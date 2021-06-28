Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.)
Provided by the office of Rep. Torres.
Representative Ritchie Torres is a fighter from the Bronx who has spent his entire life working for the community he calls home. Like many people in the South Bronx, poverty and struggle have never been abstractions to him, and he governs from a place of lived experience. In 2013, at the age of twenty-five, Ritchie became New York City’s youngest elected official in the New York City Council and the first openly L.G.B.T.Q person elected to office in the Bronx. He represents New York’s 15th Congressional District in the South Bronx, and is a member of the Committee on Financial Services and serves as the Vice Chair of the Committee on Homeland Security.