as Congress, and what we look at down the road when we're getting into more of the antitrust bills may be some sort of compromise based on resources or otherwise or at least--you know, I was a federal prosecutor for 15 years, and the overlap with the FBI and the DEA is significant. The overlap with the FBI and the Marshal Service in apprehending fugitives is significant, and so it's not the first time in the federal government that we have overlap or dual jurisdiction for certain areas.
But I do think that if it's inefficient, if there are ways that government can save money and produce better results, we should certainly look at that.
MR. DUFFY: That's a thoughtful reference.
You and Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee, Representative Dave Cicilline of Rhode Island, worked closely to get these measures out of committee. Talk to me a little bit more about why this actually engenders a rare moment of bipartisanship in Washington. What about these issues seems to bring the parties together?
REP. BUCK: Well, that's a great question. I think, first, for your viewers' benefit, David Cicilline and Ken Buck have probably voted the same way--you could count the number of times on one hand. We are not just from different parties, but we are from different sides of different parties. We are pretty far apart on the political spectrum.
When it comes to antitrust work, for different reasons--and it's often why--you know, I'm somebody that believes that Congress should take control again of its war power authority, and there are a number of conservatives like me on the right who advocate for that, and there are a number of progressives on the left who advocate for it. And it's the folks in the middle who are objecting to that, and so often--not often, but sometimes you'll see for different reasons, folks on the right and left that agree. And this is one of those cases where we don't necessarily agree on the reason for reining in Big Tech. But we absolutely recognize the need to do so and have had a good, I think, productive working relationship throughout the investigation, the 18-month investigation, and up to this point. This effort really started more than two years ago in moving these bills forward.
MR. DUFFY: I think people sometimes don't realize that the work of compromise can take a much longer time than simply one party moving forward and then the other.
Would you support the other compromise that's underway at the moment that people are talking about? That at least appears to be a framework at least for a trillion dollars' worth of infrastructure spending over the next five or eight years. It's moving forward now, or appears to be anyway, in the Senate. Have you taken a position on that yet?
REP. BUCK: I haven't taken a position on it. I'm a little concerned--I'm a lot concerned, frankly, about the spending in this country, and I think that we are spending too much money, and we've got to figure out how to rein in that spending.
We're going to see some inflationary effects as a result of spending. We're going to see some--really impact on the ability of companies, businesses, individuals to borrow money in the marketplace. There's no way to continue spending as we are without the Fed raising the interest rate, and that's going to cause even more of the budget to pay off this debt as well as harm to citizens in this country who want to buy a new house and get into the marketplace.
And, typically, it affects--inflation affects those who can least afford it. It affects the young people who are trying to buy their first house. It affects the person who is working for someone who wants to start their own business, and that's really what concerns me about this bill is the cost of it.
I think we all recognize that there are needs, but a lot of the needs are state and local, should be funded by state and local government. The problem with funding things through the federal government is the federal government prints the money, writes the check, and puts it on the debt ledger. The state and local governments have to balance their budgets, and they act much more responsibly in choosing the projects that they need to prioritize.
MR. DUFFY: You represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District which, for people who don't memorize their congressional maps, wraps around Denver and then kind of takes up the entire eastern third of that state. That's a big space. Talk to us a little bit, if you can, Congressman, about how your district or your state, if you wish, has changed in the last 10 years. Everyone knows it's changed a great deal demographically and economically, and where do you think it's headed?
REP. BUCK: Great question. We have a new map that's just come out this week, and the commission that is charged with creating the map for Colorado's congressional districts will continue to work on that map. The 4th Congressional District right now, for folks to visualize, touches Wyoming, Nebraska, the full extent of the Kansas state line, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, so it's a huge district.
And I was talking to another member in the elevator the other day, and he was telling me the state he was from, and I said, "You could five or six of your states in my congressional district," and that's just how big it is in terms of square miles.
But the changes, it is an energy-producing and agricultural district, and so you have--in the northern part of my district, you have a lot of oil and gas development. You have a lot of windmills on the Eastern Plains of Colorado. You've got a lot of solar panels. We really produced a lot of different forms of energy, but we are an energy production district. And we have some of the largest corn-growing counties in America as well as some of the biggest agricultural dollarwise because of the cattle and lambs and other meat products that we produce. We have a lot--we have a very wealthy agricultural tradition.
It hasn't changed significantly, other than this governor has put severe restrictions on oil and gas drilling in northern Colorado, and that has really restricted the amount of production in that area. And so, we've seen oil and gas workers move out. We've seen a lot of migration from Californians moving in, and I'm not sure whether they're frustrated with the political system in California or whether they are moving to a state that has a lower cost of living. A lot of senior, more mature Californians and folks from other states are moving into the area. There has been a demographic change in my district, not as significant as the Denver Metro Area, but it's still pretty significant.
MR. DUFFY: Yesterday Speaker Pelosi announced that a select committee will investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol after Senate Republicans last month blocked a bipartisan commission. Do you support the Speaker's move?
REP. BUCK: I don't, and I'll tell you why. I think we do need to examine January 6th. I also think we need to examine violence that occurred during the summer in various cities across America, most notably Portland. I think we need to look at political violence and really what is dividing America. I think it's a much bigger issue than just January 6th.
I understand the Speaker's desire to keep the focus on January 6th, and some of it is, frankly, myth, the idea that this was inspired by white supremacists or that it was an armed insurrection or that it was an attempted coup. All that kind of language is really unnecessary.
There are a lot of Americans on the right and left that are concerned about our political system, and we need to address that concern in a mature way.
I think that four years ago, we had an investigation of a president to determine whether there was collusion or a conspiracy between the president's presidential campaign and Russia. Now we are undergoing an investigation of the right as it pertains to the rioters, in my view, that trespassed, invaded, however you want to put it, the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. I think we should look at this in a larger way and try to give some ideas to Congress on bills they can pass or incentives for states to pass bills that would make sure that people have more confidence in the elections and try to just turn down the heat a little bit on the political rhetoric out there.
MR. DUFFY: One more quick question. You wrote an op-ed in this newspaper defending the electoral college, in fact, just the day before the insurrection. Why did you defend it?
REP. BUCK: Well, what I said in that piece was that Congress' job on January 6th of this year was to count votes. Congress' job is not to pick a president and ignore the will of the people. Congress' job is not to, in some way, decide an election when there is no conflict presented to Congress by the state legislatures. So Congress' job is to make sure that we pick--count the votes and announce what that count is, and I thought it was a constitutional issue. And I believe that the Electoral College serves an important purpose, and I felt that voting otherwise would undermine the credibility of the Electoral College.
MR. DUFFY: Well, that's all the time we have this morning. Thank you, Congressman, for taking time with us, for sharing your views, and I hope we can do it again sometime.
[End recorded session]